McMenamins Crystal Ballroom & Ringlers Pub
Starters
- Hammerhead BBQ Chicken Nachos$16.75
Ironwork BBQ-spiced tortilla chips, chile con queso, guacamole, cilantro sour cream, chipotle pico de gallo, jalapeno, onion & cilantro.
- Hummus$17.50
Marinated olives, veggies, feta, and pita chips.
- Soft Pretzel Sticks$16.25
Cheese & ale fondue.
- Scooby Snacks$13.50
Mini corn dogs served with Portlandia yellow mustard & ketchup. Zoinks!
- Cheeseburger Slider Trio$12.50
Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese, Mystic 18 sauce, Hawaiian roll.
- Cajun Tots$11.00
Peppercorn ranch.
- Tots$11.00
- McMenamins Fries$11.00
Mystic 18 sauce.
- Cajun Fries$12.00
- Good Honest Soup - Cup$7.00
Scratch made daily with saltines.
- Good Honest Soup - Bowl$8.00
Scratch made daily with saltines.
Pizza
- Hammerhead BBQ Chicken Pizza - 12in$21.00
garlic-roasted chicken, mozzarella, bell pepper, red onion, fresh cilantro & Hammerhead BBQ sauce
- Ringlers Special Pizza - 12in$18.75
salami, Canadian bacon, sausage, red onion, black olives, mozzarella
- Tropical Storm Pizza - 12in$18.75
pepperoni, pineapple, pickled jalapeño, mozzarella
- Communicator Pizza - 12in$17.75
mushroom, onion, red & green bell peppers, mozzarella cheese
- Pepperoni Pizza - 12in$15.75
The traditional favorite!
- Cheese Pizza - 12in$14.50
The traditional favorite!
Greens
- Aztec Salad$16.25
Romaine, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato, jalapeño, cilantro, onion, chipotle dressing
- Apollo's Greek Salad$14.75
Country olives, feta, cucumber, tomato, marinated red onion, bell peppers, romaine, Black Rabbit Red vinaigrette.
- Hail! Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing
- Pub Green Salad$12.75
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing
Burgers
- Backyard Burger$19.50
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce & Bacon, cheddar, grilled onions, Hammerhead BBQ sauce.
- JR's Jumbo Deluxe Burger$19.50
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon, cheddar & a fried egg.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$18.50
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon & cheddar.
- Captain Neon Burger$18.50
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, blue cheese dressing & bacon.
- Dungeon Burger$18.00
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, Swiss cheese & grilled mushrooms.
- Communication Breakdown Burger$18.00
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, cheddar, grilled mushrooms, onions & bell peppers.
- Cheeseburger$17.00
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce & Tillamook cheddar cheese.
- The Regular Burger$16.00
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce.
- Mystic 18 Burger$18.75
Lightlife patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, vegan Mystic 18 sauce, creamy original Chao slice.
- Hammerhead Garden Burger$16.00
Hammerhead garden patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce.
Sandwiches
- El Diablo Sandwich$21.00
Spiced chicken, pepper jack, avocado, Dark Star mayo, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a bun.
- Zeppelin Turkey Jack$19.25
Hot turkey, Swiss, spicy pickled peppers, grilled onions & mushrooms, lettuce, tomato & secret sauce on a toasted roll
- Stormin' Norman's Return$16.75
Grilled all-natural Canadian bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato & Mystic 18 sauce on a roll
- Fireside Roasted Turkey - Half$11.25
Turkey, Fireside-cranberry relish, Swiss cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, whole wheat bread.
- Fireside Roasted Turkey - Whole$18.50
Turkey, Fireside-cranberry relish, Swiss cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, whole wheat bread.
Specialties
- Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 2 Pieces$21.50
Wild Alaskan cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw.
- T-N-T Basket$20.75
½-lb crispy chicken tenders & tots with Hogshead-honey mustard dressing, peppercorn ranch & buttermilk coleslaw.
- Baja Crispy Chicken Tacos$12.50
Soft corn tortilla, cabbage, jalapeno, onion, chipotle pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream & baja crispy chicken.
- Vera Cruz Crispy Cod Tacos$12.50
Soft corn tortilla, cabbage, jalapeno, onion, chipotle pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream & vera cruz crispy cod
Seasonal Specials
- Sabertooth Spicy Cauliflower Wings$14.75
Battered cauliflower tossed in Sabertooth hot sauce, served with blue cheese dressing.
- Magic Mushroom Mac & Cheese$17.25
Truffled Brie cheese sauce & mushrooms, served with garlic bread
- Truffle Shuffle Pizza - 12in$18.25
cream sauce, mushrooms, fresh thyme, Parmesan & mozzarella cheeses finished with truffle seasoning
Sweets
- Black & Tan Brownie Sundae - Whole$11.50
Caram-ale & chocolate sauce with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & Amerena cherry.
- Ruby's Raspberry Cheesecake - Whole$11.50
Ruby-raspberry sauce, raspberry cheesecake & whipped cream.
- Northwest Berry Bar - Whole$11.00
Blackberries, butter crumble, Ruby-raspberry sauce & vanilla bean ice cream.
N/A Beverages
To-Go Alcohol
- Black Rabbit Red - Bottle$23.00
- White Rabbit - Bottle$23.00
- Hammerhead Ale - Can$3.50
- Hammerhead Ale - 4pk$14.00
- Ruby Ale - Can$3.50
- Ruby Ale - 4pk$14.00
- Umbrella Jimmy - 12oz Can$11.50
- Edgefield Hard Apple Cider - Can$4.25
Pale yellow gold in color, Edgefield Hard Cider has aromas of fresh apple, apple skin, and pie spices. Lively on the tongue, fresh apple flavor dominates with hints of pear and honey. Crisp and refreshing, the hint of sweetness is balanced out by tart acidity.
- Edgefield Hard Apple Cider - 4pk$17.00
Pale yellow gold in color, Edgefield Hard Cider has aromas of fresh apple, apple skin, and pie spices. Lively on the tongue, fresh apple flavor dominates with hints of pear and honey. Crisp and refreshing, the hint of sweetness is balanced out by tart acidity.
- Blackberry Cider - Can$4.25
- Blackberry Cider - 4pk$17.00