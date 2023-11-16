McMenamins Gearhart Hotel
Whiskey Club
- Hogshead SB Cask$11.00
Ananda
- Rabbit Hole Dareringer$14.25
Raisins, currants, cherries, hints of almond and vanilla. Rabbit Hole Spirits. 93 proof
- Phil Whiskey Muscat Port Finish$14.50
Ripe melon and nutmeg. Cornelius Pass Roadhouse Distillery. 90 proof
- Phil Whiskey Sauterne Barrel Finish$14.50
Honey and caramel alongside aking spices. Cornelius Pass Roadhouse Distillery. 90 proof
- Knob Creek 12 Year$14.00
Caramel, baking spices, deep, smooth. Knob Creek Distilling. 97 proof
- Jack Daniels 10 Years Old$14.00
Tobacco, leather, burnt caramel, spice. Jack Daniel Distillery. 97 proof
- Midleton Very Rare$36.75
Caramelized red apple, orange zest, crème brulee, sweet vanilla and warming toasted wood. 80 proof
- Phil Whiskey$14.50
Rich maltiness, with hints of smoke or coffee. Corneilius Pass Roadhouse Distillery. 90 proof
- Phil Whiskey Sherry Barrel Finish$14.50
Wssence of wet earth and dried fruits. Cornelius Pass Roadhouse Distillery. 90 proof
- Pendleton 20yr$34.25
- Yellow Spot$25.25
- Jeffersons Ocean Rye$13.00
Breakfast (Online)
Breakfast Specials
- Home-Style Chicken Fried Steak$23.50
Country sausage gravy, two eggs, potatoes & toast.
- Clubhouse Breakfast Sandwich$18.75
Fried cage-free egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, secret sauce, toasted sourdough.
- Sante Fe Tofu Scramble$17.00
Tofu with spices, peppers & onion, served with cottage potatoes.
- Sandtrap Breakfast$15.50
Two eggs, toast, your choice of cottage potatoes, hash browns or Cajun tots & your choice of sausage, bacon, Canadian bacon or vegetarian sausage.
- Vanilla Bean French Toast$13.50
Whipped butter & real maple syrup.
- Buttermilk Pancakes - Short Stack$12.50
Whipped butter & real maple syrup.
- Buttermilk Pancakes - Full Stack$15.50
Whipped butter & real maple syrup.
- Biscuit & Country Gravy - Half$11.50
Fresh-baked buttermilk biscuit & country sausage gravy.
- Biscuit & Country Gravy - Full$14.50
Fresh-baked buttermilk biscuit & country sausage gravy.
Scrambles
The Benedicts
- Celilo Falls Benedict - Half$19.00
Smoked salmon.
- Celilo Falls Benedict - Full$22.00
Smoked salmon.
- Caprese Benedict - Half$14.00
Fresh tomato, basil & mozzarella.
- Caprese Benedict - Full$17.00
Fresh tomato, basil & mozzarella.
- Traditional Benedict - Half$13.75
All-natural Canadian bacon.
- Traditional Benedict - Full$16.75
All-natural Canadian bacon.
A La Carte
- Hole-in-One Breakfast Sandwich$15.25
Toasted everything bagel, bacon, scrambled egg, cheddar & herbed cream cheese.
- Caddyshack Breakfast Burrito$14.50
Cajun tots, bacon, egg, cheddar, onion, cilantro, chipotle pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream.
- Choice of Protein$6.75
Sausage links, bacon, or vegetarian sausage.
- Cinnamon Roll$6.75
Cream cheese glaze.
- Sides$5.25
Cottage potatoes, hash browns, bowl of fruit.
- Toast$4.25
Sourdough, 9-grain, rye, English muffin, buttermilk biscuit.
- One Egg$2.00
Cage-free & cooked to order.