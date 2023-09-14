Food Specials

Chicken Ques

$18.00

Salmon Bowl

$23.00

Harvest Grilled Cheese

$17.50

Starters

Cajun Fries- Small

$12.00
Cajun Fries-Large

$17.00
Cajun Tots - Small

$11.00

Peppercorn ranch.

Cajun Tots - Large

$16.00

Peppercorn ranch.

Cheeseburger Slider Trio

$12.50

Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese, Mystic 18 sauce, Hawaiian roll.

Good Honest Soup - Cup

$7.00

Scratch made daily with saltines.

Good Honest Soup - Bowl

$8.00

Scratch made daily with saltines.

Hummus

$17.50

Marinated olives, veggies, feta, and pita chips.

McMenamins Fries - Small

$11.00

Mystic 18 sauce.

McMenamins Fries - Large

$16.00

Mystic 18 sauce.

Scooby Snacks

$13.50

Mini corn dogs served with Portlandia yellow mustard & ketchup. Zoinks!

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$16.25

Cheese & ale fondue.

Tots - Small

$10.00
Tots - Large

$15.00
Truffle Fries - Small

$13.25

Black garlic aioli.

Truffle Fries - Large

$19.25

Black garlic aioli.

Greens

Blue Bayou - Half

$12.00

Romaine, bacon, chopped egg, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, blue cheese dressing.

Blue Bayou - Full

$18.25

Romaine, bacon, chopped egg, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, blue cheese dressing.

Pub Green - Half

$9.50

Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing.

Pub Green - Full

$14.50

Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing.

Route 66 Chicken

$22.25

Ranchero-spiced chicken, romaine, Cotija cheese, toasted corn & pepitas, tomato, fresh cilantro, lime & Hatch chile Caesar dressing.

Steak & Kale Caesar

$23.00

Grilled flank steak, kale, Brussels sprouts, radicchio, cucumber, tomato, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing.

Triple Play

$18.25

Green salad, a bowl of today’s soup & garlic bread.

Burgers

Backyard Burger

$19.50

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce & Bacon, cheddar, grilled onions, Hammerhead BBQ sauce.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.50

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon & cheddar.

Captain Neon Burger

$18.50

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, blue cheese dressing & bacon.

Cheeseburger

$17.00

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce & Tillamook cheddar cheese.

Communication Breakdown Burger

$18.00

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, cheddar, grilled mushrooms, onions & bell peppers.

Dungeon Burger

$18.00

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, Swiss cheese & grilled mushrooms.

Expedition Elk Burger

$26.50

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, coffee-bacon jam, black garlic aioli & white cheddar.

Hammerhead Garden Burger

$16.00

Hammerhead garden patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce.

JR's Jumbo Deluxe Burger

$19.50

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon, cheddar & a fried egg.

Mystic 18 Burger

$18.75

Lightlife patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, vegan Mystic 18 sauce, creamy original Chao slice.

The Regular Burger

$16.00

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce.

Sandwiches

Automatic Ahi

$22.00

Seared seasoned ahi tuna, ginger-wasabi mayo & spicy-sweet slaw on a bun

El Diablo

$21.00

Spiced chicken, pepper jack, avocado, Dark Star mayo, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a bun.

Maria's Magnum Opus

$19.25

Grilled turkey, bacon jam, Swiss cheese, avocado, grilled onions & herb aioli on a toasted roll with lettuce & tomato.

Traditional Gyro

$19.25Out of stock

Seasoned beef, tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, cucumber, red onion, lettuce & tomato in a warm Greek-style pita.

Jamaican Jerk Jackfruit

$17.25

Organic jackfruit, Three Rocks jerk BBQ sauce & mango pico de gallo with jalapeno, onion & cilantro on toasted bun.

Fireside Roasted Turkey - Half

$11.25

Turkey, Fireside-cranberry relish, Swiss cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, whole wheat bread.

Fireside Roasted Turkey - Whole

$18.50

Turkey, Fireside-cranberry relish, Swiss cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, whole wheat bread.

Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Half

$9.00

Creamy albacore tuna salad with celery, red onion & fresh dill on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato & pickles.

Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Whole

$14.75

Creamy albacore tuna salad with celery, red onion & fresh dill on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato & pickles.

Specialties

Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 2 Pieces

$21.50

Wild Alaskan cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw.

Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 3 Pieces

$24.50

Wild Alaskan cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw.

Black & Blue Steak Bites

$26.50

Black Rabbit Red steak bites, blue cheese fondue & fries.

High Pasta

$17.00

Tomato, spinach, hazelnuts, brown butter, Parmesan cheese, served with garlic bread.

T-N-T Basket

$20.75

½-lb crispy chicken tenders & tots with Hogshead-honey mustard dressing, peppercorn ranch & buttermilk coleslaw.

White Rabbit Shrimp Pasta

$26.50

Linguine, garlic-sautéed prawns, White Rabbit-butter sauce, Parmesan & fresh herbs, served with garlic bread.

Seasonal Specials

Gaucho Steak Soft Tacos

$22.75

Grilled peppers & onion, asada mojo shaved rib eye, jicama-radish curtido, chimichurri sauce, onion, cilantro & jalapeño.

Hogshead BBQ Salmon Burger

$18.00

Wild-caught salmon patty basted with Hogshead-mustard BBQ sauce, grilled onions, avocado & spicy tartar sauce on a bun with your choice of fries or tots.

Ruby's Brewer Salad - Small

$12.00

Mixed lettuces, goat cheese, fresh raspberries, hazelnuts, Ruby-raspberry vinaigrette.

Ruby's Brewer Salad - Large

$18.25

Mixed lettuces, goat cheese, fresh raspberries, hazelnuts, Ruby-raspberry vinaigrette.

Shakedown Street Fries - Small

$10.25

Garlic oil, Parmesan, parsley.

Shakedown Street Fries - Large

$15.25

Garlic oil, Parmesan, parsley.

Sweets

Black & Tan Brownie Sundae - Whole

$11.50

Caram-ale & chocolate sauce with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & Amerena cherry.

Frank Apple-Pecan Cake

$12.00

Frank Rum-raisin sauce & whipped cream. 21 & older please.

Northwest Berry Bar - Whole

$11.00

Blackberries, butter crumble, Ruby-raspberry sauce & vanilla bean ice cream.

Phil's Salted Caramel Tart - Half

$7.50

Dark chocolate-hazelnut & caram-ale sauce, Oregon filberts & whipped cream.

Phil's Salted Caramel Tart - Whole

$11.00

Dark chocolate-hazelnut & caram-ale sauce, Oregon filberts & whipped cream.

Ruby's Raspberry Cheesecake - Whole

$11.50

Ruby-raspberry sauce, raspberry cheesecake & whipped cream.

Kid's Menu

Freya's Garden

$6.00

Hummus, ranch, pita bread & veggie sticks.

Lil' Dynamo

$9.25

Crispy chicken tenders, tots & ranch dressing.

Little Dipper Fish & Chips

$9.75

Fries & tartar sauce.

Pocket Hercules Cheeseburger

$8.50

Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll.

Pocket Hercules Cheeseburger Duo

$11.50

Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll.

Scooby Snack Attack

$8.00

Mini corn dogs & fries with ranch.

Sister Moon Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Cheddar cheese on grilled bread.

Turkey Lurkey Slider

$8.50

Cold turkey with lettuce & mayo on a toasted bun.

Wee Rabbit Salad

$5.25

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, croutons, shredded cheddar cheese & ranch.

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.75
Decaf Coffee

$3.75
Milk

$4.00
Small Real Apple Cider

$3.00
Large Real Apple Cider

$5.25
Small Fresh Orange Juice

$5.00
Large Fresh Orange Juice

$6.50

Small Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Large Grapefruit Juice

$6.50
To Go Soda

$3.00

Kid's Soda Pop

$2.75

Kid's Real Apple Cider

$3.25

Kid's Hot Apple Cider

$3.00

Kid's Roy Rogers

$3.25

Kid's Shirley Temple

$3.25

Kid's Milk

$2.75

Kid's Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Kid's Lemonade

$2.75