McMenamins John Barleycorns
Online Ordering
Starters
Cajun Fries- Small
Cajun Fries-Large
Cajun Tots - Small
Peppercorn ranch.
Cajun Tots - Large
Peppercorn ranch.
Cheeseburger Slider Trio
Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese, Mystic 18 sauce, Hawaiian roll.
Good Honest Soup - Cup
Scratch made daily with saltines.
Good Honest Soup - Bowl
Scratch made daily with saltines.
Hummus
Marinated olives, veggies, feta, and pita chips.
McMenamins Fries - Small
Mystic 18 sauce.
McMenamins Fries - Large
Mystic 18 sauce.
Scooby Snacks
Mini corn dogs served with Portlandia yellow mustard & ketchup. Zoinks!
Soft Pretzel Sticks
Cheese & ale fondue.
Tots - Small
Tots - Large
Truffle Fries - Small
Black garlic aioli.
Truffle Fries - Large
Black garlic aioli.
Greens
Blue Bayou - Half
Romaine, bacon, chopped egg, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, blue cheese dressing.
Blue Bayou - Full
Romaine, bacon, chopped egg, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, blue cheese dressing.
Pub Green - Half
Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing.
Pub Green - Full
Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing.
Route 66 Chicken
Ranchero-spiced chicken, romaine, Cotija cheese, toasted corn & pepitas, tomato, fresh cilantro, lime & Hatch chile Caesar dressing.
Steak & Kale Caesar
Grilled flank steak, kale, Brussels sprouts, radicchio, cucumber, tomato, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing.
Triple Play
Green salad, a bowl of today’s soup & garlic bread.
Burgers
Backyard Burger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce & Bacon, cheddar, grilled onions, Hammerhead BBQ sauce.
Bacon Cheeseburger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon & cheddar.
Captain Neon Burger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, blue cheese dressing & bacon.
Cheeseburger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce & Tillamook cheddar cheese.
Communication Breakdown Burger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, cheddar, grilled mushrooms, onions & bell peppers.
Dungeon Burger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, Swiss cheese & grilled mushrooms.
Expedition Elk Burger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, coffee-bacon jam, black garlic aioli & white cheddar.
Hammerhead Garden Burger
Hammerhead garden patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce.
JR's Jumbo Deluxe Burger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon, cheddar & a fried egg.
Mystic 18 Burger
Lightlife patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, vegan Mystic 18 sauce, creamy original Chao slice.
The Regular Burger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce.
Sandwiches
Automatic Ahi
Seared seasoned ahi tuna, ginger-wasabi mayo & spicy-sweet slaw on a bun
El Diablo
Spiced chicken, pepper jack, avocado, Dark Star mayo, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a bun.
Maria's Magnum Opus
Grilled turkey, bacon jam, Swiss cheese, avocado, grilled onions & herb aioli on a toasted roll with lettuce & tomato.
Traditional Gyro
Seasoned beef, tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, cucumber, red onion, lettuce & tomato in a warm Greek-style pita.
Jamaican Jerk Jackfruit
Organic jackfruit, Three Rocks jerk BBQ sauce & mango pico de gallo with jalapeno, onion & cilantro on toasted bun.
Fireside Roasted Turkey - Half
Turkey, Fireside-cranberry relish, Swiss cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, whole wheat bread.
Fireside Roasted Turkey - Whole
Turkey, Fireside-cranberry relish, Swiss cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, whole wheat bread.
Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Half
Creamy albacore tuna salad with celery, red onion & fresh dill on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato & pickles.
Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Whole
Creamy albacore tuna salad with celery, red onion & fresh dill on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato & pickles.
Specialties
Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 2 Pieces
Wild Alaskan cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw.
Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 3 Pieces
Wild Alaskan cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw.
Black & Blue Steak Bites
Black Rabbit Red steak bites, blue cheese fondue & fries.
High Pasta
Tomato, spinach, hazelnuts, brown butter, Parmesan cheese, served with garlic bread.
T-N-T Basket
½-lb crispy chicken tenders & tots with Hogshead-honey mustard dressing, peppercorn ranch & buttermilk coleslaw.
White Rabbit Shrimp Pasta
Linguine, garlic-sautéed prawns, White Rabbit-butter sauce, Parmesan & fresh herbs, served with garlic bread.
Seasonal Specials
Gaucho Steak Soft Tacos
Grilled peppers & onion, asada mojo shaved rib eye, jicama-radish curtido, chimichurri sauce, onion, cilantro & jalapeño.
Hogshead BBQ Salmon Burger
Wild-caught salmon patty basted with Hogshead-mustard BBQ sauce, grilled onions, avocado & spicy tartar sauce on a bun with your choice of fries or tots.
Ruby's Brewer Salad - Small
Mixed lettuces, goat cheese, fresh raspberries, hazelnuts, Ruby-raspberry vinaigrette.
Ruby's Brewer Salad - Large
Mixed lettuces, goat cheese, fresh raspberries, hazelnuts, Ruby-raspberry vinaigrette.
Shakedown Street Fries - Small
Garlic oil, Parmesan, parsley.
Shakedown Street Fries - Large
Garlic oil, Parmesan, parsley.
Sweets
Black & Tan Brownie Sundae - Whole
Caram-ale & chocolate sauce with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & Amerena cherry.
Frank Apple-Pecan Cake
Frank Rum-raisin sauce & whipped cream. 21 & older please.
Northwest Berry Bar - Whole
Blackberries, butter crumble, Ruby-raspberry sauce & vanilla bean ice cream.
Phil's Salted Caramel Tart - Half
Dark chocolate-hazelnut & caram-ale sauce, Oregon filberts & whipped cream.
Phil's Salted Caramel Tart - Whole
Dark chocolate-hazelnut & caram-ale sauce, Oregon filberts & whipped cream.
Ruby's Raspberry Cheesecake - Whole
Ruby-raspberry sauce, raspberry cheesecake & whipped cream.
Kid's Menu
Freya's Garden
Hummus, ranch, pita bread & veggie sticks.
Lil' Dynamo
Crispy chicken tenders, tots & ranch dressing.
Little Dipper Fish & Chips
Fries & tartar sauce.
Pocket Hercules Cheeseburger
Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll.
Pocket Hercules Cheeseburger Duo
Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll.
Scooby Snack Attack
Mini corn dogs & fries with ranch.
Sister Moon Grilled Cheese
Cheddar cheese on grilled bread.
Turkey Lurkey Slider
Cold turkey with lettuce & mayo on a toasted bun.
Wee Rabbit Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, croutons, shredded cheddar cheese & ranch.