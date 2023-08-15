McMenamins Mall 205
Starters
Black Bean Dip
Spiced black beans, chipotle pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream, onion & jalapeno with tortilla chips.
Cajun Fries- Small
Cajun Fries-Large
Cajun Tots - Large
Peppercorn ranch.
Cajun Tots - Small
Peppercorn ranch.
Cheeseburger Slider Trio
Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese, Mystic 18 sauce, Hawaiian roll.
Good Honest Soup - Bowl
Scratch made daily with saltines.
Good Honest Soup - Cup
Scratch made daily with saltines.
Hummus
Marinated olives, veggies, feta, and pita chips.
McMenamins Fries - Large
Mystic 18 sauce.
McMenamins Fries - Small
Mystic 18 sauce.
Scooby Snacks
Mini corn dogs served with Portlandia yellow mustard & ketchup. Zoinks!
Tots - Large
Tots - Small
Greens
Triple Play
Green salad, a bowl of today’s soup & garlic bread.
Blue Bayou - Full
Romaine, bacon, chopped egg, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, blue cheese dressing.
Blue Bayou - Half
Romaine, bacon, chopped egg, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, blue cheese dressing.
Aztec - Full
Romaine, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, chipotle dressing.
Aztec - Half
Romaine, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, chipotle dressing.
Six Arms Goddess - Full
Romaine, cucumber, tomato, bell peppers, marinated onions, pita chips, Goddess dressing.
Six Arms Goddess - Half
Romaine, cucumber, tomato, bell peppers, marinated onions, pita chips, Goddess dressing.
Hail! Caesar - Full
Romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing.
Hail! Caesar - Half
Romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing.
Pub Green - Full
Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing.
Pub Green - Half
Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing.
Burgers
JR's Jumbo Deluxe Burger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon, cheddar & a fried egg.
Backyard Burger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce & Bacon, cheddar, grilled onions, Hammerhead BBQ sauce.
Bacon Cheeseburger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon & cheddar.
Captain Neon Burger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, blue cheese dressing & bacon.
Dungeon Burger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, Swiss cheese & grilled mushrooms.
Communication Breakdown Burger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, cheddar, grilled mushrooms, onions & bell peppers.
Cheeseburger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce & Tillamook cheddar cheese.
The Regular Burger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce.
Mystic 18 Burger
Lightlife patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, vegan Mystic 18 sauce, creamy original Chao slice.
Hammerhead Garden Burger
Hammerhead garden patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce.
Sandwiches
El Diablo
Spiced chicken, pepper jack, avocado, Dark Star mayo, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a bun.
Portland Dip
Turkey, grilled mushrooms, Swiss cheese & secret sauce on a roll with garlic jus for dipping.
Bean & Seed Gyro
Vegan patties, hummus, tahini sauce, cucumber, red onion, lettuce & tomato in a warm Greek-style pita.
Greek Chicken Gyro
Seasoned chicken, tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, cucumber, red onion, lettuce & tomato in a warm Greek-style pita.
Traditional Gyro
Seasoned beef, tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, cucumber, red onion, lettuce & tomato in a warm Greek-style pita.
Calexit BLT&A
Fried cage-free egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, secret sauce, toasted sourdough.
Fireside Roasted Turkey - Half
Turkey, Fireside-cranberry relish, Swiss cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, whole wheat bread.
Fireside Roasted Turkey - Whole
Turkey, Fireside-cranberry relish, Swiss cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, whole wheat bread.
Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Half
Creamy albacore tuna salad with celery, red onion & fresh dill on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato & pickles.
Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Whole
Creamy albacore tuna salad with celery, red onion & fresh dill on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato & pickles.
Pub Grub
Brewmaster's Sausage Plate
Terminator kielbasa, Hammerhead bratwurst, fries, cheese & ale fondue & mustard.
Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 2 Pieces
Wild Alaskan cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw.
Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 3 Pieces
Wild Alaskan cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw.
T-N-T Basket
½-lb crispy chicken tenders & tots with Hogshead-honey mustard dressing, peppercorn ranch & buttermilk coleslaw.
Seasonal Specials
Pimento Cheese Dip
BBQ kettle-cooked potato chips.
Sabertooth Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Blue cheese dressing, lettuce & pickle chips on a bun with your choice of fries or tots.
Drive-By Trucker Burger
Pimento cheese, BBQ potato chips, Mystic 18 sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickles with your choice of fries or tots.
Sweets
Black & Tan Brownie Sundae - Whole
Caram-ale & chocolate sauce with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & Amerena cherry.
Northwest Berry Bar - Whole
Blackberries, butter crumble, Ruby-raspberry sauce & vanilla bean ice cream.
Phil's Salted Caramel Tart - Whole
Dark chocolate-hazelnut & caram-ale sauce, Oregon filberts & whipped cream.
Phil's Salted Caramel Tart - Half
Dark chocolate-hazelnut & caram-ale sauce, Oregon filberts & whipped cream.
Kid's Menu
Little Dipper Fish & Chips
Fries & tartar sauce.
Lil' Dynamo
Crispy chicken tenders, tots & ranch dressing.
Scooby Snack Attack
Mini corn dogs & fries with ranch.
Freya's Garden
Hummus, ranch, pita bread & veggie sticks.
Wee Rabbit Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, croutons, shredded cheddar cheese & ranch.
Pocket Hercules Cheeseburger
Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll.
Pocket Hercules Cheeseburger Duo
Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll.
Turkey Lurkey Slider
Cold turkey with lettuce & mayo on a toasted bun.