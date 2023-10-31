McMenamins North Bank Pub
Starters
Marinated olives, veggies, feta, and pita chips.
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in red curry chili sauce with green onion, jalapeño, cilantro, pickled daikon-carrot slaw.
Black garlic aioli.
Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese, Mystic 18 sauce, Hawaiian roll.
Spiced ground pork, pickled daikon-carrot slaw, cilantro, onion, Jalapeno, fried shallots & Sriracha mayo in butter lettuce cups.
Peppercorn ranch.
Mystic 18 sauce.
Scratch made daily with saltines.
Greens
Romaine, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, chipotle dressing.
Romaine, cabbage, tomato, cucumber, pickled daikon-carrot slaw, cilantro, jalapeño, onion, fried shallots, North Shore peanuts, mai Thai dressing.
Country olives, feta, cucumber, tomato, marinated red onion, bell peppers, romaine, Black Rabbit Red vinaigrette.
Romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing.
Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing.
Burgers
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon, cheddar & a fried egg.
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce & Bacon, cheddar, grilled onions, Hammerhead BBQ sauce.
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon & cheddar.
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, blue cheese dressing & bacon.
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, Swiss cheese & grilled mushrooms.
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, cheddar, grilled mushrooms, onions & bell peppers.
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce & Tillamook cheddar cheese.
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce.
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, coffee-bacon jam, black garlic aioli & white cheddar.
Lightlife patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, vegan Mystic 18 sauce, creamy original Chao slice.
Hammerhead garden patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce.
Sandwiches
Ale-braised corned beef, Swiss cheese, Grand Lodge kümmel kraut, Mystic 18 sauce, grilled marbled rye.
Provolone, pickled peppers, black garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a bun.
Kalua pork, pineapple sambal, soy-ginger slaw & Sriracha mayo on a roll.
Fontina, melted leeks & roasted wild mushrooms on grilled sourdough bread.
Roasted turkey, cherry-syrah chutney, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion & black garlic aioli on rustic bread.
Specialties
Asada-marinated New York steak, ranchero-spiced fries, chimichurri sauce & marinated red onions.
Pan-roasted wild salmon with coffee-bacon jam, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, garlic-roasted broccolini.
Seared medium-rare with spicy-sweet slaw, lemon-cilantro rice & mango pico de gallo
Hawaiian-style pulled pork, pineapple sambal, rice & mac salad.
Wild Alaskan cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw.
Tomato, spinach, hazelnuts, brown butter, Parmesan cheese, served with garlic bread.
Spicy ginger pineapple shoyu, squash, broccoli, cabbage, red bell pepper, carrot, celery, onion, Maui waui fried onions, toasted coconut.
Seasonal Specials
Battered cauliflower tossed in Sabertooth hot sauce, served with blue cheese dressing.
Spinach, tomato, mushroom, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, chopped egg, Hogshead-honey mustard dressing.
Roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, grilled onions & hard cider-turkey gravy with your choice of fries or tots.
Roasted butternut squash, spinach, mushrooms, sage, truffle cream sauce, dried cranberries & roasted hazelnuts, served with garlic bread.
Sweets
Caram-ale & chocolate sauce with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & Amerena cherry.
Deeply caramelized with a creamy center, served with pomegranate coulis & whipped cream.
Sponge cake drenched with espresso & run syrup, filled with mascarpone mousse, iced with whipped cream & dusted with Dutch cocoa powder.
Kid's Menu
Crispy chicken tenders, tots & ranch dressing.
Mini corn dogs & fries with ranch.
Hummus, ranch, pita bread & veggie sticks.
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, croutons, shredded cheddar cheese & ranch.
Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll.
Cheddar cheese on grilled bread.
Cold turkey with lettuce & mayo on a toasted bun.
N/A Beverages
To Go Beer
To Go Cider
Pale yellow gold in color, Edgefield Hard Cider has aromas of fresh apple, apple skin, and pie spices. Lively on the tongue, fresh apple flavor dominates with hints of pear and honey. Crisp and refreshing, the hint of sweetness is balanced out by tart acidity.
