McMenamins St. Johns Pub
Starters
Black Bean Dip
Spiced black beans, chipotle pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream, onion & jalapeno with tortilla chips
Cajun Fries- Small
Cajun Fries-Large
Cajun Tots - Large
Peppercorn ranch
Cajun Tots - Small
Peppercorn ranch
Cheeseburger Slider Trio
Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese, Mystic 18 sauce, Hawaiian roll
Good Honest Soup - Bowl
Scratch made daily with saltines
Good Honest Soup - Cup
Scratch made daily with saltines
Hummus
Marinated olives, veggies, feta, and pita chips
McMenamins Fries - Large
Mystic 18 sauce
McMenamins Fries - Small
Mystic 18 sauce
Red Eye Chili - Bowl
Sharp cheddar & minced onion on top with saltines
Red Eye Chili - Cup
Sharp cheddar & minced onion on top with saltines
Scooby Snacks
Mini corn dogs served with Portlandia yellow mustard & ketchup. Zoinks!
Soft Pretzel Sticks
Cheese & ale fondue
Tots - Large
Tots - Small
Greens
Blue Bayou - Half
Romaine, bacon, chopped egg, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, blue cheese dressing
Blue Bayou - Full
Romaine, bacon, chopped egg, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, blue cheese dressing
Aztec - Half
Romaine, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, chipotle dressing
Aztec - Full
Romaine, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, chipotle dressing
Six Arms Goddess - Half
Romaine, cucumber, tomato, bell peppers, marinated onions, pita chips, Goddess dressing
Six Arms Goddess - Full
Romaine, cucumber, tomato, bell peppers, marinated onions, pita chips, Goddess dressing
Hail! Caesar - Half
Romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing
Hail! Caesar - Full
Romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing
Brewer's - Half
Blue cheese crumbles, hazelnuts, marinated red onion, cucumber, tomato, Ruby-raspberry vinaigrette
Brewer's - Full
Blue cheese crumbles, hazelnuts, marinated red onion, cucumber, tomato, Ruby-raspberry vinaigrette
Pub Green - Half
Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing
Pub Green - Full
Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing
Burgers
JR's Jumbo Deluxe Burger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon, cheddar & a fried egg
Backyard Burger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce &Bacon, cheddar, grilled onions, Hammerhead BBQ sauce
Philadelphia Collins Burger
Bacon, Provolone, roasted red pepper, and Dark Star mayo.
Bacon Cheeseburger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon & cheddar
Captain Neon Burger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, blue cheese dressing & bacon
Dungeon Burger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, Swiss cheese & grilled mushrooms
Communication Breakdown Burger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, cheddar, grilled mushrooms, onions & bell peppers
Cheeseburger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce & Tillamook cheddar cheese
The Regular Burger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce
Mystic 18 Burger
Lightlife patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, vegan Mystic 18 sauce, creamy original Chao slice
Hammerhead Garden Burger
Hammerhead garden patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce
Sandwiches
El Diablo
Spiced chicken, pepper jack, avocado, Dark Star mayo, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a bun.
Bean & Seed Gyro
Vegan patties, hummus, tahini sauce, cucumber, red onion, lettuce & tomato in a warm Greek-style pita
Greek Chicken Gyro
Seasoned chicken, tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, cucumber, red onion, lettuce & tomato in a warm Greek-style pita
Traditional Gyro
Seasoned beef, tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, cucumber, red onion, lettuce & tomato in a warm Greek-style pita
Post 98 Grilled Cheese
Bacon, Provolone, roasted red pepper, Dark Star mayo
Fireside Roasted Turkey - Half
Turkey, Fireside-cranberry relish, Swiss cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, whole wheat bread
Fireside Roasted Turkey - Whole
Turkey, Fireside-cranberry relish, Swiss cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, whole wheat bread
Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Half
Creamy albacore tuna salad with celery, red onion & fresh dill on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato & pickles
Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Whole
Creamy albacore tuna salad with celery, red onion & fresh dill on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato & pickles
Specialties
Seasonal Specials
Sweets
Frank Apple-Pecan Cake
Frank Rum-raisin sauce & whipped cream. 21 & older please
Black & Tan Brownie Sundae - Whole
Caram-ale & chocolate sauce with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & Amerena cherry
Northwest Berry Bar - Whole
Blackberries, butter crumble, Ruby-raspberry saice & vanilla bean ice cream
Wheel of Fortune Ice Cream Sandwich
Ruby Jewel vanilla bean ice cream & salty-sweet chocolate chop cookies dipped in dark chocolate & tie-dye sprinkles
Seasonal Cake
Ask your server
Phil's Salted Caramel Tart - Whole
Dark chocolate-hazelnut & caram-ale sauce, Oregon filberts & whipped cream
Phil's Salted Caramel Tart - Half
Dark chocolate-hazelnut & caram-ale sauce, Oregon filberts & whipped cream
Kid's Menu
Lil' Dynamo
Crispy chicken tenders, tots & ranch dressing
Scooby Snack Attack
Mini corn dogs & fries with ranch
Freya's Garden
Hummus, ranch, pita bread & veggie sticks
Wee Rabbit Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, croutons, shredded cheddar cheese & ranch
Pocket Hercules Burger
Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll
Pocket Hercules Burger Duo
Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll
Sister Moon Grilled Cheese
Cheddar cheese on grilled bread
Turkey Lurkey Slider
Cold turkey with lettuce & mayo on a toasted bun