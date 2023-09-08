Starters

Hummus

$16.75

Marinated olives, veggies, feta, and pita chips.

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$15.50

Cheese & ale fondue.

Truffle Fries - Small

$12.50

Black garlic aioli.

Truffle Fries - Large

$18.50

Black garlic aioli.

Cheeseburger Slider Trio

$12.00

Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese, Mystic 18 sauce, Hawaiian roll.

Tots - Small

$9.25
Tots - Large

$14.25
Cajun Tots - Small

$10.25

Peppercorn ranch.

Cajun Tots - Large

$15.25

Peppercorn ranch.

McMenamins Fries - Small

$10.25

Mystic 18 sauce.

McMenamins Fries - Large

$15.25

Mystic 18 sauce.

Good Honest Soup - Cup

$6.50

Scratch made daily with saltines.

Good Honest Soup - Bowl

$7.50

Scratch made daily with saltines.

Scooby Snacks

$13.00

Mini corn dogs served with Portlandia yellow mustard & ketchup. Zoinks!

Sweet Potato Fries

$12.00

Served with Dark Star mayo.

Greens

Pub Green - Full

$13.75

Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing.

Pub Green - Half

$9.00

Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing.

Aztec - Full

$17.25

Romaine, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, chipotle dressing.

Aztec - Half

$11.25

Romaine, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, chipotle dressing.

Hail! Caesar - Full

$16.00

Romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing.

Hail! Caesar - Half

$10.50

Romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing.

Six Arms Goddess - Full

$16.00

Romaine, cucumber, tomato, bell peppers, marinated onions, pita chips, Goddess dressing.

Six Arms Goddess - Half

$10.50

Romaine, cucumber, tomato, bell peppers, marinated onions, pita chips, Goddess dressing.

Blue Bayou - Half

$11.50

Romaine, bacon, chopped egg, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, blue cheese dressing.

Blue Bayou - Full

$17.50

Romaine, bacon, chopped egg, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, blue cheese dressing.

Brewer's - Half

$9.50

Blue cheese crumbles, hazelnuts, marinated red onion, cucumber, tomato, Ruby-raspberry vinaigrette.

Brewer's - Full

$14.50

Blue cheese crumbles, hazelnuts, marinated red onion, cucumber, tomato, Ruby-raspberry vinaigrette.

Burgers

Backyard Burger

$18.75

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce & Bacon, cheddar, grilled onions, Hammerhead BBQ sauce.

JR's Jumbo Deluxe Burger

$18.75

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon, cheddar & a fried egg.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.75

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon & cheddar.

Captain Neon Burger

$17.75

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, blue cheese dressing & bacon.

Dungeon Burger

$17.25

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, Swiss cheese & grilled mushrooms.

Communication Breakdown Burger

$17.25

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, cheddar, grilled mushrooms, onions & bell peppers.

Cheeseburger

$16.25

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce & Tillamook cheddar cheese.

The Regular Burger

$15.25

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce.

Mystic 18 Burger

$18.00

Lightlife patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, vegan Mystic 18 sauce, creamy original Chao slice.

Hammerhead Garden Burger

$15.25

Hammerhead garden patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce.

Sandwiches

El Diablo

$20.00

Spiced chicken, pepper jack, avocado, Dark Star mayo, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a bun.

Reuben Kincaid

$19.50

Hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, OlyKraut sauerkraut, Mystic 18 sauce, grilled rye bread.

The 19th Hole

$19.50

Grilled turkey, bacon, white cheddar, avocado, Dark Star mayo, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a roll.

Portland Dip

$19.00

Turkey, grilled mushrooms, Swiss cheese & secret sauce on a roll with garlic jus for dipping.

Bean & Seed Gyro

$18.50

Vegan patties, hummus, tahini sauce, cucumber, red onion, lettuce & tomato in a warm Greek-style pita.

Greek Chicken Gyro

$18.50

Seasoned chicken, tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, cucumber, red onion, lettuce & tomato in a warm Greek-style pita.

Traditional Gyro

$18.50

Seasoned beef, tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, cucumber, red onion, lettuce & tomato in a warm Greek-style pita.

Fireside Roasted Turkey - Half

$10.75

Turkey, Fireside-cranberry relish, Swiss cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, whole wheat bread.

Fireside Roasted Turkey - Whole

$17.75

Turkey, Fireside-cranberry relish, Swiss cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, whole wheat bread.

Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Half

$8.50

Creamy albacore tuna salad with celery, red onion & fresh dill on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato & pickles.

Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Whole

$14.00

Creamy albacore tuna salad with celery, red onion & fresh dill on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato & pickles.

Pub Grub

Black & Blue Steak Bites

$25.00

Black Rabbit Red steak bites, blue cheese fondue & fries.

Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 2 Pieces

$20.50

Wild Alaskan cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw.

Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 3 Pieces

$23.50

Wild Alaskan cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw.

T-N-T Basket

$19.75

½-lb crispy chicken tenders & tots with Hogshead-honey mustard dressing, peppercorn ranch & buttermilk coleslaw.

Seasonal Specials

Pimento Cheese Dip

$10.50

BBQ kettle-cooked potato chips.

Sabertooth Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Blue cheese dressing, lettuce & pickle chips on a bun with your choice of fries or tots.

Drive-By Trucker Burger

$17.75

Pimento cheese, BBQ potato chips, Mystic 18 sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickles with your choice of fries or tots.

Sweets

Frank Apple-Pecan Cake

$11.50

Frank Rum-raisin sauce & whipped cream. 21 & older please.

Black & Tan Brownie Sundae - Whole

$11.00

Caram-ale & chocolate sauce with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & Amerena cherry.

Northwest Berry Bar - Whole

$10.50

Blackberries, butter crumble, Ruby-raspberry sauce & vanilla bean ice cream.

Phil's Salted Caramel Tart - Whole

$10.50

Dark chocolate-hazelnut & caram-ale sauce, Oregon filberts & whipped cream.

Phil's Salted Caramel Tart - Half

$7.00

Dark chocolate-hazelnut & caram-ale sauce, Oregon filberts & whipped cream.

Ruby's Raspberry Cheesecake - Whole

$11.00

Ruby-raspberry sauce, raspberry cheesecake & whipped cream.

Kid's Menu

Pocket Hercules Cheeseburger Duo

$11.00

Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll.

Pocket Hercules Cheeseburger

$8.00

Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll.

Little Dipper Fish & Chips

$9.25

Fries & tartar sauce.

Freya's Garden

$5.75

Hummus, ranch, pita bread & veggie sticks.

Wee Rabbit Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, croutons, shredded cheddar cheese & ranch.

Scooby Snack Attack

$7.50

Mini corn dogs & fries with ranch.

Lil' Dynamo

$8.75

Crispy chicken tenders, tots & ranch dressing.

Turkey Lurkey Slider

$8.00

Cold turkey with lettuce & mayo on a toasted bun.

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.75
Decaf Coffee

$3.75
Milk

$4.00
Small Real Apple Cider

$3.00
Large Real Apple Cider

$5.25
Cranberry Juice

$5.25
Small Fresh Orange Juice

$5.00
Large Fresh Orange Juice

$6.50
To Go Soda

$3.00

Kid's Soda Pop

$2.75

Kid's Real Apple Cider

$3.25

Kid's Hot Apple Cider

$3.00

Kid's Roy Rogers

$3.25

Kid's Shirley Temple

$3.25

Kid's Milk

$2.75

Kid's Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Kid's Lemonade

$2.75

To Go Beer

Hammerhead Ale - Can

$3.50
Hammerhead Ale - 4pk

$14.00
Ruby Ale - Can

$3.50
Ruby Ale - 4pk

$14.00

To Go Cider

Blackberry Cider - Can

$4.25
Blackberry Cider - 4pk

$17.00