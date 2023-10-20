Lunch Box Specials

LB Hero's Welcome
$15.75

Pepperoni, salami, ham, Provolone, pickled pepper mix, tomato & lettuce on a roll with secret sauce.

LB Treasury Turkey
$15.75

Sun-dried cranberry aioli, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, whole wheat bread.

LB Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich
$11.50

Creamy albacore tuna salad with celery, red onion & fresh dill on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato & pickles.

Weekend Specials

Salt & Pepper-Crusted Prime Rib
Salt & Pepper-Crusted Prime Rib
$37.25

Pan juices, horseradish sauce, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes available only Friday & Saturday after 5pm.

Undercroft Baked Mac & Cheese
Undercroft Baked Mac & Cheese
$16.25

Creamy cheese sauce & herbed bread crumbs served with garlic bread.

Online Ordering

Starters

Hummus
Hummus
$17.50

Marinated olives, veggies, feta, and pita chips.

Kamikaze Seared Ahi
Kamikaze Seared Ahi
$16.75

Ginger-wasabi mayo, spicy-sweet slaw, scallions.

Soft Pretzel Sticks
Soft Pretzel Sticks
$16.25

Cheese & ale fondue.

Cheeseburger Slider Trio
Cheeseburger Slider Trio
$12.50

Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese, Mystic 18 sauce, Hawaiian roll.

Truffle Fries - Small
Truffle Fries - Small
$13.25

Black garlic aioli.

Truffle Fries - Large
Truffle Fries - Large
$19.25

Black garlic aioli.

Cajun Tots - Small
Cajun Tots - Small
$11.00

Peppercorn ranch.

Cajun Tots - Large
Cajun Tots - Large
$16.00

Peppercorn ranch.

McMenamins Fries - Small
McMenamins Fries - Small
$11.00

Mystic 18 sauce.

McMenamins Fries - Large
McMenamins Fries - Large
$16.00

Mystic 18 sauce.

Tots - Small
Tots - Small
$10.00
Tots - Large
Tots - Large
$15.00
Good Honest Soup - Cup
Good Honest Soup - Cup
$7.00

Scratch made daily with saltines.

Good Honest Soup - Bowl
Good Honest Soup - Bowl
$8.00

Scratch made daily with saltines.

Pizza

A Love Supreme Pizza - Medium
A Love Supreme Pizza - Medium
$20.25

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, ham, fennel sausage, pepperoni, olives, Mama Lil's peppers, red onion, mushroom.

Tropical Storm Pizza - Medium
Tropical Storm Pizza - Medium
$20.50

Pepperoni, pineapple, jalapeno, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheeses.

Queen Isabella Pizza - Medium
Queen Isabella Pizza - Medium
$17.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, arugula, olive oil, balsamic syrup.

Cheese Pizza - Medium
Cheese Pizza - Medium
$14.50

The traditional favorite!

Pepperoni Pizza - Medium
Pepperoni Pizza - Medium
$15.75

The traditional favorite!

Greens

Steak & Kale Caesar
$23.00

Grilled flank steak, kale, Brussels sprouts, radicchio, cucumber, tomato, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing.

Blue Bayou - Half
Blue Bayou - Half
$12.00

Romaine, bacon, chopped egg, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, blue cheese dressing.

Blue Bayou - Full
Blue Bayou - Full
$18.25

Romaine, bacon, chopped egg, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, blue cheese dressing.

Aztec - Half
Aztec - Half
$11.75

Romaine, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, chipotle dressing.

Aztec - Full
Aztec - Full
$18.00

Romaine, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, chipotle dressing.

Pub Green - Half
Pub Green - Half
$9.50

Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing.

Pub Green - Full
Pub Green - Full
$14.50

Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing.

Burgers

JR's Jumbo Deluxe Burger
JR's Jumbo Deluxe Burger
$19.50

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon, cheddar & a fried egg.

Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
$18.50

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon & cheddar.

Captain Neon Burger
Captain Neon Burger
$18.50

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, blue cheese dressing & bacon.

Dungeon Burger
Dungeon Burger
$18.00

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, Swiss cheese & grilled mushrooms.

Communication Breakdown Burger
Communication Breakdown Burger
$18.00

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, cheddar, grilled mushrooms, onions & bell peppers.

Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger
$17.00

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce & Tillamook cheddar cheese.

The Regular Burger
The Regular Burger
$16.00

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce.

Expedition Elk Burger
Expedition Elk Burger
$26.50

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, coffee-bacon jam, black garlic aioli & white cheddar.

Mystic 18 Burger
Mystic 18 Burger
$18.75

Lightlife patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, vegan Mystic 18 sauce, creamy original Chao slice.

Hammerhead Garden Burger
Hammerhead Garden Burger
$16.00

Hammerhead garden patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce.

Sandwiches

Sake Bomb Salmon
Sake Bomb Salmon
$29.50

Sake-marinated wild salmon, spicy-sweet slaw & ginger-wasabi mayo on a bun.

The Grand Reuben
The Grand Reuben
$22.00

Ale-braised corned beef, Swiss cheese, Grand Lodge kümmel kraut, Mystic 18 sauce, grilled marbled rye.

Hammerhead Cheesesteak
Hammerhead Cheesesteak
$22.00

Shaved rib eye, pickled pepper mix, grilled onions, cheese & ale sauce on a roll.

El Diablo
El Diablo
$21.00

Spiced chicken, pepper jack, avocado, Dark Star mayo, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a bun.

Specialties

Pot Bunker Crab Mac & Cheese
$25.00

Our cheese & ale sauce with buttered bread crumbs & garlic bread.

Black & Blue Steak Bites
Black & Blue Steak Bites
$26.50

Black Rabbit Red steak bites, blue cheese fondue & fries.

Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 2 Pieces
Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 2 Pieces
$21.50

Wild Alaskan cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw.

Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 3 Pieces
Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 3 Pieces
$24.50

Wild Alaskan cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw.

Gaucho Steak Soft Tacos
Gaucho Steak Soft Tacos
$22.75

Grilled peppers & onion, asada mojo shaved rib eye, jicama-radish curtido, chimichurri sauce, onion, cilantro & jalapeño.

High Pasta
High Pasta
$17.00

Tomato, spinach, hazelnuts, brown butter, Parmesan cheese, served with garlic bread.

Sweets

Black & Tan Brownie Sundae - Whole
Black & Tan Brownie Sundae - Whole
$11.50

Caram-ale & chocolate sauce with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & Amerena cherry.

Frank Apple-Pecan Cake
$12.50

Frank Rum-raisin sauce & whipped cream. 21 & older please.

Satin's Tiramisu
$13.50

Sponge cake drenched with espresso & run syrup, filled with mascarpone mousse, iced with whipped cream & dusted with Dutch cocoa powder.

Pomegranate & Cream Basque Cheesecake
$13.50

Deeply caramelized with a creamy center, served with pomegranate coulis & whipped cream.

Kid's Menu

Little Dipper Fish & Chips
Little Dipper Fish & Chips
$9.75

Fries & tartar sauce.

Lil' Dynamo
Lil' Dynamo
$9.25

Crispy chicken tenders, tots & ranch dressing.

Mighty Mac & Cheese
Mighty Mac & Cheese
$5.50
Freya's Garden
Freya's Garden
$6.00

Hummus, ranch, pita bread & veggie sticks.

Wee Rabbit Salad
Wee Rabbit Salad
$5.25

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, croutons, shredded cheddar cheese & ranch.

Pocket Hercules Cheeseburger
Pocket Hercules Cheeseburger
$8.50

Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll.

Pocket Hercules Cheeseburger Duo
Pocket Hercules Cheeseburger Duo
$11.50

Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll.

Pocket Hercules Hamburger
$7.50

Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll

Pocket Hercules Hamburger Duo
$10.50

Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll

N/A Beverages

Coffee
Coffee
$3.75
Decaf Coffee
Decaf Coffee
$3.75
Milk
Milk
$4.00
Small Real Apple Cider
Small Real Apple Cider
$3.00
Large Real Apple Cider
Large Real Apple Cider
$5.25
Small Fresh Orange Juice
Small Fresh Orange Juice
$5.00
Large Fresh Orange Juice
Large Fresh Orange Juice
$6.50
Small Grapefruit Juice
$5.00
Large Grapefruit Juice
$6.50
To Go Soda
To Go Soda
$3.00
Kid's Soda Pop
$2.75
Kid's Real Apple Cider
$3.25
Kid's Hot Apple Cider
$3.00
Kid's Roy Rogers
$3.25
Kid's Shirley Temple
$3.25
Kid's Milk
$2.75
Kid's Hot Chocolate
$3.25
Kid's Lemonade
$2.75