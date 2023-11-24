McMuckle's Market
Snacks, Starters, Sides
- Skillet Bread$1.00
warm with a smear of flavored butter
- Pickled Vegetables$1.00
various pickable treats
- Sauteed Vegetables$1.00
changing seasonal offerings
- Chicken Wings$1.00
naked and dressed your way
- Sausage$1.00
sliced and served with accompaniments
- Bowl of Rice$1.00
organic medium grain brown. Served steamed and sticky, or seasoned
- Eggs$1.00
by the each, any time and any way
- Cookies$1.00
- Pastries$1.00
- Candy$1.00
Salads
- Panzanella$1.00
tomato, cucumber, red onion, crusty bread, garlic, olive oil, seasoned vinegar
- Caesar$9.00
romaine, crusty bread, garlic, parmesan, white anchovy, black pepper, house dressing
- Spinach$1.00
baby leaves, pear, pine nuts, sweet pickled onion, preserved lemon, potato sticks, avocado oil
- Kale$9.00
curly leaves, shaved fennel, walnut, apple, blueberry, aged cheddar, maple cayenne vinaigrette
- Garden$1.00
lettuce, cabbage, cucumber, tomato, onion, red wine vinaigrette
Hot Sandwiches
- Chopped Cheese Sandwich$1.00
ground beef, american cheese, yellow onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles
- Chicken Philly Sandwich$1.00
sliced chicken, mushroom, yellow onion, american cheese
- Egg and Cheese Sandwich$1.00
three eggs, cheese, roll
- Garlic Shrimp Sandwich$1.00
sauteed shrimp, yellow onion, garlic, parmesan, tomato, tangy cabbage slaw lemon, parsley
- Caprese Sandwich$1.00
marinated tomato, fresh mozzarella, arugula, basil pesto, sweet balsamic
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$1.00
pork, garlicky greens, spicy peppers, parmesan, lemon
- Mushroom Sandwich$1.00
sauteed mushroom, sweet pickled onion, tangy cabbage slaw, green onion, parsley
- Grilled Cheese$1.00
buttered white bread, american cheese
- Bacon Sandwich$1.00
soft bacon, lettuce, marinated tomato, cracked black pepper, lemon mayo
- Peppers and Eggs Sandwich$1.00
bell pepper, three cracked eggs, green onion, lemon, parmesan, cracked black pepper
- Hot Dog$1.00
beef hot dog, sweet pickled onion, tangy yellow mustard, chopped spicy pickles
- Italian Sausage Sandwich$1.00
sweet pork sausage, bell pepper, yellow onion, fennel, marinated tomato, parmesan, parsley
- Bratwurst Sandwich$1.00
pork wurst, tangy cabbage slaw, sweet pickled onion, mustard, aged cheddar
- BBQ Pork Sandwiches$1.00
season pulled pork, cole slaw, sweet pickled onion, potato stick, tangy sauce, green onion
Platters
- Garlic Butter Griddle Rice Platter$1.00
rice, garlic, yellow onion, carrot, green onion, parsley, lemon, white pepper, whole butter
- Ratatouille Platter$1.00
sauteed seasonal squashes, yellow onion, garlic, tomato, basil, parsley, olive oil
- Pork Chops Platter$1.00
two seared boneless chops, steamed rice, seasonalm salad
- Chicken Breast Platter$1.00
pan seared, steamed rice, seasonal salad
- Fresh Fish Platter$1.00
broiled, steamed, or pan seared, steamed rice, seasonal salad
- Petite Ribeye Steak Platter$1.00
pan seared, salt and cracked pepper crust, steamed rice, seasonal salad
- Chili Garlic Shrimp Platter$18.00
pan seared shrimp, garlic, spicy fermented chili paste, parmesan, lemon, steamed rice, seasonal salad
- Sausage Platter$18.00
choice of, pan seared and sliced, steamed rice, seasonal salad
Sweets
- Classic Hot Fudge Sundae$1.00
vanilla ice cream, dark chocolate fudge, whipped cream, chopped walnuts
- Ice Cream Sandwich$1.00
hand stuffed with vanilla ice cream, magic shell drizzle
- Carrot Cake$1.00
house recipe, cream cheese frosting
- Seasonal Pie$1.00
rotating seasonal offerings
- Cheesecake$1.00
house recipe, seasonal berries
- Cookies$1.00
house specialties