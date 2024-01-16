M COZY Cafe 4715 25th Ave NE
Food menu
Appetizers
Main Dishes
- Banh mi chao$19.50
Ribeye, Patê, Eggs, Cha Lua, Tomatoes, Banh Mi
- Chicken Pandan Waffle$18.50
Vietnamese fishsauce chicken wings, served with pandan waffle.
- Luc lac$17.50
Vietnamese shaking beef served with ketchup rice and side of salad.
- M Cozy morning plate$15.00
Eggs, sausage, Vietnamese butter, pate and toasted bread.
- Ube pancakes$16.00
House famous ube pancake with ube jam and a side of creamy coconut milk.
- Ube mascaprone french toast$16.00
- Creme Brulee pancakes$17.00
Buttermilk pancake layered with housemade custard creme, torched on top for the crusty layer. Served with fruits.
- Thai tea french toast$16.00
- Buttermilk Pancake w Seasonal Fruit$14.00
- Toasted Sesame Salad$15.00
Drink menu
Phin coffee
- Coffeeholic Dream$6.25+
Vietnamese coffee with cheese foam. *Contains Nut.
- Vietnamese coffee$6.00+
Phin dripped coffee and condensed milk. Available iced only.
- Tiramisu egg coffee$7.00+
Bold & sweet Vietnamese coffee topped with our silky house egg cream, cocoa powder and a lady finger cookie! Iced only.
- Creme Brulee Egg coffee$7.00+
Vietnamese coffee base with delicious creamy egg foam, torched to perfection!
- Bac Siu$6.00+
Phin dripped coffee, fresh milk, condensed milk. Available iced only.
- Coco-Ube Latte$6.50+
Creamy coconut milk mixed with condensed milk, a layer of ube foam on top, coconut flakes and phin dripped coffee.
- Plant-based Dream$6.75+
Phin dripped coffee, oat condensed milk, oat milk, hazelnut flavoring.
- Vietnamese coffee set$9.00
Espresso
- Purple Haze$6.25+
Ube latte topped off with a layer of ube foam. *Foam contains dairy, cannot be made non-dairy*
- Dark Night$6.25+
Espresso, milk, condensed milk, black sesame seed. *Foam contains dairy, cannot be made non-dairy*
- Vietnamese latte$6.00+
Espresso, milk and condense milk. *Cannot be made non-dairy*
- Einspanner latte$6.50+
Espresso, milk, housemade cream, hazelnut syrup.
- Americano$4.00+
- Latte$5.00+
- Mocha$5.50+
- Espresso$3.50