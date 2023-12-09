2x points for loyalty members
Maui Coffee Roasters 444 Hana Hwy Ste B
FOOD
Bagels
- Bagel & Cream Cheese$5.95
- Bagel & Butter$5.55
- Bagel & Veggie Schmear$6.75
- Bagel & Salmon Schmear$7.00
- Eggel Bagel$12.25
Cream cheese, ham, & eggs
- Huevos Bagel$11.75
Our famous green chili pesto, egg, onions, jalapeños, with melted Cheddar cheese, & tomato
- Veggie Bagel$11.25
Cream cheese, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, onions, capers, & sprouts
- Smoked Salmon Bagel$15.75
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, tomato, onion, sprouts, & capers
- Ham, Egg, & Cheddar Cheese Bagel$12.25
Melted Cheddar cheese, over ham, & eggs served on a bagel
- Bagel No Sprea$2.95
Benedicts
Egg Wraps & Sandwiches
- Breakfast Croissant Sandwich$12.75
Fresh croissant, eggs, bacon, & Cheddar cheese
- Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich$8.25
Sausage & egg served on an English muffin
- Breakfast Wrap$12.75
Eggs, ham, onions, cheddar, & tomato on a sun dried tomato wrap
- Egg Burrito$12.50
Eggs, bacon, black bean salsa, Cheddar cheese, sundried tomato wrap
Sandwiches
- Crab Salad Sandwich$13.50
Crab salad served on your choice of bread with dijonnaise, lettuce, tomato, & sprouts
- Tuna Caper Sandwich$14.00
Skipjack tuna salad served on your choice of bread with capers dijonnaise, lettuce, tomato, & sprouts
- Bagel Melt$12.50
Crab salad or tuna salad on a bagel with melted cheddar & Mozzarella cheese with tomato & sprouts
- Veggie Burger$13.50
Morningstar veggie burger with pesto, dijonnaise, lettuce, tomato, & sprouts on your choice of bread
- Roasted Turkey Sandwich$14.00
Turkey breast roasted in house, lettuce, tomato, & sprouts on your choice of bread with dijonnaise
- Ham & Cheese Sandwich$13.75
Boar's head ham, lettuce, tomato, sprouts, & Swiss cheese on your choice of bread with dijonnaise
Wraps
Extra/ Sides
DRINKS
Coffee
Espresso
- Single Espresso$3.60
Made with our finest house espresso blend
- Single Ristretto$3.60
Traditional short shot of espresso
- Single Americano$3.60
Espresso with hot water
- Single Classic Macchiato$4.25
Espresso topped with a dollop of firm foamed milk
- Single Modern Macchiato$4.25
Espresso with micro foamed milk
- Single Flatwhite$4.85
Espresso with creamy micro foamed milk
- Single Cappuccino$4.80
Espresso with equal amounts of foam
- Single Latte$5.35
Espresso with micro foamed steamed milk
- Single Creamy Caramel Latte$6.05
Espresso with micro foamed steamed milk & creamy caramel
- Single Honey Latte$5.45
Espresso with micro foamed steamed milk & honey infused espresso
- Single Mocha$6.25
Espresso with milk and guittard chocolate
- Single White Mocha$6.25
Espresso with milk and guittard white chocolate
- Sledge Hammer$6.25
Four shots of espresso with steamed half & half
- Happy Cappy$2.00
- Double Espresso$3.85
Made with our finest house espresso blend
- Double Ristretto$3.85
Traditional short shot of espresso
- Double Americano$4.10
Espresso with hot water
- Double Classic Macchiato$4.75
Espresso topped with a dollop of firm foamed milk
- Double Modern Macchiato$4.75
Espresso with micro foamed milk
- Double Flatwhite$5.35
Espresso with creamy micro foamed milk
- Double Cappuccino$5.30
Espresso with equal amounts of foam
- Double Latte$5.95
Espresso with micro foamed steamed milk
- Double Creamy Caramel Latte$6.55
Espresso with micro foamed steamed milk & creamy caramel
- Double Honey Latte$6.00
Espresso with micro foamed steamed milk & honey infused espresso
- Double White Chocolate Mocha$6.75
Espresso with milk and guittard white chocolate
- Double Mocha$6.75
- Happy Cappy$2.50
- Triple Espresso$4.60
- Triple Americano$4.30
- Triple Ristretto$5.25
- Triple Moderen Macchiato$5.25
- Triple Cappuccino$5.85
- Triple Flate White$6.35
- Triple Latte$6.35
- Triple Creamy Caramel Latte$7.55
- Triple Honey Latte$6.45
- Triple Mocha$7.25
- Triple White Mocha$7.25
- Triple Happy Cappy$3.50
- Quad Ristretto$5.75
Traditional short shot of espresso
- Quad Americano$4.80
Espresso with hot water
- Quad Classic Macchiato$5.75
Espresso topped with a dollop of firm foamed milk
- Quad Flatwhite$6.85
Espresso with creamy micro foamed milk
- Quad Cappuccino$6.30
Espresso with equal amounts of foam
- Quad Café Latte$6.85
Espresso with micro foamed steamed milk
- Quad Creamy Caramel Latte$8.05
Espresso with micro foamed steamed milk & creamy caramel
- Quad Honey Latte$6.95
Espresso with micro foamed steamed milk & honey infused espresso
- Quad Café Mocha$7.75
Espresso with milk and guittard chocolate
- Quad White Chocolate Mocha$7.75
Espresso with milk and guittard white chocolate
- Quad Esspresso$5.75
- Five White Mocha$8.25
Espresso with milk and guittard white chocolate
- Five Café Mocha$8.25
Espresso with milk and guittard chocolate
- Five Honey Latte$7.45
Espresso with micro foamed steamed milk & honey infused espresso
- Five Creamy Caramel Latte$8.55
Espresso with micro foamed steamed milk & creamy caramel
- Five Café Latte$7.35
Espresso with micro foamed steamed milk
- Five Cappuccino$6.80
Espresso with equal amounts of foam
- Five Flatwhite$7.35
Espresso with creamy micro foamed milk
- Five Modern Macchiato$6.25
Espresso with micro foamed milk
- Five Classic Macchiato$6.25
Espresso topped with a dollop of firm foamed milk
- Five Americano$5.30
Espresso with hot water
- Five Ristretto$6.10
Traditional short shot of espresso
- Five Espresso$5.60
Made with our finest house espresso blend
- Six White Chocolate Mocha$8.75
Espresso with milk and guittard white chocolate
- Six Café Mocha$8.75
Espresso with milk and guittard chocolate
- Six Honey Latte$7.95
Espresso with micro foamed steamed milk & honey infused espresso
- Six Creamy Caramel Latte$9.05
Espresso with micro foamed steamed milk & creamy caramel
- Six Café Latte$7.85
Espresso with micro foamed steamed milk
- Six Cappuccino$7.30
Espresso with equal amounts of foam
- Six Flatwhite$7.85
Espresso with creamy micro foamed milk
- Six Modern Macchiato$6.75
Espresso with micro foamed milk
- Six Classic Macchiato$6.75
Espresso topped with a dollop of firm foamed milk
- Six Americano$5.80
Espresso with hot water
- Six Ristretto$6.60
Traditional short shot of espresso
- Six Espresso$6.10
Cold Brew
Nitro
Cold Drinks
Blended Drinks
- 16 Oz Granita$6.75
Our most popular drink of espresso & vanilla blended together
- 20 Oz Granita$7.30
Our most popular drink of espresso & vanilla blended together
- 16 Oz Blended Chocolate Cold Brew$6.80
Cold brew coffee blended with guittard chocolate
- 20 Oz Blended Chocolate Cold Brew$7.30
Cold brew coffee blended with guittard chocolate
- 16 Oz Mixed Fruit Juice Smoothie$6.96
Mixed fruit blended with apple juice
- 20 Oz Mixed Fruit Juice Smoothie$7.50
Mixed fruit blended with apple juice
- 16 Oz Vanilla Mixed Fruit Smoothie$7.50
Creamy vanilla flavor blended with mixed fruit
- 20 Oz Vanilla Mixed Fruit Smoothie$8.05
Creamy vanilla flavor blended with mixed fruit
- 16 Oz Acai Smoothie$8.10
Acai blended with mixed fruit and apple juice
- 20 Oz Acai Smoothie$9.00
Acai blended with mixed fruit and apple juice
- 16 Oz Dragon Fruit Smoothie$8.45
Dragon fruit blended with mixed fruit and apple juice
- 20 Oz Dragon Fruit Smoothie$9.00
Dragon fruit blended with mixed fruit and apple juice
- 16 Oz Blended Matcha Tea$6.75
Rich smooth flavor of matcha with a hint of vanilla
- 20 Oz Blended Matcha Tea$7.30
Rich smooth flavor of matcha with a hint of vanilla
Tea
- 16 Oz Iced Tea$2.85
- 20 Oz Iced Tea$3.35
- 16 Oz Chai Tea$5.45
Indian spiced tea & steamed with milk
- 20 Oz Chai Tea$5.95
Indian spiced tea & steamed with milk
- 16 Oz Dirty Chai$6.00
Indian spiced tea steamed with milk & espresso
- 20 Oz Dirty Chai$6.50
Indian spiced tea steamed with milk & espresso
- 16 Oz Matcha Latte$6.50
Steamed with milk
- 20 Oz Matcha Latte$7.00
Steamed with milk
- 16 Oz Rishitea$4.50
Premium variety of loose leaf tea
- 20 Oz Rishitea$5.00
Premium variety of loose leaf tea
- 16 Oz Meraki Teas$4.00
Tea portioned in silk bags
- 20 Oz Meraki Teas$4.50
Tea portioned in silk bags
Bullet Proof
Pour Over Coffee
Extra/ Add
Specials
BOTTLED DRINKS
- Acqua Panna Water$4.95
- Acqua Panna Water Small$3.50Out of stock
- San Pellegrino 750Ml$4.15
- Coke$3.54
- Diet Coke$3.54
- Minute Maid Orange Juice$3.24
- San Pellegrino 250Ml$2.35
- Minute Made Pink Lemonade$3.54
- Shewps Gingerale$2.54
- Sprite$3.54
- Vitalitea Kombucha Restore Pineapple$4.75
- Vitalitea Kombucha Strawberry Sunrise$4.75
- Vita Coco$2.95
- Vitalitea Kombucha Hops$4.75
- Vitalitea Kombucha Mojo$4.75
- Super Nova$4.75
- Vitalitea Kombucha Og$4.75
- Vitalitea Kombucha Stardust$4.75
- San Pellegrino: Sparkling Natural Mineral Water, 16.9 Oz (2622955)$3.75
San Pellegrino's Sparkling Natural Mineral Water is a refreshing drink, bottled in a 16.9 oz size. Perfect for quenching your thirst, it's known for its crisp taste and subtle bubbles.