Snacks to Share
Bang Bang Cauliflower
beer-battered, General Tso's sauce, green onions
Cheese Curds
chef-made marinara sauce
Loaded Potato Wedges
sour cream, cheddar cheese sauce, bacon bits, green onions
Nachos Large
choice of smoked chicken or pulled pork, tortilla chips, chef-made chili, cheddar cheese sauce, jalapenos, tomatoes, sour cream, green onions
Nachos Small
choice of smoked chicken or pulled pork, tortilla chips, chef-made chili, cheddar cheese sauce, jalapenos, tomatoes, sour cream, green onions
Onion Rings
chef-made BBQ ranch dressing
Pickle Chips
beer-battered, chef-made BBQ ranch dressing
Pig Skins
crispy potato skins, smoked pulled pork, McWethy's BBQ sauce, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, green onions, jalapenos
Pizza Cheese
Pizza Combo
Pizza Pepperoni
Pizza Sausage
Pizza Veggie
Pretzel Sticks
ale butter glaze, choice of cheddar cheese sauce or honey mustard
Quesadillas
choice of smoked chicken or pulled pork, grilled peppers, shredded cheddar & mozzarella cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, fire-roasted salsa
Street Corn Elote Dip
mix of roasted corn, cotija cheese, sour cream, cilantro, lime, Tajin, served with Tortilla chips
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
mix of spinach, artichokes, Parmesan cheese, sour cream, panko bread crumbs, served with tortilla chips
Soups & Greens
Buffalo Chicken Salad
choice of crispy or grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, chef-made Buffalo sauce, shredded cheddar cheese,chef-made Ranch dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
choice of crispy or grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, chef-made Caesar dressing
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, egg, avocado, tomatoes, grilled chicken, green onions, bacon bits, shredded cheddar cheese, choice of dressing
Southwest Chicken Salad
choice of crispy or grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocados, corn salsa, black beans, tortilla strips, shredded cheddar cheese, chef-made BBQ ranch dressing
Chicken Noodle Soup
oyster crackers
Chef's Chili
sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, red onions, oyster crackers
Award Winning Jumbo Chicken Wings
XL Wings Grilled (50 pcs)
Large Wings Grilled (20 pcs)
Medium Wings Grilled (12 pcs)
Small Wings Grilled (8 pcs)
Jumbo Chicken Tenders
buttermilk soaked breaded chicken tenderloins, choice of wing sauce, choice of crinkle-cut fries or tater tots or BBQ rubbed chips or crispy onion strings or sweet potato fries, ranch or bleu cheese dressing
XL Wings Breaded (50 pcs)
choice of chef-made ranch or bleu cheese dressing, celery sticks, choice of breaded or grilled, tossed in your choice of chef-made sauce or dry rub
Large Wings Breaded (20 pcs)
choice of chef-made ranch or bleu cheese dressing, celery sticks, choice of breaded or grilled, tossed in your choice of chef-made sauce or dry rub
Medium Wings Breaded (12 pcs)
choice of chef-made ranch or bleu cheese dressing, celery sticks, choice of breaded or grilled, tossed in your choice of chef-made sauce or dry rub
Small Wings Breaded (8 pcs)
choice of chef-made ranch or bleu cheese dressing, celery sticks, choice of breaded or grilled, tossed in your choice of chef-made sauce or dry rub
Specialty Mac & Cheese
Baked Mac & Cheese
chef-made creamy cheese sauce, rotini fusilli pasta, panko bread crumbs
Loaded Mac & Cheese
chef-made creamy cheese sauce, rotini fusilli pasta, bacon bits, green onions, panko bread crumbs
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
chef-made creamy cheese sauce, rotini fusilli pasta, chef-made Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, green onions, panko bread crumbs
Burgers & Sandwiches
Piggie Smalls
smoked pulled pork & chicken, McWethy's BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, crispy onion strings, brioche bun
McWethy's Melt Sandwich
C.A.B. burger patty, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms & peppers, McWethy's 'special' sauce, seeded rye bread
Burger
shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, brioche bun
Plattzaburger
Italian sausage & beef blend patty, pepperoni, shredded mozzarella cheese, chef-made marinara sauce, tomato focaccia bun
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
buttermilk soaked breaded chicken, McWethy's 'special' sauce, pickles, brioche bun
Pub Fish Sandwich
beer-battered cod, shredded lettuce, American cheese, tartar sauce, malt vinegar, brioche bun
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
buttermilk soaked breaded chicken, chef-made marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, French load
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
grilled red & green peppers, provolone cheese, French loaf
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, brioche bun
Turkey Avocado Club
sliced smoked turkey, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, American cheese, country sourdough
Sliders
(3) beef patty sliders, onions, pickles, American cheese, yellow pan-roll bun
Sweet Tooth Desserts
Chocolate Cake Extreme
chocolate mousse, chocolate cookie crust, chocolate ganache, chocolate chips
Carrot Cake Tower
four layer carrot cake, cream cheese icing, chopped walnuts
Cookie Skillet
warm baked jumbo chocolate chip cookie, vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream, Hershey's chocolate syrup, maraschino cherry