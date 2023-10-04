Snacks to Share

Bang Bang Cauliflower

$10.00

beer-battered, General Tso's sauce, green onions

Cheese Curds

$9.00

chef-made marinara sauce

Loaded Potato Wedges

$10.00

sour cream, cheddar cheese sauce, bacon bits, green onions

Nachos Large

$16.00

choice of smoked chicken or pulled pork, tortilla chips, chef-made chili, cheddar cheese sauce, jalapenos, tomatoes, sour cream, green onions

Nachos Small

$14.00

choice of smoked chicken or pulled pork, tortilla chips, chef-made chili, cheddar cheese sauce, jalapenos, tomatoes, sour cream, green onions

Onion Rings

$9.00

chef-made BBQ ranch dressing

Pickle Chips

$9.00

beer-battered, chef-made BBQ ranch dressing

Pig Skins

$14.00

crispy potato skins, smoked pulled pork, McWethy's BBQ sauce, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, green onions, jalapenos

Pizza Cheese

$12.00

Pizza Combo

$16.00

Pizza Pepperoni

$14.00

Pizza Sausage

$14.00

Pizza Veggie

$16.00

Pretzel Sticks

$14.00

ale butter glaze, choice of cheddar cheese sauce or honey mustard

Quesadillas

$13.00

choice of smoked chicken or pulled pork, grilled peppers, shredded cheddar & mozzarella cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, fire-roasted salsa

Street Corn Elote Dip

$12.00

mix of roasted corn, cotija cheese, sour cream, cilantro, lime, Tajin, served with Tortilla chips

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

mix of spinach, artichokes, Parmesan cheese, sour cream, panko bread crumbs, served with tortilla chips

Soups & Greens

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

choice of crispy or grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, chef-made Buffalo sauce, shredded cheddar cheese,chef-made Ranch dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

choice of crispy or grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, chef-made Caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, egg, avocado, tomatoes, grilled chicken, green onions, bacon bits, shredded cheddar cheese, choice of dressing

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.00

choice of crispy or grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocados, corn salsa, black beans, tortilla strips, shredded cheddar cheese, chef-made BBQ ranch dressing

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.00

oyster crackers

Chef's Chili

$6.00

sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, red onions, oyster crackers

Award Winning Jumbo Chicken Wings

XL Wings Grilled (50 pcs)

$60.00

Large Wings Grilled (20 pcs)

$26.00

Medium Wings Grilled (12 pcs)

$16.00

Small Wings Grilled (8 pcs)

$12.00

Jumbo Chicken Tenders

$18.00

buttermilk soaked breaded chicken tenderloins, choice of wing sauce, choice of crinkle-cut fries or tater tots or BBQ rubbed chips or crispy onion strings or sweet potato fries, ranch or bleu cheese dressing

XL Wings Breaded (50 pcs)

$60.00

choice of chef-made ranch or bleu cheese dressing, celery sticks, choice of breaded or grilled, tossed in your choice of chef-made sauce or dry rub

Large Wings Breaded (20 pcs)

$26.00

choice of chef-made ranch or bleu cheese dressing, celery sticks, choice of breaded or grilled, tossed in your choice of chef-made sauce or dry rub

Medium Wings Breaded (12 pcs)

$16.00

choice of chef-made ranch or bleu cheese dressing, celery sticks, choice of breaded or grilled, tossed in your choice of chef-made sauce or dry rub

Small Wings Breaded (8 pcs)

$12.00

choice of chef-made ranch or bleu cheese dressing, celery sticks, choice of breaded or grilled, tossed in your choice of chef-made sauce or dry rub

Specialty Mac & Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

$10.00

chef-made creamy cheese sauce, rotini fusilli pasta, panko bread crumbs

Loaded Mac & Cheese

$12.00

chef-made creamy cheese sauce, rotini fusilli pasta, bacon bits, green onions, panko bread crumbs

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$14.00

chef-made creamy cheese sauce, rotini fusilli pasta, chef-made Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, green onions, panko bread crumbs

Burgers & Sandwiches

Piggie Smalls

$13.00

smoked pulled pork & chicken, McWethy's BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, crispy onion strings, brioche bun

McWethy's Melt Sandwich

$14.00

C.A.B. burger patty, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms & peppers, McWethy's 'special' sauce, seeded rye bread

Burger

$14.00

shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, brioche bun

Plattzaburger

$14.00

Italian sausage & beef blend patty, pepperoni, shredded mozzarella cheese, chef-made marinara sauce, tomato focaccia bun

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

buttermilk soaked breaded chicken, McWethy's 'special' sauce, pickles, brioche bun

Pub Fish Sandwich

$14.00

beer-battered cod, shredded lettuce, American cheese, tartar sauce, malt vinegar, brioche bun

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.00

buttermilk soaked breaded chicken, chef-made marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, French load

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$14.00

grilled red & green peppers, provolone cheese, French loaf

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, brioche bun

Turkey Avocado Club

$13.00

sliced smoked turkey, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, American cheese, country sourdough

Sliders

$13.00

(3) beef patty sliders, onions, pickles, American cheese, yellow pan-roll bun

Sides

$SD-BBQ Chips

$4.50

$SD-Chips Plain

$4.50

$SD-Fries

$4.50

$SD-Mac & Cheese

$6.00

$SD-Onion Strings

$4.50

$SD-Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

$SD-Tater Tots

$4.50

$SD-House Salad

$7.00

Sweet Tooth Desserts

Chocolate Cake Extreme

$10.00

chocolate mousse, chocolate cookie crust, chocolate ganache, chocolate chips

Carrot Cake Tower

$10.00

four layer carrot cake, cream cheese icing, chopped walnuts

Cookie Skillet

$10.00

warm baked jumbo chocolate chip cookie, vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream, Hershey's chocolate syrup, maraschino cherry

Kids Meal

$Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

$Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

$Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

$Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

$Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

