2x points now for loyalty members
McWethy's Tavern 1700 W Renwick Dr
Food Menu
Snack & Share
- Bill's Chips & Dip$7.00
Tavern chips, Chef-made pimento cheese, Cyclone sauce
- Burrata$12.00
The Farm at MGC honey, roasted tomatoes, grilled ciabatta, citrus dressed arugula, balsamic glaze
- Brussels Sprouts$12.00
toasted walnuts, bacon, lemon, goat cheese
- Cheese Curds$9.00
Ellsworth white cheddar cheese, Chef-made marinara sauce
- 8pc Chicken Wings SM$12.00
8 wings, bleu cheese dressing, celery sticks, choice of Buffalo, BBQ, creamy garlic & parmesan, or sweet chili sriracha sauce
- 20pc Chicken Wings LG$24.00
20 wings, bleu cheese dressing, celery sticks, choice of Buffalo, BBQ, creamy garlic & parmesan, or sweet chili sriracha sauce
- 30pc Chicken Wings XL$34.00
30 wings, bleu cheese dressing, celery sticks, choice of Buffalo, BBQ, creamy garlic & parmesan, or sweet chili sriracha sauce
- Crab Cake APP$16.00
Chef-made crab cake, coleslaw, remoulade
- Mac & Cheese$8.00
- Onion Rings$12.00
hand-dipped beer battered onions rings, ranch dipping sauce
- Parmesan Garlic Fries$6.00
- Pretzel Nuggets$9.00
Chef-made pimento cheese
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$12.00
cheese blend, artichoke, pita bread
Soups & Salads
- N/C Soup Day
- $Onion Soup$2.00
- N/C House Salad
- $SD-Sub Caesar Salad$2.00
- Onion Soup Gratin$7.00
cheese blend, garlic crouton
- Soup of the Day$5.00
Chef's daily selection
- Apple Cannoli Salad$15.00
Arcadian lettuce, arugula, spiced pistachios, cannoli crumble, lemon curd vinaigrette
- Classic Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmigiano Reggiano, anchovy, ciabatta croutons, Chef-made Caesar dressing
- Cobb Salad$14.00
hard-boiled egg, avocado, tomatoes, grilled chicken, green onions, diced bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, Romaine lettuce
- House Salad Entrée$12.00
- $SD House Salad$7.00
- $SD Caesar Salad$7.00
- SOUP Quart$18.00
- SOUPscription-Daily
- SOUPscription-Broccoli Cheddar
- SOUPscription-Cream of Chicken
- SOUPscription-Tomato Basil
Lunch Pick Two
Signature Sandwiches
- Italian Beef Sandwich$15.00
Chef-made Italian roast beef, provolone cheese, roasted peppers, garlic aioli, French roll
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
crispy chicken, Buffalo sauce, tomatoes, coleslaw, brioche bun
- Butcher's Steak Sandwich$18.00
8oz USDA Prime strip steak, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, fresh arugula, cheddar cheese, roasted red peppers, Aaron's egg, French roll
- The Impossible Burger$16.00
lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, brioche bun
- Reuben Sandwich$14.00
corned beef, Swiss cheese, garlic aioli, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, seeded rye bread
- Fish Filet Sandwich$14.00
fresh hand-cut Icelandic cod, lettuce, tomatoes, Chef-made tartar sauce, brioche bun
- Lamb Burger$16.00
grilled saganaki, lemon aioli, Chef-made pickled peppers, fresh arugula, brioche bun
- Burger$14.00
black Angus beef, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, garlic aioli, pickles, brioche bun
- Patty Melt Sandwich$14.00
black Angus beef, caramized onions, American cheese, bourbon street horseradish, garlic aioli, seeded rye bread
- Chicken Breast Sandwich$14.00
lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, brioche bun
- Cuban Sandwich$14.00
Kilgus Farmstead ham & slow roasted pork shoulder, mustard aioli, garli aioli, pickles
Entree's
- Chicken Piccata$24.00
angel hair pasta, lemon caper butter sauce
- Crab Cake ENT$32.00
Chef-made crab cakes, coleslaw, remoulade
- Fish & Chips$24.00
fresh hand-cut Icelandic cod, black pepper fries, malt vinegar, Chef-made tartar sauce, fresh lemon
- Fish Fries Reorder
- French Onion Fettuccine$24.00
caramelized leek & shallots cream sauce, crouton crumble, sherry glaze, Pleasant Ridge Reserve cheese, served on a custom Melissa Z fish plate
- Lobster Jambalaya$32.00
blackened lobster tail, jambalaya sauce, Anson Mills Carolina Gold rice, pickled okra
- New York Strip$38.00
14oz NY strip steak, Tavern potatoes, vegetable of the day
- Pork Shank$36.00
apple poblano jus, Chef-made brown butter sweet potato spaetzle
- Seared Salmon$34.00
Anson Mills fire threshed farro, tomato cashew sauce, mint lemon yogurt, serve on a custom Melissa Z fish plate
- Short Rib$38.00
Anson Mills whole oat risotto, Whiskey Morning Coffee demi glace, Chef pickled carrots
- Shrimp & Grits$28.00
Janie's Mill gouda grits, Italian sausage, giardiniera, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions
Dessert
- Cheesecake$9.00
graham cracker crust, seasonal topping
- Chocolate Cake Extreme$10.00
chocolate chips, chocolate ganache, chocolate cream cheese icing
- Momo's Eclair Cake$9.00
graham crackers, vanilla pudding, chocolate ganache
- Chocolate Cookie Skillet$9.00
chocolate cookie, Chef-made fudge, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream
- Apple Bread Pudding$12.00
Three Sisters Garden spiced pecans, caramel sauce, wbipped cream
- Birthday Dessert