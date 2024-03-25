Meadowsweet
starters
- hickory smoked salmon$19.00
crispy potato, Boquerones, kalamata olive & green goddess
- crispy baby artichokes$21.00
shaved parmesan, arugula, parsley & lemon
- burrata & autumn squash$19.00
sage-walnut pesto, brussels, pickled sweet peppers, pistachio dukkah & sourdough crisp
- fried green tomatoes$18.00
buttermilk ranch, fine herbs & parmesan
- spanish octopus and chorizo$25.00
beluga lentils, spanish chorizo, harissa, chimichurri, pickled pepper relish & fresh herbs
- blistered shishito peppers$18.00
chickpea, tahini, labneh, cumin & lime
- grilled asparagus$19.00
truffle aioli, preserved lemon, parmesan & mollica
- french fries$13.00
- chorizo & potato empanadas$19.00Out of stock
avocado-tomatillo salsa verde
- Olive Oil Rolls$12.00
pasta
Entrees
- wild striped bass$33.00
red cooked pork belly, bok choy, shiitake, celery root, green cabbage, ginger-tamari broth & sesame
- pan roasted diver scallops$33.00Out of stock
white asparagus, morels, red cress & preserved lemon
- roasted sweet steam cauliflower$29.00
- roasted chicken roulade$33.00
potato dumplings, parsnip, delicata squash, fennel, broccoli rabe & gremolata
- spiced duck breast$39.00
sweet potato, grilled escarole, castelveltrano olive, mandarin orange, peanut-almond dukkah, sesame & mole
- american wagyu bavette$45.00
pave potato, spinach -nettle puree, charred calcots, chili crisp & bordelaise
- meadowsweet cheeseburger$27.00
sharp white cheddar, bacon-caramelized onion jam, bread & butter pickles & fries
- lamb$31.00Out of stock
cocktails (must be 21 to purchase)
- mighty quinn for 2$35.00
2 cocktails: gin, hudson valley currants, honey, lemon. (must be 21 to purchase)
- friend of the devil for 2$35.00
2 cocktails: tequila, jalapeño, lemon, lime. (must be 21 to purchase)
- day dreamer for 2$35.00
2 cocktails: chamomile ginger infused vodka, lemon, honey, cranberry. (must be 21 to purchase)
beers (must be 21 to order)
- wild east 'patience & fortitude'$11.00
16oz can, czech pilsner. brooklyn, ny 4.8% (must be 21 to order)
- wild east 'fervor & defiance'$11.00
16oz can, czech dark lager, brooklyn, ny, 4.9% (must be 21 to purchase)
- wild east 'l'ultima moda'$11.00
16oz can, italian style pilsner, brooklyn, ny, 4.8% (must be 21 to purchase)
- al's classic N/A golden$9.00
12oz can, windsor, ca