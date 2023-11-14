Meat The Greeks 260 Ronkonkoma Ave
Meat The Greeks Food Menu
Appetizers
- Greek Fries$9.00
French Fries topped with feta cheese, herbs and lightly drizzled with olive oil and freshly squeezed lemon.
- Hummus and Pita$8.00
Creamy chickpea dip garnished with cucumber and tomato, served with warm pita.
- Mega Greek Fries$13.00
French Fries topped with gyro or chicken gyro, feta cheese, greek spices and lightly drizzled with olive oil and freshly squeezed lemon.
- Spanakopita$8.00
Traditional Greek spinach pie filled with spinach and feta wrapped in buttery flakey phyllo.
- Tiropita$8.00
Traditional Greek cheese pie filled with feta and other cheeses wrapped in buttery flakey phyllo.
- Tzatziki and Pita$8.00
Cucumber garlic yogurt dip garnished with cucumber and tomato, served with warm pita.
Salads
Greek Entrees
- Gyro Sandwich$12.00
Freshly sliced chicken or gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, red onion wrapped in a warm pita bread with tzatziki sauce.
- MEGA Greek Sandwich$18.00
Choice of two protein options: gyro, chicken gyro, pork souvlaki, or chicken souvlaki with lettuce, tomato, red onion, french fries and tzatziki sauce wrapped in a X-large 9' warmed pita.
- Souvlaki Sandwich$12.00
Marinated cubed pieces of meat of your choice: pork or chicken with lettuce, tomato, red onion wrapped in a warm pita with tzatziki sauce.
- Souvlaki Stick$5.00
Marinated cubed pieces of meat of your choice: pork or chicken with a warmed cut pita.
- Falafel Sandwich$11.00
Fried chickpea balls, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion in a warm pita with tahini or tzatziki sauce on the side.
Burgers, Hot dogs, Chicken Fingers
- Cheeseburger$9.00
6 oz. juicy beef patty with American cheese on a bun.
- Chicken fingers$9.00
Crispy breaded fried chicken tenders.
- Greekburger$12.00
6 oz juicy beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion topped with feta cheese and tzatziki on a bun.
- Hamburger$8.00
6oz juicy beef patty on a bun.
- Jumbo Hot dog$5.00
Grilled jumbo hot dog on a bun.