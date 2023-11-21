Mecha Mucho
Food
- Spam Musu Mi Sando$14.00Out of stock
Shokupan, QP, Furikake, Cukes, Candied Spam, Pickled carrots & daikon, Cilantro, Jalapeño, Egg salad
- Cluckin' Katsu Sando$14.00Out of stock
Shokupan, QP, Napa cabbage, Chicken Katsu, Bulldog sauce, Sunomono pickles, Egg salad
- Egg Salad Sando$8.00Out of stock
Shokupan, QP, Egg salad, Furikake crunch
- Griddled Cheese w Fall Curry$12.00Out of stock
Griddled Shokupan, QP, Sharp cheddar, American cheese. Fall Curry-Kabocha, Fuji apple, Shiitake, Kombu dashi(vegetarian)
- MM Cookie$3.00Out of stock
Miso, Black sesame, Sea salt, Chocolate chip
POP
- Los Jarritos Mandarin$3.00
Los Jarritos Mandarin
- Los Jarritos Fruit Punch$3.00
Los Jarritos Fruit Punch
- Los Jarritos Lime$3.00
Los Jarritos Lime
- Banzai Bunny$3.00
Banzai Bunny Sparkling Muscat(Grape Pop)
- Chi Forest Lychee Fizzy$3.00
Chi Forest Lychee Fizzy Sparkling Water
- Chi Forest White Peach$3.00
Chi Forest White Peach Sparkling Water
Snacks
- Lays West Indies$4.00
Lay's West Indies Hot n Sweet Chili
- Lay's Numb n Spicy Hot Pot$4.00
Lay's Numb and Spicy Hot Pot
- Lay's Wavy Chicken Wing$4.00
Wavy Lay's Roasted Chicken Wing
- Lay's American Cream and Onion$4.00
Lay's American Cream and Onion
- Lay's Magic Masala$4.00
Lay's Magic Masala
- Koikeya Karamucho Potato Sticks Hot Chili$4.00
Koikeya Karamucho Potato Sticks Hot Chili
- My Pote Himalayan Pink Salt$4.00
My Pote Himalayan Pink Salt Potato Chips
- My Pote White Truffle$4.00
My Pote White Truffle Potato Chips
- Turtle Chips Corn Flavor$4.00
Orion Turtle Chips Sweet Corn Flavor
- Cheetos Japanese Steak Flavor$4.00
Cheetos Japanese Steak Flavor