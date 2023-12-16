Media Luna Mexican Restaurant | Clearwater, FL
Full Menu
Desayunos (Breakfast)
- Huevos Con Jamon$12.99
Ham with eggs, served with rice and beans
- Huevos Con Chorizo$12.99
Mexican sausage with eggs served with rice and beans
- Huevos a La Mexicana$12.99
Mexican-style eggs prepared with tomatoes, onion and jalapeños, served with rice and beans
- Huevos Rancheros$12.99
3 ranch-style fried eggs on top of a fried tortilla, topped with red salsa and cheese
- Chilaquiles en Salsa Roja$14.99
Fried tortilla chips topped with spicy red sauce, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and 2 eggs at your liking
- Chilaquiles en Salsa Verde$14.99
Fried tortilla chips topped with spicy green sauce, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and 2 eggs at your liking
- Tamale (1)$2.50
- Tamales (6) Media Docena$13.99
Entradas (Appetizers)
- Nachos$8.99+
Con carne a su gusto. Meat of choice, cheese, lettuce, beans, sour cream, tomatoes, and jalapeños
- Quesadillas$14.99
10" flour tortillas prepared with meat of your choice, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese
- Burrito$16.99
12" flour tortilla prepared with the meat of choice, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and mozzarella cheese
Antojitos
- 3 Sopes$12.99
Three small homemade fresh tortillas, fried and smothered with beans, meat. Topped with lettuce, queso fresco and sour cream. Served with a side of rice
- 1 Huaraches$10.50
Thick long tortilla, smothered with beans, topped with meat of choice, cheese, lettuce accompanied by a side of rice and sour cream
- 3 Gorditas$12.99
Thick homemade tortilla, smothered with beans and topped with meat of choice, lettuce, and queso fresco
- Tlacoyos$3.50
Each. Fried oval-shaped tortilla stuffed with spicy refried beans and cheese
- 3 Tostadas$10.99
Three fried tortillas topped with beans, meat of choice, lettuce, and sour cream
- 3 Empanadas$12.99
Fried tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, and cheese
- Order of 5 Flautas$12.99
Rolled fried chicken tacos topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream. Served with rice
Tortas (Mexican Sandwich)
Platillos Principales (Main Dishes)
- Carne Asada$14.99
- Bistek Encebollado$12.99
Flat steak with onions
- Bistec a La Mexicana$12.99
Flat steak prepared Mexican style with tomatoes, jalapeños, and onion
- Enchiladas en Salsa Verde$12.99
Fried tortillas dipped in green salsa, topped with lettuce and cheese
- Enchiladas en Salsa Roja$12.99
Fried tortillas dipped in red salsa, topped with lettuce and cheese
- Pechuga De Pollo a La Placha$12.99
Grilled chicken breast
- Pechuga De Pollo Empanizada$12.99
Breaded chicken breast
Bebidas (Drinks)
Weekend Specials
Especiales de Fin de Semana (Weekend Specials)
- Barbacoa$20.99
Per lb. Lamb barbeque
- Clear Soup Consome$7.00
Lamb broth soup with garbanzo beans, rice, potatoes, and carrots
- Red Chile Tripe Soup Menudo$12.99
Tripe soup in a red chile broth with zucchini, and green beans
- Mole De Olla$12.99
Beef soup in red chile broth, with potatoes, zucchini, carrots, corn and green beans
- Spicy Chicken Pollos Enchilados$24.50
Whole chicken covered in spicy red salsa, stuffed with cactus
- Fried Pork Carnitas$13.99