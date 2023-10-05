Popular Items

Lg Verde

$11.00

cabbage, young kale, avocado, manchego cheese, spiced pepitas, mojo vinaigrette (gf/vg)

FOOD

Cubanos

El Cubano

$14.25

roasted mojo pork shoulder, smoked ham, swiss, house pickles, mustard *we can omit anything but no substitutions please - thank you!*

Media Noche

$13.25

"miami party sandwich" ~ el cubano on sweet brioche *we can omit anything but no substitutions please - thank you!*

Celia

$14.25

Island fried chicken, coconut slaw, avocado, famous green sauce

Gloria

$13.75

Crispy eggplant, coconut slaw, avocado, famous green sauce (v)

Bowls

served with black beans, rice & coconut slaw.

Lechon Asado

$17.75

roasted mojo pork shoulder, rice, black beans, coconut slaw (gf/df)

Picadillo

$17.75

spiced ground grass-fed beef, olives, raisins, rice, black beans, coconut slaw (gf/df)

Pollo

$17.75

roasted Mary's chicken, rice, black beans, mojo, coconut slaw (gf/df)

Pobrecito

$15.00

roasted kabocha squash, mojo, spiced pepitas, rice, black beans, coconut slaw (gf/df/vegan)

Ensaladas

Sm Verde

$8.00

cabbage, young kale, avocado, manchego cheese, spiced pepitas, mojo vinaigrette (gf/vg)

Lg Verde

$11.00

cabbage, young kale, avocado, manchego cheese, spiced pepitas, mojo vinaigrette (gf/vg)

Snacks

Picadillo Empanadas

$12.00

spiced ground grass-fed beef, famous green sauce.

Bean Empanadas

$12.00

black bean y queso (vg)

Mixed Empanadas

$12.00

For those who can't decide, one of each.

Ham & Cheese Croquetas

$11.50

Back for a limited time! 8 pieces served with famous green sauce

Mariquitas

$6.50

crispy plantain chips, famous green sauce (gf/df/vegan)

Coconut Slaw

$6.00

shredded cabbage, bell pepper, toasted coconut, cilantro, lime (gf/df/vegan)

Rice

$5.00

(gf/df/vegan)

Black Beans

$5.00

(gf/df/vegan)

Bottle of Hot Sauce

$10.00

Kids

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.50

simply melted swiss cheese on buttered bread, pressed and toasty

Kid's Ham & Cheese

$8.50

ham & melted swiss cheese on buttered bread, pressed and toasty

Kid's Chicken SANDWICH

$9.00

coconut crusted fried chicken on buttered bread, pressed and toasty

Kid's Fried Chicken BOWL

$9.00

coconut crusted fried chicken over white rice

Kid's Avocado Bowl

$6.50

1/2 an avocado over white rice

Kid's Rice & Beans

$5.50

our famous black beans and white rice

Kid's "Just rice"

$5.00

Kid's Fried Chicken "Strips"

$8.00

coconut crusted fried chicken, cut into strips

Kid's Eggplant Strips

$7.00

Coconut crusted fried eggplant, cut into strips

Dessert

Key Lime Pie Bar

$5.50

Tangy lime custard, buttery Biscoff crust

Coconut Lime Cookies

$4.00

DRINKS

Beer

Fort Point Animal India Pale Ale

$7.00
Fort Point KSA Kölsch

$7.00

Wine

Sparkling - Conquilla Cava Brut (Bottle)

$40.00

sparkling wine from Penedes, Spain. Dry, fresh and youthful

White - Pessoa Da Vinha Vinho Verde (Bottle)

$40.00

Refreshing and fruity with citrus and passionfruit aromas and hints of white flowers. Balance of fruit and acid, crips and elegant with a mineral finish

Rosé- Prieler Vom Stein 2020

$40.00

Tasty Austrian rosé - dry with notes of ripe strawberries

Red - Tinedo Ja! Tempranillo (Bottle)

$40.00

Bright and expressive with notes of red fruit and spice.

Sangria-16oz carafe/bottle (2-3 servings)

$20.00

recipe from our friends at Wildhawk SF - white wine, lillet blanc and fresh pineapple. Serve over ice!

Midnight Mimosa "Kit"

$45.00

A 16 oz bottle of our homemade guava-lime agua fresca and a bottle of chilled cava. Makes 6+ mimosas.

NA Beverages

Sparkling Water

$4.75

Housemade Guava-Lime Agua Fresca

$5.50

Mexi-Coke

$5.00

Coldbrew Cuban Coffee

$5.00

café la llave cold brewed with a touch of simple syrup

*NEW* - MN Iced Cafe con Leche

$5.75

our cold brew swirled with whole milk and sweetened condensed milk - a decedent treat

CATERING (requires 48 hour notice)

SNACKS & SMALL BITES (requires 48 hour notice)

CATERING - Mariquitas

$50.00

housemade plantain chips served with famous green sauce (gf/df/veg) *48 hour notice required, restaurant may cancel order if placed after that timeframe

CATERING - Picadillo Empanadas

$60.00

savory turnover filled with spiced ground beef served with famous green sauce *10 pieces* *48 hour notice required, restaurant may cancel order if placed after that timeframe

CATERING - Queso & Black Bean Empanadas

$60.00

savory turnover filled with black beans & melted swiss cheese served with famous green sauce (veg) *10 pieces* *48 hour notice required, restaurant may cancel order if placed after that timeframe

CATERING - Ham & Cheese Croquetas

$43.00

round fritters filled with ham & cheese served with famous green sauce *30 pieces* *48 hour notice required, restaurant may cancel order if placed after that timeframe

CATERING - Coconut Slaw

$50.00

shredded cabbage, bell pepper, toasted coconut, cilantro, lime (vegan/gf/df) *48 hour notice required, restaurant may cancel order if placed after that timeframe

CATERING - Verde Salad

$70.00

cabbage, young kale, avocado, manchego, spiced pepitas, mojo vinaigrette (v/gf) *48 hour notice required, restaurant may cancel order if placed after that timeframe

CATERING - Black Beans

$55.00

our delicious black beans (vegan/gf/df) *48 hour notice required, restaurant may cancel order if placed after that timeframe

CATERING - Rice

$55.00

(vegan/gf/df)

Green Sauce PINT

$9.00

Green Sauce QUART

$18.00

Hot Sauce PINT

$9.00

Hot Sauce QUART

$18.00

CATERING BOWLS (requires 48 hour notice)

all of our bowls are served with rice, black beans & coconut slaw on the side

CATERING - Lechon Asado

$145.00

Slow roasted mojo pork shoulder (gf/df) *48 hour notice required, restaurant may cancel order if placed after that timeframe

CATERING - Picadillo

$145.00

Spiced ground beef with olives & raisins (gf/df) *48 hour notice required, restaurant may cancel order if placed after that timeframe

CATERING - Pollo

$145.00

Roasted Mary's chicken in a mojo marinade (gf/df) *48 hour notice required, restaurant may cancel order if placed after that timeframe

CATERING - Pobrecito

$110.00

Roasted kabocha squash, spiced pepitas (vegan/gf/df) *48 hour notice required, restaurant may cancel order if placed after that timeframe

CATERING - CUBANOS (requires 48 hour notice)

Each catering order includes 10 sandwiches, cut in half and packaged in aluminum trays. Please contact restaurant (catering@medianochesf.com) if individual packaging is required - thank you!
CATERING - El Cubano (10 sandwiches, cut in half)

$142.50

roasted mojo pork shoulder, smoked ham, swiss, house pickles, mustard *we can omit anything but no substitutions please - thank you!* *48 hour notice required, restaurant reserves right to cancel order if timeframe is not observed*

CATERING - Media Noche (10 sandwiches, cut in half)

$132.50

"Miami Party Sandwich" - slow roasted pork shoulder, smoked ham, swiss cheese, mustard & house pickle on sweet brioche *48 hour notice required, restaurant reserves right to cancel order if timeframe is not observed*

CATERING - Celia (10 sandwiches, cut in half)

$142.50

Island fried chicken, coconut slaw, avocado & famous green sauce *48 hour notice required, restaurant reserves right to cancel order if timeframe is not observed*

CATERING - Gloria (10 sandwiches, cut in half)

$142.50

Crispy eggplant, coconut slaw, avocado, famous green sauce (v) *48 hour notice required, restaurant reserves right to cancel order if timeframe is not observed*

MERCH

Sweatshirts

MN Palms Pullover Crewneck Sweatshirt

$35.00

Our retro palm tree logo pullover sweatshirt in a deep heathered blue hue. Please specify size in special instructions (S-XL)

MN Palms Hoodie Sweatshirt

$40.00

Our retro palm tree logo pullover hoodie in a classic heather gray hue. Please specify size in special instructions (S-XL)

Beanies

Palms Beanie- Coastal Blue

$20.00
Palms Beanie- Deep Charcoal

$20.00