Media Noche
FOOD
Cubanos
El Cubano
roasted mojo pork shoulder, smoked ham, swiss, house pickles, mustard *we can omit anything but no substitutions please - thank you!*
Media Noche
"miami party sandwich" ~ el cubano on sweet brioche *we can omit anything but no substitutions please - thank you!*
Celia
Island fried chicken, coconut slaw, avocado, famous green sauce
Gloria
Crispy eggplant, coconut slaw, avocado, famous green sauce (v)
Bowls
Lechon Asado
roasted mojo pork shoulder, rice, black beans, coconut slaw (gf/df)
Picadillo
spiced ground grass-fed beef, olives, raisins, rice, black beans, coconut slaw (gf/df)
Pollo
roasted Mary's chicken, rice, black beans, mojo, coconut slaw (gf/df)
Pobrecito
roasted kabocha squash, mojo, spiced pepitas, rice, black beans, coconut slaw (gf/df/vegan)
Ensaladas
Snacks
Picadillo Empanadas
spiced ground grass-fed beef, famous green sauce.
Bean Empanadas
black bean y queso (vg)
Mixed Empanadas
For those who can't decide, one of each.
Ham & Cheese Croquetas
Back for a limited time! 8 pieces served with famous green sauce
Mariquitas
crispy plantain chips, famous green sauce (gf/df/vegan)
Coconut Slaw
shredded cabbage, bell pepper, toasted coconut, cilantro, lime (gf/df/vegan)
Rice
(gf/df/vegan)
Black Beans
(gf/df/vegan)
Bottle of Hot Sauce
Kids
Kid's Grilled Cheese
simply melted swiss cheese on buttered bread, pressed and toasty
Kid's Ham & Cheese
ham & melted swiss cheese on buttered bread, pressed and toasty
Kid's Chicken SANDWICH
coconut crusted fried chicken on buttered bread, pressed and toasty
Kid's Fried Chicken BOWL
coconut crusted fried chicken over white rice
Kid's Avocado Bowl
1/2 an avocado over white rice
Kid's Rice & Beans
our famous black beans and white rice
Kid's "Just rice"
Kid's Fried Chicken "Strips"
coconut crusted fried chicken, cut into strips
Kid's Eggplant Strips
Coconut crusted fried eggplant, cut into strips
Dessert
DRINKS
Wine
Sparkling - Conquilla Cava Brut (Bottle)
sparkling wine from Penedes, Spain. Dry, fresh and youthful
White - Pessoa Da Vinha Vinho Verde (Bottle)
Refreshing and fruity with citrus and passionfruit aromas and hints of white flowers. Balance of fruit and acid, crips and elegant with a mineral finish
Rosé- Prieler Vom Stein 2020
Tasty Austrian rosé - dry with notes of ripe strawberries
Red - Tinedo Ja! Tempranillo (Bottle)
Bright and expressive with notes of red fruit and spice.
Sangria-16oz carafe/bottle (2-3 servings)
recipe from our friends at Wildhawk SF - white wine, lillet blanc and fresh pineapple. Serve over ice!
Midnight Mimosa "Kit"
A 16 oz bottle of our homemade guava-lime agua fresca and a bottle of chilled cava. Makes 6+ mimosas.
NA Beverages
CATERING (requires 48 hour notice)
SNACKS & SMALL BITES (requires 48 hour notice)
CATERING - Mariquitas
housemade plantain chips served with famous green sauce (gf/df/veg) *48 hour notice required, restaurant may cancel order if placed after that timeframe
CATERING - Picadillo Empanadas
savory turnover filled with spiced ground beef served with famous green sauce *10 pieces* *48 hour notice required, restaurant may cancel order if placed after that timeframe
CATERING - Queso & Black Bean Empanadas
savory turnover filled with black beans & melted swiss cheese served with famous green sauce (veg) *10 pieces* *48 hour notice required, restaurant may cancel order if placed after that timeframe
CATERING - Ham & Cheese Croquetas
round fritters filled with ham & cheese served with famous green sauce *30 pieces* *48 hour notice required, restaurant may cancel order if placed after that timeframe
CATERING - Coconut Slaw
shredded cabbage, bell pepper, toasted coconut, cilantro, lime (vegan/gf/df) *48 hour notice required, restaurant may cancel order if placed after that timeframe
CATERING - Verde Salad
cabbage, young kale, avocado, manchego, spiced pepitas, mojo vinaigrette (v/gf) *48 hour notice required, restaurant may cancel order if placed after that timeframe
CATERING - Black Beans
our delicious black beans (vegan/gf/df) *48 hour notice required, restaurant may cancel order if placed after that timeframe
CATERING - Rice
(vegan/gf/df)
Green Sauce PINT
Green Sauce QUART
Hot Sauce PINT
Hot Sauce QUART
CATERING BOWLS (requires 48 hour notice)
CATERING - Lechon Asado
Slow roasted mojo pork shoulder (gf/df) *48 hour notice required, restaurant may cancel order if placed after that timeframe
CATERING - Picadillo
Spiced ground beef with olives & raisins (gf/df) *48 hour notice required, restaurant may cancel order if placed after that timeframe
CATERING - Pollo
Roasted Mary's chicken in a mojo marinade (gf/df) *48 hour notice required, restaurant may cancel order if placed after that timeframe
CATERING - Pobrecito
Roasted kabocha squash, spiced pepitas (vegan/gf/df) *48 hour notice required, restaurant may cancel order if placed after that timeframe
CATERING - CUBANOS (requires 48 hour notice)
CATERING - El Cubano (10 sandwiches, cut in half)
roasted mojo pork shoulder, smoked ham, swiss, house pickles, mustard *we can omit anything but no substitutions please - thank you!* *48 hour notice required, restaurant reserves right to cancel order if timeframe is not observed*
CATERING - Media Noche (10 sandwiches, cut in half)
"Miami Party Sandwich" - slow roasted pork shoulder, smoked ham, swiss cheese, mustard & house pickle on sweet brioche *48 hour notice required, restaurant reserves right to cancel order if timeframe is not observed*
CATERING - Celia (10 sandwiches, cut in half)
Island fried chicken, coconut slaw, avocado & famous green sauce *48 hour notice required, restaurant reserves right to cancel order if timeframe is not observed*
CATERING - Gloria (10 sandwiches, cut in half)
Crispy eggplant, coconut slaw, avocado, famous green sauce (v) *48 hour notice required, restaurant reserves right to cancel order if timeframe is not observed*
MERCH
Sweatshirts
MN Palms Pullover Crewneck Sweatshirt
Our retro palm tree logo pullover sweatshirt in a deep heathered blue hue. Please specify size in special instructions (S-XL)
MN Palms Hoodie Sweatshirt
Our retro palm tree logo pullover hoodie in a classic heather gray hue. Please specify size in special instructions (S-XL)