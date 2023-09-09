Mee Dee Thai Cuisine
STARTER
A1 FRIED EGG ROLL
Fried mixed vegetables and clear noodles in egg roll wrapper served with sweet and sour sauce.
A2 FRESH ROLL TOFU
Tofu and fresh vegetables wrapped in rice papers served with peanut sauce
A3 FRESH ROLL CHICKEN
Chicken and fresh vegetables wrapped in rice papers served with peanut sauce
A4 FRESH ROLL SHRIMP
A9 FRIED POT STICKER
Deep fried dumpling with pork and vegetables.
A4 CRAB RANGOON
Crispy wonton filled with imitation crab meat, cream cheese, green onion and cilantro served with sweet and sour sauce
A8 COCONUT SHRIMP
Deep fried Tiger shrimp battered with shredded coconut served with sweet and sour sauce.
A10 MEE DEE's WINGs
With our special coriander seed and tamarind sweet chili sauce, and garnish with green onions and cilantro.
A6 CHICKEN SATAY
Grilled marinated chicken breast on bamboo stick served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.
SOUPS
S1 TOM YUM SOUP
This is a hot and sour soup made with fresh lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, galangal roots, and tamarind with onion, mushroom, tomatoes and garnish with green onion and cilantro.
S2 TOM KAH SOUP
Coconut milk soup made with fresh lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, galangal roots, and tamarind with onion, mushroom, tomatoes and garnish with green onion and cilantro.
SALAD
Y4 PAPAYA SALAD
Shredded green papaya, carrot, green bean, tomatoes, peanut in spicy lime dressing.
Y2 BEEF SALAD
Grilled beef, lime juice, fish sauce, roasted ground rice, red onions, scallion, cilantro, cucumbers and tomatoes served on lettuce.
Y6 LARB CHICKEN SALAD
Ground chicken, with red onions, green onion, cilantro, roasted ground rice, fish sauce and a lime juice.
NOODLES
N1 PAD THAI
Medium size rice noodle with egg, bean sprout, onions and ground peanut
N2 PAD SE-EW
Wide size rice noodle with egg and broccoli
N3 PAD KEE-MAO'
Wide size rice noodle with egg, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, bean sprout, basil and basil chili sauce
N6 KHAO SOY
A Northern Thai specialty, Egg noodles with combination of red and yellow curry sauce garnished with ginger, scallion, red onions, fried shallot and lime.
N5 YAKISOBA NOODLE
Yakisoba noodle with assorted vegetables
FRIED RICE
R1 HOUSE FRIED RICE
With egg, onions, tomatoes and mixed peas and carrots
R2 PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE
With egg, pineapples, onions, tomatoes, cashew nuts, raisin and mixed peas and carrots
R3 HOT BASIL FRIED RICE
With egg, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, and basil in basil chili sauce
R5 THAI SWEET SAUSAGE FRIED RICE
Fried rice with our Thai special sweet sausage from Thailand with egg, tomatoes and onions
R6 CRAB FRIED RICE
Fried rice with REAL crab meat, eggs, onions, cilantro and tomatoes
STIR FRIED
P1 CASHEW NUT
P2 HOT BASIL
Onion, bell peppers, mushroom, fresh basil leave in chili basil sauce
P8 MIXED VEGETABLES
Stir fried broccoli, onions, cabbage, carrots, green beans and mushroom in garlic sauce
P9 PAD PRIK KHING
Stir-fried Green bean, bell peppers in Prik-Khing chili paste and kaffir leaves
P10 PAD EGGPLANT WITH BASIL
Onions, bell peppers and basil in sweet chili jam sauce
P13 LEMONGRASS CHICKEN
Grilled chicken breast marinated with lemongrass and topped with peanut sauce served with steamed vegetables.
P16 GROUND CHICKEN AND SHRIMP WITH CRISPY BASIL
stir fried ground chicken&shrimp in basil chili sauce with bell peppers, and topped with fried crispy basil leaves.
P15 CATFISH STIR FRIED
fried catfish stir fried in homemade red curry paste Thai herbs, green beans, bell peppers, eggplants, bamboo shoots and basil.
CURRIES
G2 RED CURRY
with coconut milk, bell peppers, bamboo shoots eggplants and basil.
G1 GREEN CURRY
with coconut milk, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, eggplants and basil.
G3 YELLOW CURRY
with coconut milk, potatoes, carrots and onions
G5 MUSSAMAN CURRY
with coconut milk, onions, potatoes, carrots and peanut.
G4 PANANG CURRY
with coconut milk, green beans, bell peppers and basil.
NOODLE SOUPS
B1 TOM YUM EGG NOODLE SOUP
Egg noodle soup in homemade chicken broth with ground chicken, BBQ pork, beansprout, green onions, cilantro, and ground peanut.
B2 THAI SPICES BEEF NOODLE SOUP
Slow cook beef in spices broth(star anise, cinnamon, coriander seed, garlic, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves and galangal roots) with small rice noodle, beansprout, green onions, and cilantro.
B3 SHRIMP WONTON AND EGG NOODLE SOUP
Half and Half of shrimp wonton and egg noodle in chicken broth with BBQ pork, beansprout, green onion and cilantro.