STARTER

A1 FRIED EGG ROLL

$6.00

Fried mixed vegetables and clear noodles in egg roll wrapper served with sweet and sour sauce.

A2 FRESH ROLL TOFU

$6.00

Tofu and fresh vegetables wrapped in rice papers served with peanut sauce

A3 FRESH ROLL CHICKEN

$7.00

Chicken and fresh vegetables wrapped in rice papers served with peanut sauce

A4 FRESH ROLL SHRIMP

$8.00

Tofu and fresh vegetables wrapped in rice papers served with peanut sauce

A9 FRIED POT STICKER

$7.00

Deep fried dumpling with pork and vegetables.

A4 CRAB RANGOON

$8.00

Crispy wonton filled with imitation crab meat, cream cheese, green onion and cilantro served with sweet and sour sauce

A8 COCONUT SHRIMP

$8.00

Deep fried Tiger shrimp battered with shredded coconut served with sweet and sour sauce.

A10 MEE DEE's WINGs

$10.00

With our special coriander seed and tamarind sweet chili sauce, and garnish with green onions and cilantro.

A6 CHICKEN SATAY

$10.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast on bamboo stick served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.

SOUPS

S1 TOM YUM SOUP

This is a hot and sour soup made with fresh lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, galangal roots, and tamarind with onion, mushroom, tomatoes and garnish with green onion and cilantro.

S2 TOM KAH SOUP

Coconut milk soup made with fresh lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, galangal roots, and tamarind with onion, mushroom, tomatoes and garnish with green onion and cilantro.

SALAD

Y4 PAPAYA SALAD

$12.00

Shredded green papaya, carrot, green bean, tomatoes, peanut in spicy lime dressing.

Y2 BEEF SALAD

$13.95

Grilled beef, lime juice, fish sauce, roasted ground rice, red onions, scallion, cilantro, cucumbers and tomatoes served on lettuce.

Y6 LARB CHICKEN SALAD

$13.95

Ground chicken, with red onions, green onion, cilantro, roasted ground rice, fish sauce and a lime juice.

NOODLES

N1 PAD THAI

Medium size rice noodle with egg, bean sprout, onions and ground peanut

N2 PAD SE-EW

Wide size rice noodle with egg and broccoli

N3 PAD KEE-MAO'

Wide size rice noodle with egg, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, bean sprout, basil and basil chili sauce

N6 KHAO SOY

A Northern Thai specialty, Egg noodles with combination of red and yellow curry sauce garnished with ginger, scallion, red onions, fried shallot and lime.

N5 YAKISOBA NOODLE

Yakisoba noodle with assorted vegetables

FRIED RICE

R1 HOUSE FRIED RICE

With egg, onions, tomatoes and mixed peas and carrots

R2 PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

With egg, pineapples, onions, tomatoes, cashew nuts, raisin and mixed peas and carrots

R3 HOT BASIL FRIED RICE

With egg, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, and basil in basil chili sauce

R5 THAI SWEET SAUSAGE FRIED RICE

$13.95

Fried rice with our Thai special sweet sausage from Thailand with egg, tomatoes and onions

R6 CRAB FRIED RICE

$15.00

Fried rice with REAL crab meat, eggs, onions, cilantro and tomatoes

STIR FRIED

P1 CASHEW NUT

P2 HOT BASIL

Onion, bell peppers, mushroom, fresh basil leave in chili basil sauce

P8 MIXED VEGETABLES

Stir fried broccoli, onions, cabbage, carrots, green beans and mushroom in garlic sauce

P9 PAD PRIK KHING

Stir-fried Green bean, bell peppers in Prik-Khing chili paste and kaffir leaves

P10 PAD EGGPLANT WITH BASIL

Onions, bell peppers and basil in sweet chili jam sauce

P13 LEMONGRASS CHICKEN

Grilled chicken breast marinated with lemongrass and topped with peanut sauce served with steamed vegetables.

P16 GROUND CHICKEN AND SHRIMP WITH CRISPY BASIL

$15.00

stir fried ground chicken&shrimp in basil chili sauce with bell peppers, and topped with fried crispy basil leaves.

P15 CATFISH STIR FRIED

$15.00

fried catfish stir fried in homemade red curry paste Thai herbs, green beans, bell peppers, eggplants, bamboo shoots and basil.

CURRIES

G2 RED CURRY

with coconut milk, bell peppers, bamboo shoots eggplants and basil.

G1 GREEN CURRY

with coconut milk, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, eggplants and basil.

G3 YELLOW CURRY

with coconut milk, potatoes, carrots and onions

G5 MUSSAMAN CURRY

with coconut milk, onions, potatoes, carrots and peanut.

G4 PANANG CURRY

with coconut milk, green beans, bell peppers and basil.

NOODLE SOUPS

B1 TOM YUM EGG NOODLE SOUP

$13.00

Egg noodle soup in homemade chicken broth with ground chicken, BBQ pork, beansprout, green onions, cilantro, and ground peanut.

B2 THAI SPICES BEEF NOODLE SOUP

$13.00

Slow cook beef in spices broth(star anise, cinnamon, coriander seed, garlic, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves and galangal roots) with small rice noodle, beansprout, green onions, and cilantro.

B3 SHRIMP WONTON AND EGG NOODLE SOUP

$13.00

Half and Half of shrimp wonton and egg noodle in chicken broth with BBQ pork, beansprout, green onion and cilantro.

BEVERAGES

THAI ICE TEA

$3.25
THAI ICE COFFEE

$3.25
PEPSI

$3.25
DIET PEPSI

$3.25
SIERRA MIST

$3.25
UNSWEET BLACK TEA

$3.25
UNSWEET GREEN TEA

$3.25

HOT TEA BLACK

$3.00

HOT TEA GREEN

$3.00

BUBBLE TEA

SIGNATURE MILK TEA

$5.00
VEGAN GREEN MILK TEA

$5.00
VEGAN BLACK MILK TEA

$5.00
BUBBLE MILK(WATER BASE)

$4.00

SIDE ORDER

WHITE RICE

$2.00
BROWN RICE

$2.00

STICKY RIC

$2.00
PEANUT SAUCE

$2.00
STEAMED VEGETABLES

$5.00