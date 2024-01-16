Meeting House
Food Menu
Small Plates
- Duck Bao Buns
Pickled Vegetables, Hoisin, Sriracha$24.00
- Vietnamese Chicken Wings
Crispy Garlic & Lime$20.00
- The OG Mac & Cheese
Gruyere & Chives$21.00
- Beets & Burrata
Arugula, Pine Nuts, Red Wine Vinegar$22.00
- Little Gem Caesar
Croutons, Parmesan, White Anchovy$18.00
- The MH Chopped Salad
Gruyere, Lemon-Dijon Dressing$20.00
- Papaya Salad$18.00
- Soup Bowl$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Raw Bar
- Oysters 6
Migonette,Cocktail Sauce, Lemon$24.00
- Oysters 12
Migonette,Cocktail Sauce, Lemon$48.00
- Littleneck Clams 6
Cocktail Sauce & Lemon$12.00
- Shrimp Cocktail
Cocktail Sauce & Lemon$18.00
- Poached Lobster Tail
Dijonaise & Lemon$48.00
- Daily Crudo Preparation
AQ$24.00
- Seafood Tower$220.00
- Littleneck Clams 12$24.00
Large Plates
- Chicken Milanese
Mixed Greens & Lemon Vinaigrette$30.00
- Char Siu Pork Tenderloin
Vegetable Fried Rice & Scallion$29.00
- The Spaghetti Bolognese
Parmesan & Herbs$28.00
- Pan Seared Halibut
Truffled Corn Salad & Polenta Croutons$46.00
- Thai Red Curry
Tofu, Vegetables, Coconut Milk, & Jasmine Rice$26.00
- Filet Mignon
8 oz. Classic Twice Baked Potato, Asparagus, & Bordelaise$55.00
- New York Strip
14 oz. Classic Twice Baked Potato, Sauteed Spinach, Roasted Mushrooms, Crispy Onions, & Bordelaise$80.00
- Ribeye
18 oz. Classic Twice Baked Potato, Sauteed Spinach, Roasted Mushrooms, Crispy Onions, & Bordelaise$95.00
- Gansett Cubano
Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard, & Mojo Potatoes$26.00
- MH Burger
8oz. Choice of cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, & Fries$26.00