Meg-A-Latte Coffee House Minot
Coffee & Espresso
32oz Iced Coffee & Espresso
Tea & More
- London Fog$4.00+
- Chai Tea$5.00+
- Matcha Tea$5.00+
- Hot Chocolate$4.50+
- Apple Cider$3.50+
- Caramel Apple Cider$4.00+
- Mighty Leaf Tea$3.00+
- Infused Tea$4.00+
- Signature Tea$4.50+
- Lemonade$4.00+
- Italian Soda$4.00+
- Steamer$3.50+
- Chocolate Milk$2.50+
- Milk$2.00+
- Frozen Fruit Water$2.50+
- Lotus Energy$6.00+
- Infused Red Bull$7.50+
32oz Iced Tea & More
Bakery
Muffins
Donuts
Breads
Food
Breakfast
- Avocado Toast$8.50
- Bagel$4.50
- Biscuits & Gravy$5.50
- Breakfast Croissant Sandwich$6.50
- Breakfast Bowls$8.50
- Breakfast Burrito$9.50
Grilled Burrito with country potatoes, eggs, sausage, bacon, and cheese on a garlic and herb tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.
- Egg Bites$5.00
- Smoothie Bowls$12.00
- Waffles$7.00
- Nutella Banana Toast$7.50
- Tomato Balsamic Toast$7.00Out of stock
- Yogurt Parfait$6.00
- Oatmeal$6.00
Soup & Salad
Mac and Cheese
Kid's Menu
Kid's Drinks
Grab 'N' Go
- Bottled Water$3.00
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Can of Redbull$4.50
- Home Free Cookie$2.50
- Chocolate Covered Beans$4.00
- Chips$1.00
- Yogurt Parfait$6.00
- Apple Sauce$2.50
- String Cheese$1.00
- Macaron (single)$3.00
- 6 Macaron Bundle$16.00
- 10oz Coffee Beans$13.00
- 20oz Coffee Beans$25.00
- Chic Treats$5.00
- Meg's Energy Bomb$5.50
- Bobo's Oat Bites$2.00
- Pumpkin Pie$3.00
Pup Cup
Meg-A-Latte Coffee House Locations and Ordering Hours
Watford City
(701) 444-3505
Open now • Closes at 6PM
Harvest
(701) 609-5270
Open now • Closes at 5PM
The Loft
(701) 774-8873
Open now • Closes at 6PM
New Hope
(701) 770-6758
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 7AM
Minot
(701) 838-8479
Open now • Closes at 6PM