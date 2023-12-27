Megunticook Market 2 Gould Street
Pizzas & Calzones
Small 10" Pizzas
- Small 10" Three Cheese Pizza$11.49
Parmesan crust
- Small 10" Tomato & Bacon Pizza$11.49
Sesame crust
- Small 10" Hawaiian Pizza$11.49
Ham & pineapple
- Small 10" Artichoke & Chicken Pizza$13.49
Artichoke hearts, chicken, spinach, feta, mozzarella, and garlic crust
- Small 10" Greek Pizza$13.49
Tomato, spinach, black olives, feta, mozzarella, sesame crust
- Small 10" Veggie Pizza$13.49
Pepper, olives, onion, tomato, mushrooms, mozzarella, and sesame crust
- Small 10" Chicken Ranch Pizza$13.49
Chicken, ranch dressing, diced red pepper, bacon, and red onion
- Small 10" Loaded Pizza$13.49
Green pepper, olives, onion, tomato, mushroom, ham, bacon, sausage, burger, and roni
- Small 10" BBQ Chicken Pizza$13.49
BBQ sliced chicken breast, onion, jalapeño, mozzarella
- Small 10" Cheeseburger Pizza$13.49
Thousand Island, burger, onions, pickles, sesame crust, and lettuce
- Small 10" Cheese Pizza$8.99
Large 16" Pizzas
- Large 16" Three Cheese Pizza$14.99
Parmesan crust
- Large 16" Tomato & Bacon Pizza$16.99
Sesame crust
- Large 16" Hawaiian Pizza$16.99
Ham & pineapple
- Large 16" Artichoke & Chicken Pizza$21.99
Artichoke hearts, chicken, spinach, feta, mozzarella, and garlic crust
- Large 16" Greek Pizza$21.99
Tomato, spinach, black olives, feta, mozzarella, sesame crust
- Large 16" Veggie Pizza$21.99
Pepper, olives, onion, tomato, mushrooms, mozzarella, and sesame crust
- Large 16" Chicken Ranch Pizza$21.99
Chicken, ranch dressing, diced red pepper, bacon, and red onion
- Large 16" Loaded Pizza$23.99
Green pepper, olives, onion, tomato, mushroom, ham, bacon, sausage, burger, and roni
- Large 16" BBQ Chicken Pizza$21.99
BBQ sliced chicken breast, onion, jalapeño, mozzarella
- Large 16" Cheeseburger Pizza$21.99
Thousand Island, burger, onions, pickles, sesame crust, and lettuce
- Large 16" Cheese Pizza$11.99
Calzones
Full Menu
Cold Sandwiches - Italians
Cold Sandwiches - Sandwiches
- Jammer$9.99
Salami, pepperoni, provolone, American, lettuce, tomato, and hot pepper mayo
- The Combo$9.99
Salami, ham, turkey, Swiss, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and hot pepper mayo
- Turkey B.L.T$9.99
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- B.L.T$9.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Ham & Swiss$8.99
Lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayo
- Turkey & Provolone$8.99
Lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayo
- Roast Beef & Swiss$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, and horseradish mayo
- Chicken Salad$8.99
Lettuce and tomato
- Tuna Salad$8.99
Lettuce and tomato
- Egg Salad$8.49
Lettuce
Cold Sandwiches - Wraps
Hot Sandwiches - Steak & Cheese
- Small Steak Sub$11.99
Hand-trimmed sirloin, peppers, mushrooms, onions, and mozzarella
- Large Steak Sub$13.99
Hand-trimmed sirloin, peppers, mushrooms, onions, and mozzarella
- Small Killer Steak & Cheese Sub$11.99
Hand-trimmed sirloin, mushrooms, jalapeños, pepperoni, and mozzarella
- Large Killer Steak & Cheese Sub$13.99
Hand-trimmed sirloin, mushrooms, jalapeños, pepperoni, and mozzarella
Hot Sandwiches - Hot Subs
- Small Meatball & Cheese$9.99
Our own meatballs, marinara, and mozzarella
- Large Meatball & Cheese$10.99
Our own meatballs, marinara, and mozzarella
- Small BBQ Pork$9.99
BBQ pulled pork and mozzarella
- Large BBQ Pork$10.99
BBQ pulled pork and mozzarella
- Small The Gobbler$9.99
Boar's head turkey, sautéed onions, bacon, and Swiss
- Large The Gobbler$10.99
Boar's head turkey, sautéed onions, bacon, and Swiss
- Small The Millville Delight$9.99
Boar's head roast beef, mayo, sautéed onions, mushrooms, and American
- Large The Millville Delight$10.99
Boar's head roast beef, mayo, sautéed onions, mushrooms, and American
- Small The Slugger$9.99
Boar's head ham, tomato, bacon, mushrooms, and American
- Large The Slugger$10.99
Boar's head ham, tomato, bacon, mushrooms, and American
- Small Tuna Melt$9.99
Tuna and American cheese
- Large Tuna Melt$10.99
Tuna and American cheese