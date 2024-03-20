Skip to Main content
Mel's Country Cafe
Pickup
ASAP
from
24814 Stanolind Rd
0
Your order
Mel's Country Cafe 24814 Stanolind Rd
Delivery
Pickup
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
24814 Stanolind Rd
Drinks
Food
N/A Beverages
Domestic Beer
Premium Beer
Wine
Delivery
Pickup
Drinks
N/A Beverages
Iced Tea
$2.95
Coffee
$2.95
Milk
$1.99
Soda
$2.95
Lemonade
$2.95
Domestic Beer
Miller Lite
$3.75
Budweiser
$3.75
Bud Light
$3.75
Coors Light
$3.75
Premium Beer
Heineken
$4.25
Michelob Ultra
$4.25
Corona
$4.25
Shiner Bock
$4.25
Dos X*
$4.25
Wine
Merlot
$3.75
Chardonnay
$3.75
Zinfandel
$3.75
Cabernet
$3.75
Food
Extras
Onion Ring Basket
$4.99
Fries
$3.25
Fried Okra
$3.25
Side Dinner Salad
$4.95
Grilled Onions
$1.25
Grilled Mushrooms
$1.25
Small Veggies of the Day
$3.95
Large Veggies of the Day
$4.95
3 Strips of Bacon
$1.99
Bacon Bits
$0.99
Corn Bread
$0.59
Roll
$0.59
Salad Dressings
$0.75
Gravy
$1.99
Sour Cream
$1.25
Sliced Jalapeños
$1.25
Mel's Country Cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(281) 255-6357
24814 Stanolind Rd, Tomball, TX 77375
Open now
• Closes at 9PM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement