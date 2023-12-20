Mel's Diner 3221 S Orlando Dr.
Breakfast
- Hungry Man$12.99
Three farm fresh Eggs, Bacon or sausage, seasoned home fries, grits, warm biscuit and a cup of our sausage gravy.
- Ribeye Steak and Eggs$14.99
Signature Ribeye Steak and Eggs. Paired with farm fresh eggs, prepared with our seasoned homefries.
- Chicken and Waffles$12.99
Crispy chicken meets the soft, sweet embrace of freshly-made waffles.
- Triple Crown$10.99
2 Eggs any style with either a Golden Waffle or pancake. Plus Bacon or Sausage.
- Quick Start$5.99
2 eggs how you like them with home fries.
- Mels Slam$10.99
- Quick Start Plus Bread$6.99
- Biscoff Bliss Waffles$10.99
2 Waffles Topped with decadent Biscoff butter and whip cream.
- Nutella Dream Waffles$10.99
2 Waffles Topped with Nutella and whip cream.
- Double Trouble$10.99
Waffle and a Sweet Cream Pancake with powdered sugar & whip cream, Additional Toppings 1.50 each
- French Toast$10.99
French Toast Topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar.
- Stuffed French Toast$12.99
French toast stuffed with fresh banana and creamy Nutella. Garnished with fruit, powdered sugar, almonds, and whipped cream.
- Pancake or Waffle Breakfast$11.99
Two fresh made Sweet Cream Pancakes, Two Eggs and a side of bacon. Additional Toppings 1.50
- 2 Pancakes - eggs and homefries$10.99
- 2 pancakes and homefries$9.99
- Ultimate Skillet$13.99
Bacon, Sausage, Ham, onions , peppers, mushrooms and Cheddar cheese topped with two eggs and sausage gravy atop breakfast potatoes.
- Crazy Hash Skillet$12.99
- Country Skillet$12.99
Bacon, Avacodo, Onions Tomatos with Cheddar and Monterey Jack. over Crispy Potatoes
- Avocado Toast$8.99
Thick cut whole grain toast topped with fresh smashed avacado. Add 2 farm fresh eggs for $2
- Berry Bliss Parfait$10.99
Fresh Granola, creamy yogurt and fresh blueberries, strawberries and bananas
- Hearty Harvest Oatmeal$9.99
Made to order with berries, fresh sliced banana, pecans, milk, brown sugar.
- Breakfast Sandwich$9.99
Egg, Cheese with your choice of bacon, sausage or ham On your choice of Croissant, Biscuit, English Muffin or Toast
- Country Feast$12.99
Country Fried Steak smothered in sausage gravy, served with 2 eggs. With crispy potatoes and Toast
- Biscuits and Gravy$8.99
Cooking gravy since 1987 this is the real deal with best Biscuits.
- Hash & Eggs$10.99
Grilled Corn Beef hash with eggs. With crispy Potatoes and Toast
- Shrimp & Grits$12.99
Pan Seared Shrimp, served atop grits with 2 eggs and choice of bread.
- Half Biscuits and Gravy - Half Order Only$4.99
- Make Your Own Omelet$10.99
3 egg Omelet served with toast and choice of home fries or grits. Choose two Ingredients. Add .75 per add - Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Onion, Spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers, Jalapenos, Cheddar, Swiss, American
- Eggs Benedict$10.99
Two poached farm fresh eggs atop toasted English muffin piled high with smoked ham and covered with rich hollandaise
- Fried Chicken Benedict$12.49
Marinated Chicken tender, two poached eggs on a biscuit, Topped with Hollandaise and served with a side of potatoes or grits.
- Morning Classic$6.99
Two Eggs with potatoes and toast.
- Bowlicious$11.99
Two egg Bacon omelet in a bowl. Topped with home fries, Sausage Gravy, with cheddar cheese
- Home Fries$2.99
- Southern Grits$2.99
- Fruit Cup$3.99
- Pancake$4.99
- Waffle$4.99
- Bacon$3.99
- Ham$3.99
- 1 Egg$2.99
- 2 Eggs$4.99
- Toast$1.99
Lunch
- Grandma’s Meatloaf$12.99
This heartwarming classic is a blend of select ground beef, aromatic herbs, and a homemade glaze that's sweet yet savory. With creamy mashed potatoes and crisp green beans.
- Country Fried Steak$11.99
Country Fried Steak, a golden-breaded delight drenched in creamy, peppered gravy. With creamy mashed Potatoes & Corn
- Outlaw Ribeye$13.99
Ribeye Steak On a toasted sourdough bread with onions and swiss cheese with Fries
- Grilled Chicken$11.99
Chicken breast sautéed with Mashed potatoes and the vegetable of the day.
- Philly Cheesesteak$11.99
Thinly sliced beefsteak, grilled with onions and bell peppers, topped with your choice of American or provolone cheese, served on a soft hoagie roll.
- Chicken Philly Melt$11.99
Chicken breast sautéed with a mix of green bell peppers and onions until they're slightly caramelized and bursting with flavor. topped with your choice of American or provolone cheese,
- Grilled 3 Cheese$8.99
Cheddar, Swiss and Provolone on melted to perfection on white bread. add Ham or Bacon for $1.99 add tomato $.99
- Bacon Avocado Grill$11.99
Crispy Bacon and Creamy smashed avocado topped with melted cheddar cheese and a garlic aioli. On Artesian bread.
- Turkey Club$13.99
Triple Decker sandwich with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
- BLT$10.99
Traditional Favorite served on Artisan Whole Grain Toast. Add Smashed Avocado for 1.99
- Chicken/Tuna Salad$10.99
Chicken salad or tuna salad served on Artisan whole grain bread with fruit.
- The Trio Salad$11.99
Chicken salad, Tuna salad, Egg Salad served on a bed of romaine
- Mel’s Famous Chili$6.99
Award Winning blend of beef, sausage, and a secret blend of spices. Served with cheddar and onions.
- Mel’s Classic Smash Burger$9.99
Two Patties Smashed with lettuce tomotoes, pickle, onions.
- Sunrise Smash$12.99
Two patties with cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, and a sunny egg. ON a toasted english muffin with Maple aioli.
- Bacon Bonanza Smash Burger$12.99
Applewood-smoked bacon. Drizzled with our signature smoky BBQ sauce and topped with melted cheddar cheese.
- Mel’s Swiss Smash$11.99
Two Patties crowned with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, and mayo. On a toasted artisan roll.
- Melted Marvel$12.99
Patty melt that features two seasoned patties griddled to perfection, with sweet caramelized onions and layers of gooey, melted Swiss cheese, all between buttery, toasted Marble rye bread.
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.99
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, and Caesar dressing. Side choice: breakfast potatoes, fries, fruit.
- California Wrap$13.99
Hickory smoked turkey breast, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle mayo. Side choice: breakfast potatoes, fries, fruit.
- Blt Chicken Wrap$12.99
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and basil aioli. Side choice: crispy potatoes, fries, fruit
- Totchos$9.99
- Mac and Cheese$3.49
- Mashed Potatoes$2.99
- Tator Tots$2.99
- Vegetable of the day.$2.99
- French Fries$2.99
- Sweet Potatoes Fries$3.49
- Onion Rings$3.49
- Cole slaw$2.99
- Sausage Gravy$3.49
- Applewood Bacon$2.99
- Sausage$2.99