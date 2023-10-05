Join our loyalty program and earn points for every purchase!
Melt n Dip - Niles 5716 W Touhy Ave
Crepe
Triple Chocolate Crepe (1)
$14.49
Rocky Road Crepe (2)
$16.99
Digestive Crepe (3)
$16.99
Lotus Crepe (4)
$16.99
Y.O.L.O Crepe (5)
$16.99
Brownies Crepe (6)
$16.99
Cream and Dream Crepe (7)
$16.99
Pina Colada Crepe (8)
$17.49
Banana Wrap (9)
$15.99
Fettucinne Crepe (10)
$16.99
Melt n Dip Crepe (11)
$17.49
Red Velvet Fettuccine (12)
$16.99
Apple Cinnamon Pouch (13)
$17.49
Banana Cinnamon Pouch (14)
$17.49
Pistachio Crepe (15)
$16.99
Pistachio Fettuccine (16)
$17.49
Cotton Candy Pouch (17)
$17.49
Waffle
Dip Stick
Fresh Fruit
Milkshake
Gelato
Cheesecake
Fruit Platter
Drinkt it Fresh
Drink it Cold
Drink it Hot
Espresso
$2.99+
Espresso Macchiato
$3.99+
Americano
$3.99+
Cappuccino
$4.99+
Café Latte
$4.99+
Café Mocha
$5.49+
Caramel Macchiato
$5.49+
White Chocolate Mocha
$5.49+
Espresso Affogato
$7.99
Tea
$2.99+
Tea with Milk
$2.99+
Belgian Hot Chocolate
$5.49+
Turkish Coffee
$4.99+
Karak Irani Chai
$3.99
Cardamom Chai
$3.99
Kashmiri Pink Chai
$3.99
Masala Chai
$3.99
Melt n Dip Locations and Ordering Hours
11301 North 56th Street
(727) 421-7478
Open now • Closes at 12AM
8258 South Harlem Avenue, Unit D
(708) 546-0742
Open now • Closes at 12AM
5716 W Touhy Ave
(224) 251-8382
Open now • Closes at 12AM
6698 orchard Lake
(248) 346-4772
Open now • Closes at 11PM
6300 kingery Hwy #126
(630) 362-3570
Open now • Closes at 11PM
7820 w Layton ave
(414) 249-5008
Open now • Closes at 10:30PM
4416 East New York Street
(630) 200-3437
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM
13030 S. LA Grange RD
(708) 671-8516
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM