Melted 255 Main Street, Unit 2
Beverages
- Boylan's Cola - 12oz Bottle$3.50
- Boylan's Root Beer - 12oz Bottle$3.50
- Boylan's Ginger Ale - 12oz Bottle$3.50
- Boylan's Creme - 12oz Bottle$3.50
- Boylan's Black Cherry - 12oz Bottle$3.50
- Boylan's Orange - 12oz Bottle$3.50
- Boylan's Birch Beer - 12oz Bottle$3.50
- Boylan's Seltzer - 12oz Bottle$3.50
- Boylan's Lime Seltzer - 12oz Bottle$3.50
- Boylan's Lemon Seltzer - 12oz Bottle$3.50
- Boylan's Raspberry Seltzer - 12oz Bottle$3.50
- Water Bottle$2.00
Appetizers
- Chicken Wings - 12 Pieces$14.95
- Chicken Tenders$9.95
- Boneless Wings (12)$13.95
- Mozzarella Moons$7.95
6 mozzarella moons served with a side of marinara sauce.
- Jalapeno Poppers$7.95
6 jalapenos poppers served with a side of sour cream.
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.95
- Straight Cut Fries$5.95
- Waffle Fries$6.95
- Broccoli and Cheddar Soup$4.95+
- Tomato Bisque Soup$4.95+
- Cesar Salad$2.00+
Roman lettuce, parmesan cheese, Cesar dressing and house made crotons. Add grilled chicken for $ 2.00
- Garden Salad$4.00+
Roman and mescaline blend, cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, red onion, house made crotons and chickpeas.
- Mac and Cheese$4.95+
Rich creamy mac and cheese.
Sandwiches
- BTC Melt$8.95
Layers of cheddar cheese, crumbled smoked bacon and freshly sliced tomatoes.
- The Fa-Get about it Melt$9.95
Fresh Mozzerella, parmesan cheese, fire roasted peppers, basil pesto and finished with balsamic glaze.
- The Mac Truck Melt$9.95
Mac and Cheese with pulled pork topped with cheddar cheese and grilled to perfection on your choice of bread.
- Chicken Parm$9.95
Provolone cheese, parmesan cheese, grilled chicken and mariana cheese.
- Philly Melt$10.95
Thinly sliced steak, fine roasted peppers and onions, provolone and americian cheese.
- The BUFF Melt$9.95
Grilled chicken and blue cheese crumbles smothered with house made wing sauce.
- Ham and Cheese Melt$7.95
Classic grilled cheese with smoked ham and american cheese.
- The CBR Melt$9.95
Cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, crumbled smoked bacon finished with ranch dressing.
- Classic Melt$5.95
American cheese with your choice grilled to perfection.
- Cordon Blue Melt$9.95
Swiss cheese, smoked ham and grilled chicken with dijon mustard sauce.
- Vegg Melt$9.95
Havarti cheese, with a melody of roasted veggies. Roasted eggplant, peppers and onions and basil pesto grilled up on harvest whole wheat bread.
- Tuna Melt$9.95
Tuna fish with americian cheese.
- Good Morning Melt$8.95
A tasty melt with egg, cheese, and your choice of bacon or ham.
KIDS menu
- Classic Melt with straight cut fries.$8.00
Half of a classic grilled cheese served with straight fries.
- Boneless chicken with straight cut fries$8.95
6 boneless chicken wings served with straight cut fries.
- Half of a grilled cheese with an 8oz. cup of your choice of soup.$8.95
Half of a grilled cheese sandwich with your choice of a 8oz soup.