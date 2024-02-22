Melt Shack More
Melt Shack Salt Lake City
Patty Melts
Other Melts
- Grilled Cheese$6.92
Classic American Grilled Cheese Sandwich
- Ultimate Grilled Cheese$8.67
Grilled Cheese with all the cheeses, American, Cheddar, Pepper Jack and Swiss
- Pastrami Melt$10.32
Melt with Pastrami and Cheese
- BLT Melt$9.62
Melt with Bacon Lettuce Tomato and Mayo
- Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Melt$8.22
Breakfast Melt with Bacon, Egg and choice of cheese.
- Veggie Melt$8.91
Melt with all the veggies you can handle. - choose your toppings
Fries and Sides
Fries with Bacon and your choice of cheese.
Bottled Drinks
Desserts
- Sweet Street Chewy Marshmallow Bar$3.82
The Sweet Street Chewy Marshmallow with Brown Butter and Sea Salt is a delicious, gluten-free dessert bar. Made with homemade marshmallow cream that is folded with crispy rice puffs, this chewy bar has a touch of brown butter for that subtle caramel taste and a hint of sea salt to bring everything together.
- Brownie$4.37
4oz Brownie Bar
Melt Shack Location and Ordering Hours
(385) 722-7458
Open now • Closes at 12AM