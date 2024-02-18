Memoir Memoir - Brickline
Memoir LUNCH
- Memoir [Starter] Potato Puffs$11.00
parmesan, chive, bacon-horseradish crème fraiche
- Memoir [Starter] Tenderloin Beef Carpaccio$19.00
parmesan, olive oil, lemon, crispy caper, parsley, focaccia
- Memoir [Starter] Tuna Tartare$19.00
calabrian chili, lemon, olive oil, avocado, crispy shallot, sesame lavosh *these items may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. consuming raw or undercooked meat and seafood may increase your risk of food born illness.
- Memoir [Starter] Creamed Kale & Bacon Dip$17.00
parmesan, fontina, cream cheese, breadcrumb, chive, grilled naan
- Memoir [Starter] Yellowtail Sashimi$16.00
*orange, serrano, cilantro, ginger shoots, white shoyu, olive oil, sea salt *these items may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. consuming raw or undercooked meat and seafood may increase your risk of food born illness.
- Memoir [Salad] Memoir$12.00
dill, parmesan, pumpkin seed, chive, crouton, shallot, sherry vinaigrette
- Memoir [Salad] Memoir [1/2]$7.00
dill, parmesan, pumpkin seed, chive, crouton, shallot, sherry vinaigrette
- Memoir [Salad] Kale & Farro$13.00
charred grape, apple, almonds, basil, shallot, pecorino, tumeric vinagrette
- Memoir [Salad] Kale & Farro [1/2]$8.00
charred grape, apple, almonds, basil, shallot, pecorino, tumeric vinagrette
- Memoir [Salad] Memoir Caesar$11.00
* romaine, parmesan, shallot, herbs, potato chip*these items may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. consuming raw or undercooked meat and seafood may increase your risk of food born illness.
- Memoir [Salad] Memoir Caesar [1/2]$6.00
* romaine, parmesan, shallot, herbs, potato chip*these items may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. consuming raw or undercooked meat and seafood may increase your risk of food born illness.
- Memoir [Salad] Roasted Chicken and Avocado$21.00
blue cheese, radish, charred tomato, crouton, herbs, buttermilk dressing
- Memoir [Salad] Seared Tuna Chop Salad$25.00
sesame seeds, cucumber, scallion, carrot, snap peas,avocado, cashew, crispy wontons, miso-yogurt vinaigrette
- Memoir [Salad] Embered Golden Beets$12.00
goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, honey, smoked chili, dill
- Memoir [Sushi] California Roll$10.00
crab mix, cucumber, avocado
- Memoir [Sushi] Spicy Tuna Maki$16.00
*avocado, cucumber, quinoa crunch, atomic aioli, scallion *these items may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. consuming raw or undercooked meat and seafood may increase your risk of food born illness.
- Memoir [Sushi] Rainbow Roll$16.00
*big eye tuna, scottish salmon, yellowtail, crab mix, avocado, cucumber *these items may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. consuming raw or undercooked meat and seafood may increase your risk of food born illness.
- Memoir [Sushi] Salmon Dynamite Roll$16.00
*spicy salmon, shrimp tempura, crab mix, ponzu, spicy creamy sauce, togarashi, scallion **these items may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. consuming raw or undercooked meat and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Memoir [Sushi] Yellowtail Serrano Maki$17.00
*spicy yellowtail, crab mix, shallot, cilantro, ponzu, garlic chip *these items may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. consuming raw or undercooked meat and seafood may increase your risk of food born illness.
- Memoir [Sushi] Bito Vegan Maki$12.00
vegan cream cheese, grilled broccolini, golden beet, almond, thai basil, citrus, sweet agave mustard
- Memoir [Sushi] Nigiri Plate [3PCS]$13.00
*scottish salmon, dutch yellowtail, big eye tuna *these items may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. consuming raw or undercooked meat and seafood may increase your risk of food born illness.
- Memoir [Sushi] Nigiri Plate [6PCS]$26.00
*scottish salmon, dutch yellowtail, big eye tuna *these items may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. consuming raw or undercooked meat and seafood may increase your risk of food born illness.
- Memoir [Entree] Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
hot sauce spice, spicy pickles, aioli, lettuce, shallot, brioche bun
- Memoir [Entree] Pyro Cheeseburger$18.00
*spicy pickles, shaved onion, american cheese, burger sauce, brioche bun, fries or simple salad *these items may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. consuming raw or undercooked meat and seafood may increase your risk of food born illness.
- Memoir [Entree] Dip Au Jus$24.00
* smoked shaved beef, crescenza cheese, horseradish aioli, french bread, fries or simple salad *these items may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. consuming raw or undercooked meat and seafood may increase your risk of food born illness.
- Memoir [Entree] Rigatoni Alla Vodka$20.00
tomato cream, calabrian chili, lemon, stracciatella
- Memoir [Entree] Roasted Chicken$24.00
ricotta dumpling, charred tomato & broccolini, basil, lemon, garlic chip
- Memoir [Entree] Scottish Salmon$29.00
*snap pea & carrot risotto, chive, lemon-herb beurre blanc *these items may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. consuming raw or undercooked meat and seafood may increase your risk of food born illness.
- Memoir [Entree] Striped Bass$32.00
*charred tomato, kale, pickled red onion, herbs, crouton, radish, chili-hazelnut pesto *these items may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. consuming raw or undercooked meat and seafood may increase your risk of food born illness.
- Memoir [Entree] Prime Flat Iron Steak$35.00
* mojo marinade, beef fat & veggie fried sticky rice, red chimichurri *these items may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. consuming raw or undercooked meat and seafood may increase your risk of food born illness.
- Memoir [Sides] Asparagus Hollandaise$10.00
[Vegetarian]
- Memoir [Sides] Cheesy Potatoes with Bacon$10.00
- Memoir [Sides] Fries-Aioli$7.00
- Memoir [Sides] Broccolini with Lemon-Parmesan$11.00
[Vegetarian]
Memoir BRUNCH
- Memoir [Breakfast] Loaded Hasbrowns$10.00
bacon, jack cheese, sunny eggs, crème fraîche,
- Memoir [Breakfast] Acme Smoked Salmon$18.00
* brioche toast, capers, crème fraiche, red onion, herbs *these items may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. consuming raw or undercooked meat and seafood may increase your risk of food born illness.
- Memoir [Breakfast] Doughnut Bites$9.00
dulce de leche, powdered sugar, fleur de sel
- Memoir [Breakfast] Grapefruit Brulee Parfait$13.00
vanilla yogurt, berries, granola, pumpkin seed, mint [Vegetarian]
- Memoir [Breakfast] Banana Bread French Toast$15.00
granola, berries, maple syrup, powdered sugar [Vegetarian]
- Memoir [Breakfast] Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
* bacon or breakfast sausage, hash browns, choice of toast *these items may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. consuming raw or undercooked meat and seafood may increase your risk of food born illness.
- Memoir [Breakfast] Two Egg Breakfast [BACON]$13.00
*bacon, hash browns, choice of toast *these items may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. consuming raw or undercooked meat and seafood may increase your risk of food born illness
- Memoir [Breakfast] Two Egg Breakfast [SAUSAGE]$13.00
*breakfast sausage, hash browns, choice of toast *these items may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. consuming raw or undercooked meat and seafood may increase your risk of food born illness
- Memoir [Breakfast] Burrito$14.00
scrambled eggs, hashbrown, bacon, jack cheese, habanero cream, cilantro
- Memoir [Breakfast] Avocado Toast$13.00
focaccia, wood roasted tomato, red chili, stracciatella, crispy shallot, sprouts [Vegetarian]
- Memoir [Breakfast] Chicken-Biscuit Sandwich$14.00
fried chicken, hot sauce spice, honey, spicy pickles, simple salad or hashbrown
- Memoir [Breakfast] Biscuits-Gravy$14.00
*sunny eggs, sausage gravy, chive *these items may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. consuming raw or undercooked meat and seafood may increase your risk of food born illness.
- Memoir [Entree] Pasta Amatriciana$21.00
radiatori pasta, bacon, tomato, calabrian chili, basil, pecorino
- Memoir [Breakfast Sides] Fresh Fruit$6.00
- Memoir [Breakfast Sides] Two Eggs$7.00
- Memoir [Breakfast Sides] Bacon$6.00
- Memoir [Breakfast Sides] Sausage$6.00
- Memoir [Breakfast Sides] Biscuits-Gravy$9.00
- Memoir [Breakfast Sides] Hashbrown$5.00
- Memoir [Breakfast Sides] Focaccia Toast$3.00
- Memoir [Breakfast Sides] Multi-Grain Toast$3.00
- Memoir [Breakfast Sides] Brioche Toast$3.00