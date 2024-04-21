Menkoi Ramen House 1860 Woodruff Road
Appetizers
- Rice Ball$3.25
Japanese rice ball (1pc) with a choice of Salmon, Salt, Bonito, or Pickled Plum
- Inari$3.25
Sushi rice stuffed in marinated fried tofu. 2pc per order
- Edamame$4.00
Lightly salted boiled soybean pods
- Gyoza$6.25
Ground pork and vegetable dumplings 5pc
- Shumai$7.25
Steamed shrimp dumplings 5pc
- Takoyaki 6pc$7.50
6pc of fried octopus flour balls topped with Bonito Flakes, mayo, tonkatsu sauce and red ginger.
- Bowl of Rice$2.75
Bowl of White Rice
- Extra Noodles$3.25
- Extra Spicy Oil$0.25
Ramen
- Cha shu men$10.75
Yellow noodles in soysauce based soup with marinated pork.
- Miso Ramen$9.75
Yellow noodles in miso based soup with marinated pork,
- Tonkotsu Ramen$9.75
Yellow noodles in pork based soup with marinated pork,
- Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen$10.00
Yellow noodles in spicy pork based soup with marinated pork,
- Shoyu Ramen$9.25
Yellow noodles in soysauce based soup with marinated pork,
- Shio Ramen$9.25
Yellow noodles in salt based soup with marinated pork,
- Vegetable Ramen$9.00
Yellow noodles in soysauce based soup with
- Chicken Ramen$9.75
Yellow noodles in chicken based soup with chicken breast,
- Chicken Curry$9.75
Japanese styled beef curry with beef, potatoes, carrots, onions over a bed of rice. (no noodles)
- Soup Only$5.25
Choice of Broth: Soysauce, miso, tonkotsu, spicy tonkotsu, salt, or chicken
- Beef Curry$9.75
Japanese style curry with beef cubes, carrots, onions, and potatos with a bed of rice.
- Gyudon$9.75
Marinated Beef over a bed of rice topped with green onions, sesame seeds, and red ginger.
- Tsukimi Gyudon$10.25
Gyudon with choice of raw or scrambled egg. Topped with green onions, sesame seeds, and red ginger