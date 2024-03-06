Menotomy Grill & Tavern ' 25 Massachusetts Ave
DINNER
APPETIZERS
- CUP OF SOUP$6.00
- BOWL OF SOUP$9.00
Chef's soup of the day
- HUMMUS$13.00
crispy pita chips, marinated olives, carrot sticks
- FRIED PICKLES$11.00
- CHIPS & DIP$9.00
- CHIPOTLE CITRUS WINGS$16.00
peppercorn ranch
- BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP$16.00
- P.E.I. MUSSELS$19.00
Chorizo, jalapeños, garlic, shallots, white wine, cumin lime butter, grilled sourdough bread
- TACO DAY$11.00
Call for details!
- FRENCH ONION$12.00
- KOREAN STICKY RIBS$16.00
- Shrimp & Poblano Fritters$13.00
SALADS
- BABY MIXED GREENS$11.00
cucumber, tomatoes, carrots, champagne vinaigrette
- GREEK$12.00
romaine, cucumber, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, feta, tomatoes, red onion, housemade lemon her vinaigrette
- CAESAR$12.00
romaine hearts, herbed croutons, parmesan cheese
- WEDGE SALAD$13.00
- SIDE MIXED GREENS$7.00
- SIDE GREEK$9.00
- SIDE CAESAR$9.00
SANDWICHES
- BANH MI$17.00
Vietnamese pork sausage, pickled daikon, carrot, cilantro, green jalapeno, sriracha mayo, soft french bread
- BLACK BEAN BURGER$16.00
lettuce, tomato, guacamole, pepper jack cheese, jalapeño aioli, onion roll
- SALMON BURGER$18.00
miso, sesame, ginger, cabbage, avocado, brioche bun
- MENOTOMY BURGER$18.00
all-natural ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, red onion, smoked tomato jam
- CHICKEN BLT$18.00
applewood smoked bacon, Boston bibb lettuce, beefsteak tomato, chipotle aioli, ciabatta
- PULLED PORK$18.00
Carolina bbq sauce, coleslaw, potato roll
- FRENCH DIP$19.00
PIZZAS
ENTREES
- FISH AND CHIPS$22.00
locally-caught beer battered cod, french fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce
- FAROE ISLAND SALMON$28.00
oven roasted potato wedges, brussels sprouts, lemon miso brown butter sauce
- COD CAKES$20.00
Boston baked beans w/bacon, coleslaw, tartar sauce
- HERB ROASTED CHICKEN$24.00
free range half chicken, Edna’s potato & sausage stuffing, green beans, pan jus
- STEAK TIPS$28.00
herbed parmesan fries, chimichurri sauce
- CIOPPINO$28.00
- CHICKEN POT PIE$22.00
- Rigatoni Bolognese$27.00
- CIDER GLAZED PORK LOIN$27.00