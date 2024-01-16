Meraki Greek Bistro Brooklyn, NY
MAIN MENU
Appetizers Main Menu
- Tzatziki w/ Pita$11.00
Pita bread w/ Homemade Tzatziki sauce
- Hummus w/ Pita$11.00
Pita bread w/ Homemade Hummus
- Meli-Salad w/ Pita$11.00
Homemade eggplant puree with herbs and spices. Served with pita bread.
- Mezes & Trio$19.00
Pita bread w/ Hummus, Tzatziki & Meli Salad, Kalamata Olives, Domades & Cherry Tomatoes
- Dolmades$12.00
Stuffed grape leaves topped with lemon sauce.
- Tyropita$12.00
Greek Feta Cheese Pies (5 pieces)
- Spanakopita$12.00
Greek Spinach & Feta Cheese Pies (5 pieces)
- Gigantes Plaki$13.00
Large white dried beans cooked in a homemade tomato sauce. Served w/ Pita Bread
- Haloumi Stuffed Eggplant$15.00
Smoked Eggplant stuffed w/ Haloumi Cheese & tomato sauce, oven roasted
- Kolokithokeftedes$15.00
Greek Zucchini Fritters
- Honey & Sesame Cheese Puffs$13.00
Triangle-shaped fillo puffs stuffed with feta, topped w/ Sesame Seeds & Greek Honey
- Saganaki$15.00
Grilled Vlahotyri cheese, flambe style., served w/ Pita Bread
- Loukaniko (Grilled Sausage)$14.00
Fire-Roasted Grilled Sausage
- Mydopilafo$22.00
Mussels Sauteed w/ White Wine & Olive Oil and mixed with Rice Pilaf
- Chicken Fried Keftes$15.00
Homemade Chicken Meatballs lightly fried & served w/ Tzatziki sauce
- Homemade Meatballs$15.00
Grilled meatballs served with pita bread and tzatziki.
- Shrimp Saganaki$16.00
Sauteed shrimp with tomato sauce, onions, garlic and warmed feta. Served w/ Pita Bread
- Calamari$17.00
served w/ Lemon Aioli Sauce
- Grilled Octopus$24.00
over Chef Gianni's garbanzo bean salad
- Mussels$16.00
- Crabcakes$22.00Out of stock
Made w/ real jumbo lump crab meat & served w/ cocktail sauce
- Octopus Cakes$22.00
Made with octopus meat, lightly breaded and served w/ a homemade lemon aioli sauce
- MEZES GIANNI'S POIKILIA$45.00
Assortment of Keftes (Beef, Chicken, Lamb meatballs), Pork & Chicken Skewers, Loukaniko, Pita Bread & Tzatziki
- Just A Plate of Lamb Chops$80.00
- Tyrokafteri w/ Pita$11.00
- CUP SOUP$6.00
- BOWL SOUP$10.00
Salads Main Menu
- Greek Salad (Horiatiki)$18.00
Tomato, onions, cucumbers, olives, capers, green peppers, feta cheese, herbs, olive oil and vinegar served with Greek Croutons.
- Pineapple Salad$16.00
Romaine, Arugula, Avocado, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Bacon, Pineapples, Almonds, Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Haloumi Salad$16.00
Arugula, Spinach, Cranberries, Walnuts, bacon, Paksimadi, Grilled Haloumi Cheese, Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Goat Cheese & Beet Salad$16.00
Spinach, walnuts, goat cheese, fresh boiled red beets, and balsamic vinaigrette.
- Serifos Salad$16.00
Mixed Greens, Cranberries, Diced Strawberries & Oranges, Almonds, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Orange Vinaigrette
- Fig Spinach Salad$16.00
Baby Spinach, Arugula, Dried Fig, Sundried Tomatoes, Black Sesame, Orange Vinaigrette
- Small Greek Salad$9.00
Meraki Chef Specialties Main Menu
- Greek Potato Casserole$23.00
Scalloped Potatoes layered w/ Greek Cheeses, cooked in the oven until melted, topped w/ Greek Yogurt.
- Mousaka$20.00
layers of grilled zucchini, eggplant, potato, topped w/ homemade meat sauce, béchamel crème and finished in the oven w/ Shredded Parmesan
- Pastitsio$20.00
Thick tubular pasta topped w/ Homemade Meat Sauce, béchamel crème & finished w/ Shredded Parmesan cheese in the oven. (Greek Lasagna)
- Aegean Chicken$28.00
Bacon Wrapped Chicken breast stuffed w/ Spinach, Carmelized onions & Ricotta cheese, served w/ Lemon Potatoes & Chicken Gravy sauce
Psita Entrees (From the Grill) Main Menu
- Traditional Gyro Platter$20.00
Shaved Pork Gyro Meat served w/ Sliced Tomatoes, Sliced Onions, Pita, Tzatziki Sauce, Greek Fries (image shown is lamb gyro)
- Bifteki Platter$20.00
2 Patties grilled, served w/ Lemon Potatoes, Small House Salad,
- Lamb Kabob Platter$22.00
2 lamb kabobs (ground lamb meat) with grilled cherry tomatoes, pita bread, Greek fries, tzatziki and sliced tomatoes & onions
- Souvlaki Platter$18.00
Choice of Skewers (Pork, Chicken, Vegge) Served w/ Pita, Greek Fries, Sauce, Sliced Tomatoes and Onions.
- Mixed Platter$32.00
Choice of one Gyro Meat and 2 Skewers (Pork & Chicken), served w/ Sliced Tomatoes, Onions, Pita, Sauce, Greek Fries
- Bacon Wrapped Chicken Skewers$22.00
2 Bacon Wrapped Chicken Skewers, served w/ Greek Fries, Meraki Sauce, Pita Bread & Sliced Tomatoes & Romaine Lettuce
- Pork Chop Steak$26.00
Marinated pork chop steak, served w/ lemon potatoes & grilled veggies, Tzatziki Sauce & Pita Bread
- Lamb Chops$40.00
Char-grilled lamb chops served with oven roasted lemon potatoes and grilled veggies
- Ribeye Steak$42.00
14oz Ribeye Steak grilled, served w/ Greek Fries, Grilled Veggies & Tzatziki Sauce w/ Pita Bread
- Lamb Skewer Platter$36.00
lamb meat in skewer style, Served w/ Pita, Greek Fries, Grilled Veggies & Tzatziki Sauce
- Churrasco Skewer Platter$38.00
Served w/ Pita Bread, Greek Fries, Grilled Veggies & Tzatziki Sauce
- Filet Mignon Kebab Platter$40.00
Served w/ Pita Bread, Greek Fries, Grilled Veggies & Tzatziki Sauce
Seafood Entrees Main Menu
- Shrimp Skew PLATTERS$24.00
2 skewers with pita bread, spinach & onion orzo, lemon aioli and grilled veggies
- Salmon Platter$26.00
Salmon filet served w/ spinach & onion orzo, Pita Bread, Lemon Aioli & Grilled Veggies.
- Creta Seafood$34.00
Shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari, octopus served w/ linguini (or rice) and a light tomato sauce
- Seared Scallops$30.00
U10 Seared Scallops grilled w/ Extra Virgin Olive Oil, served with your choice of Pasta or a Small Haloumi Salad
- Tigania For 2$40.00
Shrimp, Mussels, Scallops, Calamari, Daily Fresh Fish filet, all lightly breaded and fried, served w/ Cocktail Sauce
- Seafood Saganaki For 2$36.00
Shrimp, Mussels & Scallops, sautéed w/ Chopped Onions, Crumbled Feta & Tomato Sauce
POIKILIES - Family Style Platters Main Menu
- Meraki Steak & Tail$85.00
Filet Mignon Skewer and Lobster Tail, served w/ Cocktail Sauce.
- Athina Poikilia For 2$70.00
Chicken, Pork & Bacon-Chicken Skewers, Lamb Chops, Chicken Keftes (2each), Loukaniko.
- Trio Of Meats$85.00
Trio of Gyros (Chicken, Pork, Lamb) & Trio of Skewers (Chicken, Pork, Bacon-Chicken)
- Meraki Gyro Platter$50.00+
Shared platter of pork, chicken and lamb gyros served with Greek fries, pita bread and tzatziki & Meraki sauces
- Kalamaki Souvlaki Platter$75.00+
Pork, Chicken, Veggie, and Bacon-Wrapped Chicken AND Shrimp skewers served with Greek fries, pita bread and Tzatziki, Meraki & Aioli Sauces, sliced tomatoes & sliced onions
- Village Poikilia Meat Platter$180.00
Mixed Grilled Meats Platter: Filet Mignon, Lamb & Churrasco Skewers, Ribeye Steak, Pork Chop & Loukaniko. Served w/ Hand-Cut Greek Fries, Pita & Tzatziki
- Gianni's Poikilia Special$165.00
Filet Mignon, Churrasco, Lamb Skewers, Lobster Tail & Colossal Jumbo Shrimp Served w/ Hand-Cut Greek Fries, Pita Bread & Tzatziki
- Crazy About The Grill Poikilia$240.00
Filet Mignon, Churrasco & Lamb Skewers, Ribeye Steak, Pork Chop, Lamb Chops, Chicken, Pork & Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Skewers. Served w/ Hand-Cut Greek Fries, Pita Bread & Tzatziki Sauce
- Meraki Gyro Platter (4)$65.00
- Veggie Delight Poikilia (4)$50.00
- Kalamaki Souvlaki Platter (4)$65.00
- Bifteki Family Platter (4)$55.00