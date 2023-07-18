Merchant & Main Grill & Bar
App's
49er Fried Chicken Strips
golden fried chicken strips, honey jalapeno sauce
Baked Brie
brie, honey butter walnut glaze, crostini
Bruschetta
fresh garlic & basil tomatoes, roasted red peppers, feta, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, grilled sourdough
Brussel Sprouts
roasted brussel sprouts, maple bacon jam
Calamari Strips
tender golden fried calamari strips, house cocktail and tartar sauce, lemon
Crab & Shrimp Cakes
crab & shrimp cakes, remoulade sauce
Fried Oysters
Fried Polenta
fried polenta, tomato basil salsa, parmesan, balsamic glaze
Giant Soft Pretzel
beer cheese dip
Grilled Artichoke
garlic herb marinated grilled artichoke, red wine tarragon aioli
Jalapeño Popper Dip
hot cream cheese dip with green chile, jalapenos, crispy crumb topping, tortilla chips
Potato Skins
crispy potato boats, cheddar and jack cheese, bacon, scallions, creamy pepper dip
Poutine
crisp fries, brown gravy, braised beef, cheese curd
Tequila Grilled Prawns
tequila, lime, chipotle, brown sugar marinade, garlic bread
Volcano Fries
pepper jack, bbq pulled pork, pickled jalapenos, chipotle aioli, scallions
Wings
house seasoned wings, bleu cheese dip, carrots, celery
Kids Menu
Hands Please
Steak Sandwich
8 oz chargrilled marinated tri tip, garlic bread
Tri Tip Dip
tri tip, Swiss cheese, caramelized onion, garlic butter, au jus
Main Street Burger
8 oz, bacon jam, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle
Meatloaf Burger
house recipe meatloaf, dijon aioli, caramelized onion, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
Grilled Chicken Panini
chicken, havarti, roasted tomatoes, bacon, tomato basil aioli, caramelized onion, sourdough
Ocean Liner
crab, mayo, herbs, diced onion, celery, cheddar and swiss on grilled soudough
Spicy 49er Fried Chicken Sandwich
fried chicken breast, fried jalapeno, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and honey jalapeno sauce
49er Fried Chicken Sandwich
fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and honey jalapeno sauce
Portabella Mushroom
grilled marinated portabella mushroom, pepper jack cheese, smashed avocado, roasted red pepper, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle
Cuban Press
pulled pork, sliced ham, swiss cheese, dijon aioli, sliced pickles, ciabatta
Dinner Entree's
49er Fried Chicken Strip Plate
honey jalapeno sauce, cole slaw, french fries
Alaskan Cod Fish & Chips
tartar sauce, cole slaw, french fries
Chargrilled 12 oz Ribeye
bleu cheese crumble, sauteed mushrooms, crispy onion
Chargrilled Marinated Lamb Chops Three
garlic, olive oil, herb marinated
Chargrilled Miso Pork Chop
11 oz miso marinated pork loin chop, lemon thyme garlic butter
Chicken Shirley
grilled marinated chicken breast, fresh tomatoes, basil garlic, lemon butter sauce, goat cheese
Fried Calamari Strip Plate
tartar and cocktail sauce, cole slaw, french fries
Fried Oyster Plate
tartar and cocktail sauce, cole slaw, french fries
Meatloaf
house recipe beef and pork meatloaf, pan gravy
Monterey Chicken
lightly breaded and pan seared chicken breast, sherry cream sauce, mushrooms, green olives, artichoke hearts
Pot Roast
braised beef pot roast, pan gravy
Soup & Salad
49er Fried Chicken Salad
fried chicken breast, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onion, mushrooms, black olives, market greens, honey jalapeno dressing
Asian Chicken Salad
grilled chicken, mandarin orange, toasted almond, crunchy veggies, crispy wontons, sesame dressing
Crab & Shrimp Louis Salad
crab, bay shrimp, avocado, egg, tomato, cucumber, market greens, choice of dressing
Fuji Apple Salad
diced apple, glazed nuts, panchetta, gorgonzola, red onion, market greens, champagne vinaigrette
Small Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, croutons, lemon garlic Caesar dressing
Large Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, croutons, lemon garlic Caesar dressing
Small Garden Salad
market greens, tomato, cucumber, croutons, choice of dressing
Large Garden Salad
market greens, tomato, cucumber, croutons, choice of dressing
Small M&M Salad
market greens, roasted red pepper, feta cheese, tomato, cucumber, crispy onion, choice of dressing
Large M&M Salad
market greens, roasted red pepper, feta cheese, tomato, cucumber, crispy onion, choice of dressing
Soup Bowl
daily housemade soup
Soup Cup
daily housemade soup
Pasta Dishes
Chipotle Penne
spicy chipotle cream sauce, grilled marinated portabella mushroom, fresh tomato, feta cheese, toasted pine nuts
Tortellini & Prawns
cheese tortellini, white wine garlic cream sauce, sauteed mushrooms, bell peppers, sweet onions, parmesan
Portabella Mushroom Ravioli Pomodoro
mushroom filled ravioli, fresh tomato, basil, olive oil, garlic, parmesan
Chicken Asiago Fettucini
chicken, asiago cream sauce, sundried tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, scallions, parmesan
South of the Border
Grilled Chicken Taco
flour tortilla, shredded cabbage, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, lime crema
Blackend Chicken Taco
flour tortilla, shredded cabbage, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, lime crema
49er Fried Chicken Taco
flour tortilla, shredded cabbage, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, honey jalapeno sauce
Grilled Mahi Taco
flour tortilla, shredded cabbage, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, lime crema
Blackened Mahi Taco
flour tortilla, shredded cabbage, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, lime crema
Grilled Tri Tip Taco
flour tortilla, shredded cabbage, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, lime crema