App's

49er Fried Chicken Strips

$11.50

golden fried chicken strips, honey jalapeno sauce

Baked Brie

$13.00

brie, honey butter walnut glaze, crostini

Bruschetta

$11.50

fresh garlic & basil tomatoes, roasted red peppers, feta, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, grilled sourdough

Brussel Sprouts

$10.50

roasted brussel sprouts, maple bacon jam

Calamari Strips

$12.50

tender golden fried calamari strips, house cocktail and tartar sauce, lemon

Crab & Shrimp Cakes

$16.00

crab & shrimp cakes, remoulade sauce

Fried Oysters

$13.00

Fried Polenta

$12.00

fried polenta, tomato basil salsa, parmesan, balsamic glaze

Giant Soft Pretzel

$9.50

beer cheese dip

Grilled Artichoke

$12.50

garlic herb marinated grilled artichoke, red wine tarragon aioli

Jalapeño Popper Dip

$11.00

hot cream cheese dip with green chile, jalapenos, crispy crumb topping, tortilla chips

Potato Skins

$11.50

crispy potato boats, cheddar and jack cheese, bacon, scallions, creamy pepper dip

Poutine

$16.00

crisp fries, brown gravy, braised beef, cheese curd

Tequila Grilled Prawns

$14.50

tequila, lime, chipotle, brown sugar marinade, garlic bread

Volcano Fries

$13.50

pepper jack, bbq pulled pork, pickled jalapenos, chipotle aioli, scallions

Wings

$16.00

house seasoned wings, bleu cheese dip, carrots, celery

Kids Menu

Kids Creamy Penne

$7.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$7.99

Kids Fish Sticks

$7.99

Hands Please

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

8 oz chargrilled marinated tri tip, garlic bread

Tri Tip Dip

$18.00

tri tip, Swiss cheese, caramelized onion, garlic butter, au jus

Main Street Burger

$16.50

8 oz, bacon jam, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle

Meatloaf Burger

$14.50

house recipe meatloaf, dijon aioli, caramelized onion, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Grilled Chicken Panini

$14.50

chicken, havarti, roasted tomatoes, bacon, tomato basil aioli, caramelized onion, sourdough

Ocean Liner

$18.00

crab, mayo, herbs, diced onion, celery, cheddar and swiss on grilled soudough

Spicy 49er Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

fried chicken breast, fried jalapeno, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and honey jalapeno sauce

Portabella Mushroom

$14.50

grilled marinated portabella mushroom, pepper jack cheese, smashed avocado, roasted red pepper, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle

Cuban Press

$15.00

pulled pork, sliced ham, swiss cheese, dijon aioli, sliced pickles, ciabatta

Dinner Entree's

49er Fried Chicken Strip Plate

$14.50

honey jalapeno sauce, cole slaw, french fries

Alaskan Cod Fish & Chips

$16.00

tartar sauce, cole slaw, french fries

Chargrilled 12 oz Ribeye

$34.50

bleu cheese crumble, sauteed mushrooms, crispy onion

Chargrilled Marinated Lamb Chops Three

$30.00

garlic, olive oil, herb marinated

Chargrilled Miso Pork Chop

$28.00

11 oz miso marinated pork loin chop, lemon thyme garlic butter

Chicken Shirley

$20.00

grilled marinated chicken breast, fresh tomatoes, basil garlic, lemon butter sauce, goat cheese

Fried Calamari Strip Plate

$15.50

tartar and cocktail sauce, cole slaw, french fries

Fried Oyster Plate

$15.50

tartar and cocktail sauce, cole slaw, french fries

Meatloaf

$19.00

house recipe beef and pork meatloaf, pan gravy

Monterey Chicken

$20.00

lightly breaded and pan seared chicken breast, sherry cream sauce, mushrooms, green olives, artichoke hearts

Pot Roast

$24.00

braised beef pot roast, pan gravy

Soup & Salad

49er Fried Chicken Salad

$17.00

fried chicken breast, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onion, mushrooms, black olives, market greens, honey jalapeno dressing

Asian Chicken Salad

$16.00

grilled chicken, mandarin orange, toasted almond, crunchy veggies, crispy wontons, sesame dressing

Crab & Shrimp Louis Salad

$21.00

crab, bay shrimp, avocado, egg, tomato, cucumber, market greens, choice of dressing

Fuji Apple Salad

$13.00

diced apple, glazed nuts, panchetta, gorgonzola, red onion, market greens, champagne vinaigrette

Small Caesar Salad

$8.50

romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, croutons, lemon garlic Caesar dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$11.50

romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, croutons, lemon garlic Caesar dressing

Small Garden Salad

$8.50

market greens, tomato, cucumber, croutons, choice of dressing

Large Garden Salad

$10.50

market greens, tomato, cucumber, croutons, choice of dressing

Small M&M Salad

$8.50

market greens, roasted red pepper, feta cheese, tomato, cucumber, crispy onion, choice of dressing

Large M&M Salad

$12.50

market greens, roasted red pepper, feta cheese, tomato, cucumber, crispy onion, choice of dressing

Soup Bowl

$7.00

daily housemade soup

Soup Cup

$5.00

daily housemade soup

Pasta Dishes

Chipotle Penne

$17.00

spicy chipotle cream sauce, grilled marinated portabella mushroom, fresh tomato, feta cheese, toasted pine nuts

Tortellini & Prawns

$23.00

cheese tortellini, white wine garlic cream sauce, sauteed mushrooms, bell peppers, sweet onions, parmesan

Portabella Mushroom Ravioli Pomodoro

$18.00

mushroom filled ravioli, fresh tomato, basil, olive oil, garlic, parmesan

Chicken Asiago Fettucini

$19.00

chicken, asiago cream sauce, sundried tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, scallions, parmesan

South of the Border

Grilled Chicken Taco

$9.00

flour tortilla, shredded cabbage, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, lime crema

49er Fried Chicken Taco

$9.00

flour tortilla, shredded cabbage, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, honey jalapeno sauce

Grilled Mahi Taco

$10.00

flour tortilla, shredded cabbage, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, lime crema

Blackened Mahi Taco

$10.00

flour tortilla, shredded cabbage, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, lime crema

Grilled Tri Tip Taco

$9.50

flour tortilla, shredded cabbage, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, lime crema

Sweets & Treats

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Lemondrop Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Vanilla Scoop

$4.00