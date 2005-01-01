Merienda Café 1822 East Belvidere Rd
Food Menu
Appetizers
Lumpiang Shanghai (5 pcs) Filipino mini fried pork eggrolls)
Crispy mini Filipino fried eggrolls: Pork, minced veggies and seasonings. ** *Contains eggs, wheat & soy.
Veggie Lumpia (3 pcs) (Filipino fried veggie eggrolls)
Crispy veggie eggrolls, green beans, bean sprout, cabbage, carrots & garlic. ** *Contains soy & wheat.
Atchara Salad (Filipino pickled green papaya salad, good for 2)
Sweet & tarty pickled green papaya salad, carrots, red bell peppers, ginger with mixed green spring salad topped with slices of cucumbers and mangos. *Contains fish sauce.
Fried Chicken
Calamansi jumbo fried chicken Wings (6 pcs) lightly battered
Lightly battered and seasoned. Double fried to golden for that crispiness, on each bites. Then tossed in house-made sweetened calamansi sauce (Filipino citrus,) lemon zest sauce. *Contains dairy.
Regular jumbo fried chicken Wings (6 pcs) lightly battered
Lightly battered and seasoned. Double fried to golden for that crispiness, on each bite. *Contains dairy.
Salt ‘N Pepper jumbo fried chicken wings (6 pcs) lightly battered
Lightly battered and seasoned. Double fried to golden for that crispiness, on each bites. Then tossed in salt, jalapeños, onions & dry seasonings. *Contains fish. Gluten-free
“Lechon” Manok kawali/ fried chicken wings (6 pcs) well seasoned not battered
Eat Plenty- Meals
Veggie PANCIT Bihon - Rice Noodle (shareable)
Rice noodle pan stir fried noodles topped with cabbage, carrots, celery, green beans, seasoned with soy sauce and calamansi. *contains soy
Tocilog meal (Pork tocino with Filipino way sunny side eggs, atchara salad & choice white or garlic rice)
Marinated pork, braised with some caramelized ends. Comes with choice of white rice or garlic fried rice, atchara salad & filipino way sunny side eggs. *contains soy, wheat & egg
Cbsilog meal (Filipino sauteed Cornbeef w/ tomatoes, garlic & onions, Filipino way sunny side up egg, atchara salad & choice of garlic fried rice or white rice)
Crispy ends sauteed filipino corn beef with tomatoes, garlic, onions and seasonings. Comes with choice of white rice or garlic fried rice, atchara salad & Filipino way sunny side up egg. *contains egg, wheat.
Tapsilog meal (Slices of marinated ribeye sautéed with a side of Filipino way sunny Side Up Egg, atchara salad & choice of garlic fried rice or white rice)
Marinated slices of beef with soy sauce, garlic, rice vinegar, calamansi and dry seasonings. Comes with white rice, Filipino Mac salad and Filipino way sunny side up egg *contains soy & egg
Veggie Pancit Bihon w/ Canton - mixed rice noodles & wheat egg noodles (shareable)
Mixed Pancit Bihon (rice noodles) with Canton Pancit (wheat & egg noodles) topped with mixed sautéed veggies. *Contains eggs, wheat & soy.
FMBSilog (Filipino manok (chicken) BBQ meal w/ side of Filipino way sunny side up egg, atchara salad & choice of garlic fried rice or white rice.
Sweet & savory, marinated then charbroiled Filipino chicken BBQ. Side of white rice, topped with a Filipino way sunny side up fried egg & Filipino mac salad. *contains soy, wheat & egg.