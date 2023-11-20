Merry Piglets Mexican Grill
Food Menu
Homemade Starter
- Bueno Nachos$16.00
House-made tortilla chips, melted cheese, mashed pinto beans, onions, tomatos, fresh jalapenos and black olives topped with sour cream and guacamole
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$10.00
Chicken, corn tortilla strips, black beans, corn, tomato, jalapeno, green chiles, cilantro
- Guacamole$8.00+
Avocado, onion, cilantro, lemon
- Queso$8.00+
Our famous, house-made cheese dip
- Taquitos$12.00
Your choice of beef or chicken with blended cheeses served with a side of sour cream
- Twisted Cowgirl Dip$14.00
Queso, ground beef & guacamole, topped with pico de gallo
Signature Classics
- Bean Crisp$10.00+
Mashed pinto beans, cheddar cheese, lettuce & salsa on top of crispy fried tortillas
- Burrito Bowl$16.00
Bowl filled with rice, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, avocado & pico de gallo
- Carne Asada Quesadilla$22.00
Grilled flour tortilla filled with oaxacan cheese, green chilis, red onion & tomato. Served with a side of salsa verde & black beans
- Cheese Crisp$13.00+
Bean crisp with your choice of shredded beef, chicken, pork or ground beef
- Fiesta Chicken$22.00
Grilled chicken topped with melted oaxacan cheese, red onion, mild green chiles & tomatoes, served on a skilet with a side of mexican rice
- Flame Grilled Fajitas$20.00
Sizzling cast-iron platter with your choice of meat, grilled onions & bell pepper. Served with a side plate of sour cream, guacamole, mexican rice, mashed pinto beans, tomatoes, blended cheese & flour tortillas
- Mahi Tostada$18.00
Grilled mahi-mahi, mashed pinto beans, ginger slaw, queso fresco, & tomatillo salsa on top of two fried corn tortillas
- Spinach Quesadilla$16.00
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with sauteed spinach, onion, tomato & green chiles topped with shredded lettuce, queso fresco & our homemade green chili sauce, served with a side of rice
- Tex-Mex Burrito$20.00
Your choice of grilled chicken or steak inside a flour tortilla filled with mexican rice, red onion & oaxacan cheese, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, choice of salsa verde & black beans
- Wendell Special$18.00
Quesoadilla filled with cheeder cheese, onions, green chiles, salsa and your choice of shredded beef, chicken, pork or ground been
Salads
- Fajita Salad$12.00
Grilled onion and peppers with lettuce, tomato, pumpkin seeds, queso fresco and avocado
- Mexi-Chop$14.00
Lettuce, shredded carrots, red onion, avocado, corn & black bean salsa, tortilla strips, cilantro, oaxacan cheese & our honey-lime vinaigrette
- Taco Grande$16.00
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, queso fresco, black olives, salsa & sour cream
Tex-Mex Plates
- Asada Burrito$22.00
Marinated skirt steak rolled inside a flour tortilla with onion, black beans, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo & topped with choice of sauce
- Carne Asada$36.00
Marinated skirt steak with mashed pinto beans, guacamole & pico de gallo, served with a flour tortilla and grilled jalapenos
- Cheese Chile Rellenos$22.00
Two hand-rolled & stuffed anaheim peppers topped with your choice of sauce
- Chimichanga Plate$20.00
Crispy flour burrito with your choice of meat, topped with shredded cheeses & choice of sauce
- Enchilada Plate$20.00
two enchiladas filled with your choice of meat, oaxacan + cheddar cheese, topped with queso fresco, choice of sauce & sour cream
- Old School Tacos$16.00
Two tacos, soft or crispy with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese & your choice of meat
- Piglet Sampler$25.00
One old school taco, one enchilada & one mini chimichanga with your choice of meat, sauce & a side of sour cream
- Relleno-Enchilada Combo$22.00
One relleno & one enchilada, topped with choice of sauce & melted cheese
- Spinach/Chicken Enchiladas$21.00
Two enchiladas filled with spinach, chicken & oaxacan cheese, topped with green chili sauce and & queso fresco
- Taco-Enchilada Plate$18.00
One enchilada with your choice of meat, sauce & one old school taco
- Veggie Burrito$18.00
Flour tortilla with mexican rice, zucchini, squash, green pepper, onion, spinach & tomato, topped with shredded cheese & choice of sauce
- Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
Street Tacos
- Street Taco Plate$16.00
Pick Two - served with rice and beans
- Al Carbon$6.00
Marinated skirt steak, cilantro, white onions & tomatillo salsa
- Al Pastor$6.00
Pork, pineapple, cilantro, onion & salsa de pina
- Beef Birria$6.00
Braised brisket, cheese, onions, cilantro, a la piancha & poblano jus
- Chipotle Battered Mahi-Mahi$6.00
Ginnger slaw, pineapple pico & cilantro aioli
- Fried Avocado$6.00
Chipotle aioli, queso fresco, cilantro & pico de gallo
- Grilled Mahi-Mahi$6.00
Ginger slaw, pineapple pico & cilantro aioli
- Grilled Shrimp$6.00
Blackeded shrimp, sauteed onions, salsa verde and & cotija cheese
- Kickin' Chickn$6.00
Grilled marinated chicken, poblano pepper, queso fresco & salsa verde
- SAME PLATE
Homemade Sauces
- Green Chili Sauce$2.00
Mild green chilis, chicken stock & spices
- Sour Cream Sauce$2.00
Sour cream, chicken stock & spices
- Chili Con Queso Sauce$2.00
Cheese, green pepper, onion & tomato
- Red Chili Sauce$2.00
Ancho & guajillo peppers, chicken stock, garlic & spices
- Chipotle Sauce$2.00
Tomatillo, chipotle peppers & garlic
- Salsa Verde Sauce$2.00
A La Cart
Kids
- Chicken Tenders$10.00
Served with french fries
- Kids Bean Burrito$10.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with mashed pinto beans & cheddar cheese. Served with french fries
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar cheese. Served with french fries
- Kids Nachos$10.00
Small portion of chips with melted cheddar cheese
- Kids Taco$10.00
Choice of soft or crispy taco with cheddar cheese and your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, shredded chicken or shredded pork. Served with french fries