Mestizo Modern Mexican 10 Broad Canal Way Cambridge
DINNER
ENTRADAS
- Almejas$15.00
Littleneck clams, Mexican chorizo in a smoked chipotle tomato broth. Served with warm tortillas.
- Caesar A La Parilla$15.00
Grilled baby romaine lettuce, house Caesar dressing, cotija breadcrumbs, torched lemon.
- Guacamole Large$15.00
- Queso Fundido$15.00
The real deal. Our mix of melted Oaxaca cheese, jalapeno and rajas problanas. Served with warm tortilla. Add Chorizo $7
- Salsa Fresca$19.00
Nothing fresher than this! Roasted tomatoes, tomatillos, garlic, cilantro, onions & your choice of spices. Made tableside to your liking.
- Sopa De Calabaza$9.00
Smoky butternut squash topped with crema fresca, pepitas and crispy tortilla.
- Sopes$15.00
Homemade corn mini tortillas topped with suadero pork, frijoles charros, avocado mousse and queso fresco.
- Tetelas$14.00
Duck confit, frijoles charros, poblano peppers, Oaxaca cheese, salsa mexicana.
- Wings$17.00
Dry rubbed jumbo chicken wings served with a garlic cilantro sauce.
DE EL MAR
- Aguachile De Vieras$19.00
Sea Scallops, tequila blood orange marinade, cucumber, red onion, serrano peppers, cara cara orange.
- Ceviche Marinero (Daily Catch)$19.00
White fish, cilantro, onions, tomato, avocado, leche tigre, passion fruit and sweet potato mousse.
- Coctel De Camaron$18.00
Mexican style shrimp cocktail, tomato, cucumber, onion, cilantro, avocado and Mestizo's secret spice mix. Served with traditional saltines.
- Tostadas De Atun$18.00
Asian fusion marinated tuna loin, corn tostaditas, pickled onion, avocado, garlic cilantro sauce. Topped with crispy onions.
TACOS
PLATOS FUERTES
- Birria Ramen$28.00
Fresh ramen, braised beef, hibiscus egg, smoked mushrooms, cilantro, scallions, pickled onions.
- Carne Asada$29.00
Oaxacan style marinated skirt steak. Served with cheese enmoladas, rice and beans.
- Cazuela De Mariscos$35.00
Shrimp, clams, calamari, white fish and scallops in a guajillo ancho tomato broth.
- Enchilada Trio
Choice of filling: chicken, cheese or vegetarian Choice of sauce: mole negro, ranchera or tomatillo.
- Murray's Roasted 1/2 Chicken$24.00
Mole Negro. Served with rice and platano macho.
- Pescado Veracruzano$30.00
Roasted tomato, olives, capers, and spices with confit fingerling potatoes.