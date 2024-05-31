Mex-I-Can 1800 U.S. 60
Food
Dips
- Sm. Cheese
Small$4.99
- Lg. Cheese
Large$7.99
- Bean$4.99
- Sm. Guacamole
Small$4.99
- Lg. Guacamole
Large$7.99
- Table Side Guacamole$8.99
- Table Side Roasted Salsa$8.99
- Choriqueso$6.99
- Carne con queso$6.25
- 32oz Salsa$12.00
- 32oz Cheese$20.00
- Sm. Sour Cream$1.75
- Lg. Crema$5.99
- Sm. Pico$1.75
- Lg. Pico$5.99
- Sm queso Rallado$1.75
- Sm. Chips$1.99
- Lg. Chips$4.99
- Lg Salsa$5.99
- Galon Drinks$5.99
Starters
Salads
- House Salad
fresh greens with tomato, onion, croutons and shredded cheese.$5.49
- Guacamole Salad
House greens, guacamole, pico de gallo,and roasted corn$7.49
- Chicken Salad
House salad with crispy, golden-fried Chicken breast or grilled chicken breast.$9.49
- Shrimp Salad
House salad with grilled shrimp and roasted corn$10.49
- I_Can Salad
Steak and grilled chicken served on a bed of fresh greens, onions, bell peppers, tomato, and avocado$10.99
- Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and cheese sauce.$9.49
- Taco Salad Fajita
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken or steak sautéed with onions and bell peppers, with lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and cheese sauce.$10.99
Nachos
- Cheese Nachos$6.99
- Nachos Mex-I-Can
Cheese and refried beans nachos with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese.$10.99
- Nachos Fajita
Your choice of Grilled chicken or steak, sauteed with tomato, onion, and bell pepper served on a bed of crispy chips and topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, and sour cream$11.49
- Beef Nachos$8.25
- Shredded Chicken Nachos$8.25
Vegetarian
- Vegetarian Combo
Choose two of your favorite entrée items (tamal rajas, cheese enchiladas, cheese quesadilla, potato burrito, black bean burrito, chile poblano). Served with a side of rice and black beans.$9.99
- Vegetarian Fajitas
California blend vegetables with bell peppers, onions, and tomato. Served with rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo$11.99
- Quesadilla de Hongos
Large cheese quesadilla with sautéed mushrooms and onions. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.$10.99
- Quesadilla Vegetariana
Grilled tortilla filled with cheese, sautéed squash, bell peppers, and mushrooms. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.$10.99
Ke-Tacos
- Ke-Tacos
Three tacos served on Romaine lettuce with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with cheese and pico de gallo. Served with your choice of black beans or sweet potato fries$11.99
- Ke-Tacos Supreme
Three tacos served on Romaine lettuce with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese. Served with your choice of black beans or sweet potato fries.$12.99
- Ke- Fish
Three tacos served on Romaine lettuce filled with grilled tilapia topped with cheese, pico de gallo, and our house made chipotle ranch. Served with your choice of black beans or sweet potato fries$12.99
- Ke-Shrimp
Three tacos served on Romaine lettuce filled with shrimp topped with pico de gallo, cheese, and our house made chipotle ranch. Served with your choice of black beans or sweet potato fries$12.99
Seafood
- Yucatan Fish
Two grilled tilapia fillets topped with our spicy guajillo sauce. Served with Brussels sprouts and grilled zucchini.$11.99
- Dos Fish
Grilled tilapia fillet with juicy grilled scallops. Served with rice and house salad.$12.99
- Tulum
Grilled Scallops and shrimp topped with cheese sauce. Served with squash, mushrooms, rice, and refried beans$12.99
- Fish Tacos
Two soft shell tacos filled with grilled tilapia topped with lettuce, cheese, and our house made chipotle ranch. Served with rice and refried beans.$11.99
- Shrimp Tacos
Two soft shell shrimp tacos topped with lettuce, cheese, and our house made chipotle ranch. Served with rice and refried beans.$11.99
- Mango Habanero Shrimp
Twelve shrimp simmered in our homemade mango habanero sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas.$13.49
- Camarones a la diabla
Shrimp simmered in our spicy guajillo sauce. Served with rice, black beans, and tortillas$13.49
- Shrimp Pasta
Grilled shrimp on a bed of pasta topped with cheese sauce.$13.49
- Camarones a la plancha
Grilled shrimp served with tossed salad, rice, and steamed vegetables.$13.49
- Camarones Playa
Grilled shrimp on a bed of rice topped with cheese sauce. Served with tortillas.$12.99
Steaks
- Carne Asada
t fresh and hand-trimmed sirloin steak, topped with sautéed onions. Served with chile toreado, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, black beans, and tortillas.$13.99
- M's Ribeye
Our premium 20 oz. steak, marbled cut of bone-in ribeye is coated with our smoky Char Seasoning and fire-grilled to bring out the flavor in every bite. Served with choice of side and house salad$29.99
- J's Filet
Our tender 8oz center cut is coated with our signature Grill Seasoning and seared to lock in the classic buttery flavor. Served with choice of side and house salad$28.48
- Jrs Sirloin
Lean and hearty 10oz center-cut top sirloin generously seasoned with our signature Grill Seasoning and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of side and house salad.$17.49
- Beef Tenderloin tips$22.99
- mix playa$13.49
- steak playa$13.49
Fajitas
- single Fajitas
Choose single or double serving. Your choice of chicken or steak sautéed with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side of rice, refried beans, and tortillas. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo.$12.99
- Double Fajitas
Choose single or double serving. Your choice of chicken or steak sautéed with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side of rice, refried beans, and tortillas. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo.$24.99
- Single Fajitas Jalisco
Steak, Grilled Chicken, and Shrimp$15.25
- Double Fajitas Jalisco
Steak, Grilled Chicken, and Shrimp$28.99
- Single Fajitas de Camaron
Shrimp$15.25
- Double Fajitas de Camaron
shrimp$28.99
- Single Fajitas KY
Steak, Grilled chicken, Shrimp, and Chorizo$16.25
- double fajitas ky
Steak, Grilled chicken, Shrimp, and Chorizo$30.99
Chicken
- Pollo-KY
A delicious portion of our marinated chicken breast topped with shrimp, sautéed onions, and a layer of melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.$12.49
- Pollo Playa
Grilled chicken strips on a bed of rice, topped with cheese sauce. Served with tortillas.$12.49
- Pollo Frito
Hand-breaded deep-fried chicken breast served with rice, steamed vegetables, and a small house salad.$12.49
- El flaco
Grilled chicken served with rice, steamed vegetables, and a small house salad.$12.49
- Pollo con pina
Grilled chicken breast served with grilled pineapple slices, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and tortillas$12.49
- Pollo Loco
Tender grilled chicken breast, served with rice and house salad$12.49
- Arroz con Pollo
Strips of chicken breast mixed with rice, sautéed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes.$12.49
- Pollo con Hongos
Grilled chicken strips cooked with mushrooms and topped with cheese sauce, served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, tomato, and sour cream.$12.49
- Chori pollo
Chicken breast with Mexican chorizo topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.$12.49
- Street Corn Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with Mexican street corn. Served with home fries.$13.49
Buffalo
- Buffalo Burritos
Two burritos filled with buffalo chicken. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, and tomato$12.49
- Buffalo Tacos
Two soft shell tacos filled with buffalo chicken, topped with lettuce and shredded cheese. Served with sweet potato fries$12.49
- Buffalo Nachos
Layer of corn chips smothered in cheese and sour cream$12.49
- Buffalo Taco Salad
Buffalo chicken topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and shredded cheese. Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl.$12.49
- Buffalo Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla filled with buffalo chicken & melted cheese. Served with lettuce sour cream and pico de gallo.$12.49
- Buffalo Chicken
Thinly Sliced grilled chicken strips smothered in homemade buffalo sauce.$12.49
Birria
- Birria
Slow cooked beef sirloin, marinated in with dried peppers and savory spices native to Jalisco MX.$12.99
- Biria Burritios
Two burritos fillied with birria. Topped with Birria Stew, cilantro, and onion. Served with French fries and birria stew.$12.99
- Birria Tacos
Two corn tortilla birria tacos with melted cheese, cilantro and onion. Sizzled in birria stew. Served with French fries and birria stew.$12.99
- Birria Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla filled with birria, melted cheese, cilantro, and onion. Sizzled in birria stew. Served with French fries and birria stew.$12.99
- Birria Nachos
Layer of corn chips smothered in cheese and birria. Topped with cilantro, onion, birria stew and cheese sauce.$12.99
- Birria Fries
Layer of crispy French fries smothered in cheese and birria. Topped with cilantro, onion, birria stew and cheese sauce.$12.99
- Birria Taco Salad
Birria topped with cheese sauce, cabbage, cilantro, and onion. Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl with a side of birria stew.$12.99
- Birria Chimichanga
Deep fried burrito stuffed with birria topped with cheese sauce. Served with French Fries, cabbage, pickled red onion and Birria Stew$12.99
BBQ
- BBQ Burritos
Two burritos stuffed with pulled BBQ pork, pickles, cabbage, pickled red onion, and BBQ sauce, topped with cheese sauce. Served with French fries.$13.99
- BBQ Tacos
Two pulled BBQ pork tacos served on flour tortillas, topped with cabbage and pickled red onion. Served with French fries.$13.99
- BBQ Quesadilla
Large quesadilla stuffed with pulled BBQ pork, served with cabbage and pickled red onion$13.99
- BBQ Nachos
Corn chips smothered with cheese and barbecue, topped with cabbage, pickled red onion, and pickles.$13.99
- BBQ Taco Salad
Pulled BBQ pork topped with cheese sauce, cabbage, and pickled red onion. Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl.$13.99
- BBQ Chimichanga
Deep-fried burrito stuffed with pulled BBQ pork, topped with cheese sauce and served with pickles, cabbage, pickled red onions, BBQ sauce, and fries.$13.99
- pork ribs$13.99
Burritos
- I_Can Burrito
A large burrito stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with homemade red lettuce, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.$10.99
- Burritos Asado
Two large burritos stuffed with steak or grilled chicken, topped with cheese sauce served with rice and refried beans.$11.25
- Burrito Mexicano
A large burrito filled with shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.$10.25
- Burrito KY
Monster steak or chicken burrito filled with refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream. Topped with cheese sauce.$11.99
- Bto$6.50
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla de Espinacas
Large cheese quesadilla stuffed with onions, tomatoes, and spinach, covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice and a tossed salad.$11.99
- Quesadulla de Camarones
Large cheese quesadilla stuffed with grilled shrimp, sautéed onions, tomato, and bell peppers. Served with rice.$12.49
- Quesadilla Blanca
Large cheese quesadilla stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef and topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce and sour cream.$11.99
- Quesadilla Fajita
Large cheese quesadilla stuffed with steak or chicken, sautéed onions, bell peppers, and tomato. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.$12.49
- Quesadilla Mexicana
Cheese quesadilla stuffed with your choice of meat (carne asada, pollo asado, carnitas, al pastor, or chorizo).$8.50
- Cheese quesadilla$5.25
- Four Cheese quesadillas
Large grilled flour tortilla with mozzarella, cheddar, and Monterey Jack cheese; topped with cheese sauce$8.99
- Q gringa$8.50
Enchiladas
- Enchilas-KY
Four rolled corn tortillas, one chicken, one ground beef, one cheese, and one bean, topped with your choice of green or red sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.$11.99
- Enchilad de camaron
Three cheese enchiladas topped with shrimp sautéed with onion, tomato, and bell pepper. Served with rice and refried beans.$11.99
- Enchiladas De chorizo
Three cheese enchiladas topped with chorizo and diced potatoes, smothered in cheese sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.$11.99
- Enchilas Verde
Three grilled chicken enchiladas topped with cheese and green sauce. Served with rice and beans.$11.99
- Enchiladas de Carnitas
Three cheese enchiladas topped with our traditional slow-cooked marinated pork, smothered in green sauce. Served with rice and black beans.$11.99
Combo
- Make your own combo pick 2
Choose your favorite entree items (tacos, quesadillas, enchiladas, burritos, tamales, or chiles poblanos). Served with rice and refried beans.$10.99
- Make your own combo pick 3
Choose your favorite entree items (tacos, quesadillas, enchiladas, burritos, tamales, or chiles poblanos). Served with rice and refried beans.$11.99
Burgers & Sandwhiches
- Jalapeno Double Cheeseburger
Fresh pressed hamburger meat dressed with pepper jack cheese, sauteed onions, jalapenos, and mayo. served on a brioche bun. Pair it with your choice of side or house salad.$10.99
- Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Fresh pressed hamburger meat dressed with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. served on a brioche bun. Pair it with your choice of side or house salad.$10.99
- Calavera Double Cheeseburger
Fresh pressed hamburger meat dressed with cheese, fried egg, cheese, avocado, and chipotle ranch. served on a brioche bun. Pair it with your choice of side or house salad.$11.99
- Pulled Pork Sandwhich
Slow braised pulled pork glazed with our kickin bourbon bbq sauce, pepper jack cheese, fried pickles served on a brioche bun. Pair it with your choice of side or house salad.$13.99
- Spicy Chicken Sandwhich
A boneless chicken breast seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers, hand-breaded, fried and served on a toasted brioche bun with dill pickles, lettuce, tomato and Pepper Jack Cheese. Pair it with your choice of side or house salad.$10.99
- KY Club
Grilled all-natural chicken breast glazed with our kickin bourbon bbq sauce, topped with thick hickory-smoked bacon, hand smashed, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese served on a brioche bun. Pair it with your choice of side or house salad.$11.99
Local Favorites
- Street Tacos
Three tacos with your choice of meat served on corn tortillas, topped with onion and cilantro.$9.99
- Huarache
Large oval handmade masa tortilla with your choice of protein (select for options). Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and cheese. Served with rice and beans.$12.49
- Carnitas
Slow-cooked marinated pork, garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with rice, black beans, and tortillas.$12.49
- Chile Verde
Our traditional carnitas simmered in our homemade green tomatillo sauce. Served with tortillas, rice, and refried beans.$12.99
- Molcajete
Sizzling molcajete bowl served with steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, shrimp, sauteed onions, nopales. Topped with Guajillo sauce and a slice of queso fresco. Served with Tortillas.$15.99
- Chile Colorado
Strips of steak simmered in spicy guajillo sauce. Served with rice and black beans.$13.99
- Mole
Chicken strips cooked in rich chocolate-tinged sauce. Served with rice, black beans, and tortillas.$13.99
- Paella
Strips of chicken breast, steak, and shrimp, sauteed with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes mixed in rice.$13.25
- Papa Asada
Your choice of steak or grilled chicken served on baked potato with mushrooms and bacon, drenched in melted cheese and cheese sauce.$12.49
- Taco Pasta Bowl
Penne pasta topped with your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, smothered in cheese sauce and topped with lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, and tomato.$12.99
- California Bowl
Steamed vegetables with grilled chicken, smothered in cheese sauce.$13.49
- Carnitas Chimichanga
Deep-fried burrito filled with carnitas. Topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, and refried beans$12.49
- Chimichanga
Deep-fried burrito filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, and refried beans$10.99
- Chimi-KY
Deep-fried burrito filled with chicken or steak sautéed with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, and refried beans.$12.99
- Chimi-KY Shrimp
Deep-fried burrito filled with shrimp sautéed with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, and refried beans.$12.99
- Gringo Tacos
Three soft- or hard-shell tacos with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.$11.99
- Supreme Gringo Tacos
Three soft- or hard-shell tacos with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.$12.99
Desserts
- Flan
Traditional vanilla/caramel custard topped with whipped cream and drizzled with your choice of chocolate or strawberry syrup.$5.25
- Sopapilla Chips
Crispy cinnamon flour tortilla chips served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and chocolate or strawberry dip.$5.25
- Chimi-Cake
Cheesecake wrapped in a flour tortilla, deep-fried until golden brown and drizzled with chocolate syrup.$5.25
- Chimi-Chango
A deep-fried flour tortilla stuffed with banana and peanut butter, drizzled with chocolate syrup.$5.25
- Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream covered in corn flakes and deep-fried. Served in a crunchy flour shell and topped with your choice of chocolate or strawberry syrup.$5.25
- Churros
Traditional warm and crunchy fried doughnut stick.$5.25
- Camote Fries
Sweet potato fries drizzled with sweet, condensed milk and powder sugar and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.$6.99
Sides
- Rice and Beans$2.99
- Rice$2.99
- Baked Potato
Butter & Sour Cream$2.99
- Refied Beans$2.99
- Black Beans$2.99
- House Salad$2.99
- French Fries$2.99
- Green Beans$3.99
- Roasted Corn$3.99
- Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$3.99
- Brussel Sprouts$3.99
- loaded baked potato
butter, sour cream, shredded cheese, bacon, onion$3.99
- Tortillas$1.50