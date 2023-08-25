Popular Items

Tres Leches

$7.00

Elote

$3.50

lunch special

$11.00

Food

Appetizers

Tostadas y salsa

$3.75

Tostadas y Guacamole

$10.25

Quesadilla Frita

$4.75

Queso fundido

$9.50

Elote

$3.50

Nachos

$14.99

sopes

$9.50

spicy asparagus

$11.00

Tostadas de aguacate

$7.25

Lunch special

lunch special

$11.00

Taco Platters

(3) Taco Platter

$15.25

(5)Taco Platter

$23.75

Tacos

Tacos

Special menu

Special request

Rice Bowl

$13.99

Volcanes

$14.99

Alambre

$19.99

Steak or chicken cooked fajita style, mixed with pork belly, onions, peppers and melted cheese. Served with a side salad, rice and beans

Quesotaco

$15.99

Camarones a la Diabla

$19.99

Sautéed shrimp with grilled pineapple and onions, marinated in a guajillo spicy sauce . Accompanied by a side salad, rice and beans

Camarones al mojo de ajo

$19.99

Shrimp fried in garlic butter. Served with a side salad, rice and beans

Enchiladas de mole

$14.99

Homemade mole, over your choice of cheese or meat

Al Pastor Burguer

$22.00Out of stock

Quesa Birria

$19.99

Rib Eye Taco

$22.00Out of stock

Birriamen

$17.00

Kids Meal

Kids meal

$7.50

Chose from one protein, fruit and veggie

Soups and Salads

La clasica

$9.00

The classic house salad. Romaine lettuce accompanied by chopped cucumber, tomatoes and onions.

Cesar Salad

$11.00

Sides

Side of Rice

$2.50

Side of Beans

$2.50

Guacamole

$4.99

Side of Shrimp

$6.99

Seasonal fruit salad

$5.00

Delicious seasonal fruit with salt and lime

Extra Tortilla

$1.50

Dessert

Churros

$5.00

Tres Leches

$7.00

Drinks

Soda

Coca Mexicana

$3.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

coke

$2.50

pineapple Jarrito

$3.50

Mandarin Jarrito

$3.50

Lime Jarrito

$3.50

Bottled Water

Bottled water

$1.50

Agua Fresca

Piña Fresca

$4.50

Freshly made agua del dia. Made with fresh juices.

Fresa Fresca

$4.50

Passion Fruit fresca

$4.50

Mango Fresca

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Horchata

$5.00