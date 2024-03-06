Mexes Cafe 710 North Eastern Avenue
Beverage
Blended Drinks
Bottled Beverages
Brewed
Hot Drinks
- Americano Hot$4.25
- Aztec Hot Latte$5.50+
- Cappuccino Hot$5.00
- Caramel Hot Latte$5.50+
- Chai Hot Latte$5.00+
- Hazelnut Hot Latte$5.50+
- Hot Chocolate$4.25+
- Hot Latte$5.50+
- Matcha Hot Latte$5.00+
- Mocha Hot Latte$5.50+
- Mushroom Forest Hot Latte$5.50+
- Mushroom Hot Latte$5.25+
- Vanilla Hot Latte$5.50+
- White Mocha Hot Latte$5.50+
- Double Espresso$3.00
- Flat White 16 Oz Only$5.00
Iced Drinks
- Aztec Iced Latte$5.50+
- Caramel Iced Latte$5.50+
- Chai Iced Latte$5.50+
- Fresas Con Crema Iced$6.00+
- Hazelnut Iced Latte$5.50+
- Iced Americano$4.25
- Latte Iced$5.25+
- Matcha Iced Latte$5.50+
- Mocha Iced Latte$5.50+
- Mushroom Forest Iced Latte$5.50+
- Mushroom Iced Latte$5.25+
- Vanilla Iced Latte$5.50+
- White Mocha Iced Latte$5.50+
Pastry
- Almond Croissant$4.00
- Banana Loaf$3.50
- Blueberry Muffin$3.75
- Caramel Choco Flan$5.50
- Caramel Flan$5.00
- Carrot Loaf$3.50
- Cheese Danish$3.75
- Chocolate Chip Muffin$3.75
- Chocolate Croissant$4.00
- Coffee Cake$3.75
- Cranberry Walnut Muffin$3.75
- Fruit Danish$4.75
- Lemon Bar$4.00
- Molasses Cookie$3.55
- Pumpkin Cheese Muffin$3.75
- Pumpkin Loaf$3.50
- Raspberry Cheese Danish$3.75
- Tollhouse Bar$3.55
- Vegan Donuts$4.25
- Vegan Walnut Brownie$4.25
- Zucchini Loaf$3.50
Food
Pupusas
Mini Burrito
Pancakes & Yogurt
