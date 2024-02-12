Mexi Cafe Mexi Cafe
Desayuno - Breakfast
- Bacon Breakfast Croissant$8.00
Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Bacon and Cheese
- Avocado Toast w/ Egg$12.00
Our signature smashed avocado on a multigrain bread topped with pico de gallo and a sunny side up egg.
- Huevos Rancheros$12.00
Fried eggs on salsa, with refried beans, cheese, guacamole, and tortilla chips.
- Morning Burrito$12.00
scrambled eggs with tomato and green onions, bacon, mozzarella and guacamole
- Breakfast Tacos (2)$6.00
Scrambled egg with scallion and tomato, topped with homemade salsa verde
- Huevos Mexicanos$9.95
Scrambled eggs with tomato, onions, cilantro, chili sauce on two tortillas.
- Tostada Mexicana$6.50
Chicken, refried beans, mozzarella, lettuce, sour cream, & pico de gallo atop a crispy tortilla
Picoteo - Starters
Street Tacos
- Carne Asada Tacos (2)$7.95Out of stock
steak, cilantro, onions
- Chicken Tacos (2)$7.95
chicken, cilantro, onions
- Carnitas Tacos (2)$7.95
pork, cilantro, onions
- Al Pastor Tacos (2)$7.95
carnitas pork with pineapple pico de gallo.
- Birria Tacos (2)$8.95
carne de birria, cilantro, onions
- Quesabirria Tacos (2)$9.95
carne de birria, melted cheese, cilantro, onions
Al Pan - Sandwiches
Bowls & Burritos
Bakery
Cafe Caliente - Hot Coffee
Cafe Frio - Cold Coffee
Smoothies, OJ & Refreshers.
- Fresa & Banana Smoothie$8.75
Strawberry & Banana, OJ and honey.
- Fresa & Piña Smoothie$8.75
Strawberry & Pineapple, OJ and honey.
- Mango & Piña Smoothie$8.75
Mango & Pineapple, OJ and honey.
- Miami Beach Smoothie$8.75
Strawberry, Mango & Banana, OJ and honey.
- Fresh Squeezed OJ$6.50
- Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher$4.50
- Pineapple Lemonade Refresher$4.50