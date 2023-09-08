Mexi-Kosher NYC
Carlos & Gabby's
Starters
Sides
Ensalada
The Dog House
Steak Subs/wraps
Chicken Subs/wraps
Chicken Platters
Flame Grilled Burgers
Mexi-KO
BYO Mexi-KO Meal
Mexi-KO Salad
BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD - MUST CHOOSE - “PROTEIN” - “TOPPINGS” - “SAUCE” - TO ADD TO YOUR CART
Mexi-KO Rice Bowl
BUILD YOUR RICE BOWL - MUST CHOOSE - “PROTEIN” - “TOPPINGS” - “SAUCE” - TO ADD TO YOUR CART
Mexi-KO Quinoa Bowl
BUILD YOUR QUINOA BOWL - MUST CHOOSE - “PROTEIN” - “TOPPINGS” - “SAUCE” - TO ADD TO YOUR CART
Mexi-KO Nachos
BUILD YOUR NACHOS - MUST CHOOSE - “PROTEIN” - “TOPPINGS” - “SAUCE” - TO ADD TO YOUR CART
Mexi-KO Burrito
BUILD YOUR OWN BURRITO - MUST CHOOSE - “PROTEIN” - “TOPPINGS” - “SAUCE” - TO ADD TO YOUR CART
Mexi-KO 3 Tacos
BUILD YOUR OWN TACOS - MUST CHOOSE - “PROTEIN” - “TOPPINGS” - “SAUCE” - TO ADD TO YOUR CART
DESSERT TRIFLES
Graze Smokehouse
Graze Starters
Wood Smoked Wings
Fried Potatoes
Greener Pastures
Graze Cold Sides
Graze Hot Sides
Graze Platters & More
Beef
Bird
Smokin Burgers
Graze Signature Sandwiches
Graze Deli Sandwiches
Whole Muscle Jerky
Sausage Sticks n Strips
Charcuterie
Rosa's Chicken
Rosa's Family Meal
Coal Fired Chicken A La Carte
Rosa's Sides
Something Extra
Rosas Famous Rice Bowl
Charcoal Grilled Burgers
Rosas Famous Wings
Sandwiches & Wraps
Sushi Skooba
SALMON
Salmon Uramaki (rice on the outside)
Salmon Uramaki (rice on the outside)
Salmon Maki Roll (Rice on the Inside)
Salmon Maki Roll (Rice on the Inside)
Salmon Hand Roll
Salmon Hand Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Salmon Sashimi
2 pc of Fish with no rice
Salmon Nigiri
2 Pc of fish over rice
Cooked Salmon Roll
Cooked Salmon Roll
Salmon Ceviche
citrus marinated salmon with Pico De Gallo
FRESH TUNA
Cooked Tuna Roll
Cooked Tuna Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna Nigiri
2 Pc of fish over rice
Tuna Sashimi
2 Pc of fish with no rice
Tuna Hand Roll
Tuna Hand Roll
Tuna Maki Roll (Rice on the Inside)
Tuna Maki Roll (Rice on the Inside)
Tuna Uramaki Roll (rice on the outside)
Tuna Uramaki Roll (rice on the outside)
JAPANESE KANPACHI (Amberjack / Yellowtail)
Cooked Kanpachi Roll
Cooked Kanpachi Roll
Spicy Kanpachi Roll
Spicy Kanpachi Roll
Kanpachi Nigiri
2 Pc of fish over rice
Kanpachi Sashimi
2 pc of fish with no rice
Kanpachi Hand Roll
Kanpachi Hand Roll
Kanpachi Maki Roll (rice on the inside)
Kanpachi Maki Roll (rice on the inside)
Kanpachi Uramaki Roll (rice on the outside)
Kanpachi Uramaki Roll (rice on the outside)
KANI (imitation crab)
Spicy Kani Roll
Spicy Kani Roll
Kani Hand Roll
Kani Hand Roll
Kani Maki Roll (rice on the inside)
Kani Maki Roll (rice on the inside)
Kani Uramaki Roll (rice on the outside)
Kani Uramaki Roll (rice on the outside)
California Roll
Kani, Avocado, Cucumber
VEGETABLE ROLLS
Carrot Roll
Carrot Roll
Mushroom Roll
Mushroom Roll
Jalapeno Roll
Jalapeno Roll
Sweet Potato Roll
Sweet Potato Roll
Cucumber Roll
Cucumber Roll
Avocado Roll
Avocado Roll
HOUSE SPECIAL ROLLS
Salmon Trio Lovers Roll
Fresh Salmon, Cucumber, Topped with Spicy Salmon, Masago, Tempura Crunch & Chili Flakes.
Tuna Duet Roll
Fresh Tuna, Avocado, Topped with Spicy Tuna, Tempura Crunch & Chili Flakes.
Margarita Ceviche Roll
Citrus marinated Salmon, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Sriracha sauce topped with Tortilla Crunch.
Tuna Poke Truffle Roll
Fresh Tuna marinated poke style, Roasted Mushrooms, Garlic crumbs and Truffle oil wrapped in Avocado
Kanpachi Orange Jalapeno Roll
Kanpachi Fish with fresh sliced Orange, Jalapenos Rolled Maki Style.
SPICY Salmon & Crispy Yams Roll
Spicy Salmon, Crispy Sweet Potato, Avocado, Tempura Crunch & Buffalo Sauce
Spicy Dragon Roll
Spicy Kani, Avocado, Cucumber, Topped with Avocado & Korean Chili flake
Teriyaki Salmon Roll
Cooked Flaked Salmon Marinated in Teriyaki sauce with Cucumber & Carrots
California Roll
Kani, Avocado, Cucumber
SEASONED RICE BOWLS
Salmon Rice Bowl
Raw Salmon Sashimi & vegetables over seasoned rice. Served with radish, cucumber, lemon, nori, wasabi, ginger and sesame seeds.
Tuna Rice Bowl
Raw Tuna Sashimi & vegetables over seasoned rice. Served with radish, cucumber, lemon, nori, wasabi, ginger and sesame seeds.
Kanpachi Rice Bowl
Raw Kanpachi Sashimi & vegetables over seasoned rice. Served with radish, cucumber, lemon, nori, wasabi, ginger and sesame seeds.
Kani ( imitation crab ) Rice Bowl
Kani Sashimi & vegetables over seasoned rice. Served with radish, cucumber, lemon, nori, wasabi, ginger and sesame seeds.
House Chirashi Bowl
3 pc each of Raw Salmon, tuna, kanpachi & kani Sashimi, House-made guacamole, massago served over seasoned rice. Served with radish, cucumber, lemon, nori, wasabi, ginger and sesame seeds.
Poke Tuna Bowl
Fresh Tuna Marinated Poke style (soy, sesame, ginger, chili, garlic, truffle oil) with scallions, avocado and over seasoned rice. Served with radish, cucumber, lemon, nori, wasabi, ginger and sesame seeds.
Small Side Sushi Rice (8 oz Container)
Large Side Sushi Rice (16 oz Container)
SAUCES
DESSERT TRIFLES
PARTY PLATTERS - ALL PLATTERS NEED TO BE SCHEDULED 1 HOUR IN ADVANCE OR THE ORDER WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.
Nigiri Sushi Platter ( 30 pc assorted Nigiri ) - **please order 1 hour in advance**
30 pc of Nigiri , 10 pc of each fish
Combination Lovers Platter - **please order 1 hour in advance**
A combination mixture of 42 pieces of Fresh Tuna, Salmon & Kanpachi. Made up of Uramaki Rolls, Maki Rolls, Sashimi, Nigiri and spicy rolls. there is sure to be something to satisfy everyone. served with wasabi, ginger, soy sauce, sweet sauce and spicy mayonnaise.
Kanpachi Lovers Platter - **please order 1 hours in advance**
A mixture of 42 pieces of Kanpachi sushi designed for true Kanpachi lovers. Made up of fresh Kanpachi and avocado rolls, Kanpachi Hibiscus Orange Jalapeno roll, Kanpachi nigiri, Kanpachi sashimi, spicy Kanpachi avocado wrapped roll and Kanpachi hand rolls, there is sure to be something to satisfy everyone. served with wasabi, ginger, soy sauce, sweet sauce and spicy mayonnaise.
Tuna Lovers Platter - **please order 1 hour in advance**
A mixture of 42 pieces of Tuna sushi designed for true Tuna lovers. Made up of fresh tuna and avocado rolls, tuna poke rolls, tuna nigiri, tuna sashimi, spicy tuna avocado wrapped roll and tuna hand rolls, there is sure to be something to satisfy everyone. served with wasabi, ginger, soy sauce, sweet sauce and spicy mayonnaise.
Salmon Lovers Platter - **please order 1 hour in advance**
A mixture of 42 pieces of salmon sushi designed for true salmon lovers. Made up of fresh salmon and avocado rolls, salmon teriyaki rolls, salmon nigiri, salmon sashimi, spicy salmon avocado wrapped roll and salmon hand rolls, there is sure to be something to satisfy everyone. served with wasabi, ginger, soy sauce, sweet sauce and spicy mayonnaise.
All Vegetable Platter (7 Uramaki Rolls) - **please order 1 hour in advance**
Large Platter (14 Uramaki Rolls) - **please order 1 hour in advance**
Chefs' assortment of 14 uramaki rolls with mostly fish and some vegetable rolls. served with wasabi, ginger, soy sauce, sweet sauce and spicy mayonnaise.
Medium Platter (9 Uramaki Rolls) - **please order 1 hours in advance**
Chefs assortment of 9 uramaki rolls with mostly fish and some vegetable rolls. served with wasabi, ginger, soy sauce, sweet sauce and spicy mayonnaise.