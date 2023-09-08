Popular Items

Mexi-KO Rice Bowl

BUILD YOUR RICE BOWL - MUST CHOOSE - “PROTEIN” - “TOPPINGS” - “SAUCE” - TO ADD TO YOUR CART

Carlos & Gabby's

Starters

Buffalo Fingers & Fries

$15.95

Chunky Guacamole

$12.95

5 Alarm Chili

$12.95

Wild Wings

$11.95

Vegan Cauliflower Poppers

$14.95

Chili & Creamy Queso Fries

$12.95

Philly Steak Eggroll

$12.95Out of stock

Pastrami King Eggroll

$12.95Out of stock

Soft Pretzel Bites

$11.95

Sides

American Fries

$5.95

Spicy Fries

$6.95

House-made Onion Rings

$7.95

Mexican Rice

$4.95

Black Beans

$4.49

Homemade Soups

Chunky Chicken Noodle

$9.50Out of stock

Kansas City Steak

$7.95Out of stock

Kids menu

Jr. Burger

$12.95

2 Hot Dogs

$11.95

Poppers

$12.95

Ensalada

Crispy Sweet Potato Salad

$17.95

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$18.95

BBQ Chicken Salad

$18.95

Caesar Salad

$15.95

Crispy Cauliflower Salad

$18.95

Baja Chicken Salad

$18.95

Baja Steak Salad

$21.95

Baja VEGAN Chicken Salad

$17.95

The Dog House

Hot Dog

$5.50

Chili Dog

$7.95

Texas Hound

$9.50

Coney N J

$9.50

Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$10.50

Steak Subs/wraps

Philly Steak

$19.95

Gabby's Favorite

$19.95

Chopped BBQ Beef

$20.95

Chicken Subs/wraps

The Cedarhurst

$17.95

Captain Crunch

$16.95

Buffalo Crisp

$14.95

Main & Melbourne

$17.95

Tasty Chicken Wrap

$15.95

Chicken Platters

Grilled Chicken Platter

$21.95

Baby Chicken Platter

$22.95

Popcorn Chicken Platter

$20.95

Flame Grilled Burgers

Classic Single Burger

$16.95

Texas Wrangler

$18.95

Bronx Burger

$18.95

Magic Mushroom

$16.95

Blackened Chicken Burger

$17.95

Beyond Burger

$17.95

Mexi-KO

BYO Mexi-KO Meal

Click Here to Build Your Own Mexi-Ko Meal

Mexi-KO Salad

$4.00

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD - MUST CHOOSE - “PROTEIN” - “TOPPINGS” - “SAUCE” - TO ADD TO YOUR CART

Mexi-KO Rice Bowl

BUILD YOUR RICE BOWL - MUST CHOOSE - “PROTEIN” - “TOPPINGS” - “SAUCE” - TO ADD TO YOUR CART

Mexi-KO Quinoa Bowl

BUILD YOUR QUINOA BOWL - MUST CHOOSE - “PROTEIN” - “TOPPINGS” - “SAUCE” - TO ADD TO YOUR CART

Mexi-KO Nachos

BUILD YOUR NACHOS - MUST CHOOSE - “PROTEIN” - “TOPPINGS” - “SAUCE” - TO ADD TO YOUR CART

Mexi-KO Burrito

BUILD YOUR OWN BURRITO - MUST CHOOSE - “PROTEIN” - “TOPPINGS” - “SAUCE” - TO ADD TO YOUR CART

Mexi-KO 3 Tacos

BUILD YOUR OWN TACOS - MUST CHOOSE - “PROTEIN” - “TOPPINGS” - “SAUCE” - TO ADD TO YOUR CART

DESSERT TRIFLES

Peanut Butter & Chocolate

Peanut Butter & Chocolate

$11.00

Peanut Butter Mousse Layered with Chocolate Brownie (Allergy: Contains sesame product)

Graze Smokehouse

Graze Starters

Smoked Brisket Chili

$15.00

Cauliflower Poppers

$15.00

Chili Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$13.00

Guac N Chips

$13.00

Boozy Onion Rings

$12.00

Pretzel Bites

$12.00

Slider Trio

$15.00

Street Tacos BEEF

$14.00

Street Tacos CHICKEN

$14.00

Loaded Nachos

Pulled Beef Nachos

$21.00

Pulled Chicken Nachos

$19.00

Brisket Chili Nachos

$19.00

Wood Smoked Wings

12PC Wing Grazes

$13.00

24PC Wing Grazes

$22.00

48PC Wing Grazes

$40.00

Fried Potatoes

Chili Cheese Potatoes

$15.00

Truffle Potatoes

$10.00

Freedom Potatoes

$8.00

Loaded BBQ Potatoes

$17.00

Sriracha Potatoes

$10.00

Hot Soup

Mushroom Barley

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken Noodle Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Greener Pastures

Signature Caesar Salad

$17.00

Asian BBQ Crunch Salad

$23.00Out of stock

Santa Fe Salad

$23.00

Graze BBQ Chicken Salad

$22.00

Ultimate Chefs Salad

$26.00

Graze Cold Sides

Southern Slaw

$6.00+

Pickle Chips

$6.00+

Side Salad

$6.00+

Roasted Corn Salad

$6.00+

Salsa Roja

$6.00+

Graze Hot Sides

Truffle Mac n Chese

$6.00+

BBQ Rice Pilaf

$6.00+

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$6.00+

Pit Smoked Beans

$6.00+

Sautéed Green Beans

$6.00+

Roasted Sweet Potatoe

$6.00+

Beef Bacon Kishka

$6.00+

Graze Platters & More

1/2 Chicken Dinner

$21.00

BBQ Duo

$27.00

Trifecta

$35.00

Grazin rice Bowl

$24.00

Fried Chicken & Waffle

$23.00Out of stock

Honey Butter Fried Chicken

$23.00

Beef

16 Hour Brisket

$12.00

Pulled Beef

$13.00

Brisket Burnt Ends

$16.00

Beef Belly Bacon

$13.00

House Cured Pastrami

$12.00

Honey Glazed Corned Beef

$12.00

Smoked Roast Beef

$12.00

Bird

House Smoked Turkey 1/4 LB

$10.00

SmokeHouse Chicken 1/2 Bird

$15.00

Pulled Chicken 1/4 LB

$10.00

Crispy Smoked Chicken Breast

$11.00

Sausage

Spicy Chorizo Sauasage

$7.00

Roasted Garlic Sausage

$7.00

Sweet Italian Sausage

$7.00

Smokin Burgers

House Burger

$17.00

Grazer

$21.00

American Classic

$20.00

Buenos Diaz

$22.00

Truffle Mushroom

$19.00

Mac N Cheese Burger

$19.00

MOAB

$26.00

Delancy Burger

$24.00

Sloppy Jose

$21.00

Big Bird

$19.00

Dogs

Graze Chili Dog

$9.00

Bull Dog

$10.00

Pit Bull

$10.00

Hound Dog

$9.00

All Beef Hot Dog

$5.00

Graze Signature Sandwiches

Smoked Chicken Wrap

$19.00

TBLT

$20.00

Tennesse

$20.00

Carolina

$20.00

Big Horn Cheezestak

$23.00

Bull Rider

$22.00

BBQ Chicken Ranch

$20.00

Grilled Reuben

$21.00

Trailer Park

$22.00

It's a Shidduch

$23.00

Graze Deli Sandwiches

NYs Best Pastrami Sandwich

$20.00

Honey Glaze Corned Beef Sandwich

$20.00

Smoked Roast Beef Sandwich

$20.00

House Made Turkey Breast Sandwich

$18.00

Pulled Beef Sandwich

$20.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

16 Hour Brisket Sandwich

$20.00

Whole Muscle Jerky

Teriyaki Jerky 1/4 LB

$18.00

Chicago Steakhouse Jerky 1/4 LB

$18.00

Three Pepper Crusted Jerky 1/4 LB

$18.00

Chipotle and Honey Jerky 1/4 LB

$18.00

Cherry Cola Jerky 1/4 LB

$18.00

Sriracha Chile Lime Jerky 1/4 LB

$18.00

Bourbon BBQ Jerky 1/4 LB

$18.00

Shock Top Belgium Ale Jerky 1/4 LB

$18.00

Sausage Sticks n Strips

Jalapeno Sticks 1/4 LB

$18.00Out of stock

Veal Pepperoni 1/4 LB

$18.00Out of stock

Lamb Merguez 1/4 LB

$18.00Out of stock

Smoked Pastrami Strip 1/4 LB

$18.00Out of stock

Craft Beer & Bacon 1/4 LB

$18.00Out of stock

Charcuterie

Chili Maple Bacon Charc. 1/4 LB

$20.00Out of stock

Honey Dijion Pastrami Charc. 1/4 LB

$20.00Out of stock

Spicy Dried Salami Charc. 1/4 LB

$20.00Out of stock

Party Platters

Classic Jerky Platter

$90.00

Bold Jerky Platter

$140.00

Smoked Meat Platter

$135.00

Rosa's Chicken

Rosa's Family Meal

Whole Chicken with 2 Large Sides

$32.75

Coal Fired Chicken A La Carte

Whole Chicken

$27.00

Rosa's Sides

Spanish Rice

$8.00+

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00+

Rosas Beans

$8.00+

French Fries

$8.00+

Mac N Cheese

$8.00+

Quinoa

$8.00+

Garlic Green Beans

$8.00+

Roasted Sweet Potato

$8.00+

Sweet n Spicy Pickle Chips

$8.00+

Cucumber Salad

$8.00+

Roasted Corn Salad

$8.00+

Something Extra

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$15.00

Crispy Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Onion Rings

$9.25

Guacamole & Chips

$11.75

Beef Chili w/ Tortillas

$14.00

Rosas Famous Rice Bowl

Vegan Rice Bowl

$16.25

Coal Fried Chicken Rice Bowl

$20.50

Fried Chicken Rice Bowl

$19.75

Charcoal Grilled Burgers

Rosita Burger

$19.75

Carlito Burger

$22.25

Rosas Famous Wings

12PC Rosas Wings

$12.75

24PC Rosas Wings

$22.25

48PC Rosas Wings

$38.75

Sandwiches & Wraps

Rosas Chicken Burrito

$17.50

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.25

Charcoal Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.50

Coal Fired Caesar Wrap

$17.50

Salads

Caesar Rosas

$16.25

Casa Rosa Salad

$19.75

Sushi Skooba

SALMON

Salmon Uramaki (rice on the outside)

Salmon Uramaki (rice on the outside)

$10.00

Personalize your roll by adding vegetables and fish.

Salmon Maki Roll (Rice on the Inside)

Salmon Maki Roll (Rice on the Inside)

$10.00

Personalize your roll by adding vegetables and fish.

Salmon Hand Roll

Salmon Hand Roll

$10.00

Personalize your roll by adding vegetables and fish.

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$11.00

Personalize your roll by adding vegetables and fish.

Salmon Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$10.00

2 pc of Fish with no rice

Salmon Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

$10.00

2 Pc of fish over rice

Cooked Salmon Roll

$11.00

Personalize your roll by adding vegetables and fish.

Salmon Ceviche

Salmon Ceviche

$16.00

citrus marinated salmon with Pico De Gallo

FRESH TUNA

Cooked Tuna Roll

$13.00

Personalize your roll by adding vegetables and fish.

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$13.00

Personalize your roll by adding vegetables and fish.

Tuna Nigiri

Tuna Nigiri

$12.00

2 Pc of fish over rice

Tuna Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$12.00

2 Pc of fish with no rice

Tuna Hand Roll

Tuna Hand Roll

$12.00

Personalize your roll by adding vegetables and fish.

Tuna Maki Roll (Rice on the Inside)

Tuna Maki Roll (Rice on the Inside)

$12.00

Personalize your roll by adding vegetables and fish.

Tuna Uramaki Roll (rice on the outside)

$12.00

Personalize your roll by adding vegetables and fish.

JAPANESE KANPACHI (Amberjack / Yellowtail)

Cooked Kanpachi Roll

$12.00

Personalize your roll by adding vegetables and fish.

Spicy Kanpachi Roll

$12.00

Personalize your roll by adding vegetables and fish.

Kanpachi Nigiri

Kanpachi Nigiri

$11.00

2 Pc of fish over rice

Kanpachi Sashimi

$11.00

2 pc of fish with no rice

Kanpachi Hand Roll

$11.00

Personalize your roll by adding vegetables and fish.

Kanpachi Maki Roll (rice on the inside)

Kanpachi Maki Roll (rice on the inside)

$11.00

Personalize your roll by adding vegetables and fish.

Kanpachi Uramaki Roll (rice on the outside)

$11.00

Personalize your roll by adding vegetables and fish

KANI (imitation crab)

Spicy Kani Roll

$9.00

Personalize your roll by adding vegetables and fish.

Kani Hand Roll

$8.00

Personalize your roll by adding vegetables and fish.

Kani Maki Roll (rice on the inside)

$8.00

Personalize your roll by adding vegetables and fish.

Kani Uramaki Roll (rice on the outside)

$8.00

Personalize your roll by adding vegetables and fish.

California Roll

$10.00

Kani, Avocado, Cucumber

VEGETABLE ROLLS

Carrot Roll

$7.00

Personalize your roll by adding vegetables and fish.

Mushroom Roll

$7.00

Personalize your roll by adding vegetables and fish.

Jalapeno Roll

$7.00

Personalize your roll by adding vegetables and fish.

Sweet Potato Roll

$7.00

Personalize your roll by adding vegetables and fish.

Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Personalize your roll by adding vegetables and fish.

Avocado Roll

$8.00

Personalize your roll by adding vegetables and fish.

HOUSE SPECIAL ROLLS

Salmon Trio Lovers Roll

Salmon Trio Lovers Roll

$18.00

Fresh Salmon, Cucumber, Topped with Spicy Salmon, Masago, Tempura Crunch & Chili Flakes.

Tuna Duet Roll

Tuna Duet Roll

$19.00

Fresh Tuna, Avocado, Topped with Spicy Tuna, Tempura Crunch & Chili Flakes.

Margarita Ceviche Roll

Margarita Ceviche Roll

$17.00

Citrus marinated Salmon, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Sriracha sauce topped with Tortilla Crunch.

Tuna Poke Truffle Roll

Tuna Poke Truffle Roll

$19.00

Fresh Tuna marinated poke style, Roasted Mushrooms, Garlic crumbs and Truffle oil wrapped in Avocado

Kanpachi Orange Jalapeno Roll

$16.00

Kanpachi Fish with fresh sliced Orange, Jalapenos Rolled Maki Style.

SPICY Salmon & Crispy Yams Roll

$17.00

Spicy Salmon, Crispy Sweet Potato, Avocado, Tempura Crunch & Buffalo Sauce

Spicy Dragon Roll

Spicy Dragon Roll

$15.00

Spicy Kani, Avocado, Cucumber, Topped with Avocado & Korean Chili flake

Teriyaki Salmon Roll

$16.00

Cooked Flaked Salmon Marinated in Teriyaki sauce with Cucumber & Carrots

California Roll

$10.00

Kani, Avocado, Cucumber

SEASONED RICE BOWLS

Salmon Rice Bowl

Salmon Rice Bowl

$25.00

Raw Salmon Sashimi & vegetables over seasoned rice. Served with radish, cucumber, lemon, nori, wasabi, ginger and sesame seeds.

Tuna Rice Bowl

Tuna Rice Bowl

$29.00

Raw Tuna Sashimi & vegetables over seasoned rice. Served with radish, cucumber, lemon, nori, wasabi, ginger and sesame seeds.

Kanpachi Rice Bowl

$27.00

Raw Kanpachi Sashimi & vegetables over seasoned rice. Served with radish, cucumber, lemon, nori, wasabi, ginger and sesame seeds.

Kani ( imitation crab ) Rice Bowl

$21.00

Kani Sashimi & vegetables over seasoned rice. Served with radish, cucumber, lemon, nori, wasabi, ginger and sesame seeds.

House Chirashi Bowl

House Chirashi Bowl

$39.00

3 pc each of Raw Salmon, tuna, kanpachi & kani Sashimi, House-made guacamole, massago served over seasoned rice. Served with radish, cucumber, lemon, nori, wasabi, ginger and sesame seeds.

Poke Tuna Bowl

Poke Tuna Bowl

$34.00

Fresh Tuna Marinated Poke style (soy, sesame, ginger, chili, garlic, truffle oil) with scallions, avocado and over seasoned rice. Served with radish, cucumber, lemon, nori, wasabi, ginger and sesame seeds.

Small Side Sushi Rice (8 oz Container)

$5.00

Large Side Sushi Rice (16 oz Container)

$10.00

SAUCES

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Unagi (sweet) Sauce

$0.50

Small Container Spicy Mayo (8 oz.)

$5.00

Small Container Unagi sweet sauce (8 oz.)

$5.00

Large Container Spicy Mayo (16 oz.)

$10.00

Large Container Unagi sweet sauce (16 oz.)

$10.00

PARTY PLATTERS - ALL PLATTERS NEED TO BE SCHEDULED 1 HOUR IN ADVANCE OR THE ORDER WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.

Nigiri Sushi Platter ( 30 pc assorted Nigiri ) - **please order 1 hour in advance**

Nigiri Sushi Platter ( 30 pc assorted Nigiri ) - **please order 1 hour in advance**

$140.00

30 pc of Nigiri , 10 pc of each fish

Combination Lovers Platter - **please order 1 hour in advance**

Combination Lovers Platter - **please order 1 hour in advance**

$105.00

A combination mixture of 42 pieces of Fresh Tuna, Salmon & Kanpachi. Made up of Uramaki Rolls, Maki Rolls, Sashimi, Nigiri and spicy rolls. there is sure to be something to satisfy everyone. served with wasabi, ginger, soy sauce, sweet sauce and spicy mayonnaise.

Kanpachi Lovers Platter - **please order 1 hours in advance**

Kanpachi Lovers Platter - **please order 1 hours in advance**

$105.00

A mixture of 42 pieces of Kanpachi sushi designed for true Kanpachi lovers. Made up of fresh Kanpachi and avocado rolls, Kanpachi Hibiscus Orange Jalapeno roll, Kanpachi nigiri, Kanpachi sashimi, spicy Kanpachi avocado wrapped roll and Kanpachi hand rolls, there is sure to be something to satisfy everyone. served with wasabi, ginger, soy sauce, sweet sauce and spicy mayonnaise.

Tuna Lovers Platter - **please order 1 hour in advance**

Tuna Lovers Platter - **please order 1 hour in advance**

$115.00

A mixture of 42 pieces of Tuna sushi designed for true Tuna lovers. Made up of fresh tuna and avocado rolls, tuna poke rolls, tuna nigiri, tuna sashimi, spicy tuna avocado wrapped roll and tuna hand rolls, there is sure to be something to satisfy everyone. served with wasabi, ginger, soy sauce, sweet sauce and spicy mayonnaise.

Salmon Lovers Platter - **please order 1 hour in advance**

Salmon Lovers Platter - **please order 1 hour in advance**

$96.00

A mixture of 42 pieces of salmon sushi designed for true salmon lovers. Made up of fresh salmon and avocado rolls, salmon teriyaki rolls, salmon nigiri, salmon sashimi, spicy salmon avocado wrapped roll and salmon hand rolls, there is sure to be something to satisfy everyone. served with wasabi, ginger, soy sauce, sweet sauce and spicy mayonnaise.

All Vegetable Platter (7 Uramaki Rolls) - **please order 1 hour in advance**

$56.00

All Vegetable Platter (7 Uramaki Rolls) - **please order 1 hour in advance**

Large Platter (14 Uramaki Rolls) - **please order 1 hour in advance**

$119.00

Chefs' assortment of 14 uramaki rolls with mostly fish and some vegetable rolls. served with wasabi, ginger, soy sauce, sweet sauce and spicy mayonnaise.

Medium Platter (9 Uramaki Rolls) - **please order 1 hours in advance**

Medium Platter (9 Uramaki Rolls) - **please order 1 hours in advance**

$82.00

Chefs assortment of 9 uramaki rolls with mostly fish and some vegetable rolls. served with wasabi, ginger, soy sauce, sweet sauce and spicy mayonnaise.

