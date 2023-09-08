Kanpachi Lovers Platter - **please order 1 hours in advance**

$105.00

A mixture of 42 pieces of Kanpachi sushi designed for true Kanpachi lovers. Made up of fresh Kanpachi and avocado rolls, Kanpachi Hibiscus Orange Jalapeno roll, Kanpachi nigiri, Kanpachi sashimi, spicy Kanpachi avocado wrapped roll and Kanpachi hand rolls, there is sure to be something to satisfy everyone. served with wasabi, ginger, soy sauce, sweet sauce and spicy mayonnaise.