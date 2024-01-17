Mexico city street food 855 Mason Avenue
Appetizers
- Guacamole Dip$5.99
- Spinach Dip
- Cheese Dip
- Bean Dip$4.99
- Chorizo Dip$7.99
- Guacamole Fresco$10.99
Cilantro, onions, tomato, lime, salt, and serrano peppers
- Street Corn$8.99
(2) topped with mayonnaise, chile piquín, and cheese
- Tamales$9.99
With the option of pork chicken or cheese with green sauce, mole, and queso dip
- Sopes$11.99
Three-thickness corn homemade tortillas with your choice of meat topped with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, avocado, queso fresco and radish
- Nachos$8.99
Fresh tortillas chips, with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with mozzarella cheese and queso dip
- Ceviche Tropical$14.99
Shrimp, octopus, or fish mixto or trio marinated with lemon juice, onion, tomato, cilantro, cucumber, avocado, lime and salt
- Ceviche Mexicano Spicy$14.99
Decorate it with cucumbers, orange, lemon
- DF Sampler$14.99
Cheese nachos, 4 chicken tenders, cheese quesadilla, and choriqueso, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo
- Broth Chicken Soup Mexican Style Soup$7.99
Consomé de pollo, with chicken, cheese tortilla strips, zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, green beans, rice, avocado, and pico de gallo, consomé de pollo
- Buffalo Wings$11.99
Or mango habanero wings seasoned and deep-fried wings with buffalo sauce, celery, carrots, and choice of dressing
Kids Menu
Menu
- Torta Cubana$13.99
- Fish Tacos Breaded Fish Tacos$15.99
Three fried breaded white fish tacos on a flour tortillas with cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco, and chipotle sauce served with fries and botanera salad
- Shrimp Tacos$14.99
Three grilled shrimp on flour tortillas with cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, chipotle sauce and avocado served with black beans and white rice
- Fish Tacos$14.99
Three grilled white fish on flour tortillas with cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, chipotle sauce and avocado served with black beans and white rice
- Tacos Chilangos$12.99
Three tacos, 1 carnitas - 1steak - 1 grilled chicken with chipotle sauce topped with pico de gallo, queso fresco served with rice and pinto beans
- Tex Mex Tacos$11.99
Your choice of (3) chicken or beef hard corn or soft flour tortilla tacos, with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans
- Chipotle Tacos$12.99
Your choice of (3) chicken or steak tacos and corn tortillas with mixed greens, black beans, chipotle sauce, and queso fresco. Served with rice
- Lettuce Tacos$12.99
Your choice of (3) grilled chicken or steak tacos, in a lettuce shell, with queso fresco, mushrooms, corn, and grilled onion. Served with rice, frijoles de la olla, and a side of house chipotle dressing
- Camarones a La Diabla$15.99
Sautéed shrimp and onions in a la diabla sauce served with white rice, and black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas
- Camarones Chipotles$15.99
Sautéed shrimp in our secret homemade chipotle sauce. Served with white rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas
- Camarones Al Ajo$15.99
Sautéed shrimp and onions with fresh garlic butter sauce. Served with white rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas
- Salmon Grilled$18.99
Grilled salmon served with white rice, steamed veggies, pico mango, and special dressing
- Paella$20.99
Grilled white fish, mollusk, clams, shrimp, scallops, octopus, and onions in chipotle sauce. Served with white rice
- Baja Fish$17.99
Grilled white fish filet and six shrimps, sautéed with onions, serrano peppers, tomatoes, and cilantro. Served with white rice and steamed vegetables
- Mojarra Frita$14.99
Whole fried mojarra fish, served with white rice, botanera salad, avocado, and tortillas
- Red Snapper$18.99
Whole red snapper fish, served with white rice, botanera salad, avocado, and tortillas
- Mahi Mahi$15.99
Grilled mahi fillet with fresh spinach and mushrooms, topped with queso dip. Served with white rice and steamed vegetables
- Shrimp Rice Bowl$15.99
Grilled shrimp on a bed of white rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, corn, corn, grilled onions, bell peppers and chipotle sauce
- Baja Chimichanga*$11.99
Deep-fried chimichanga filled with grilled shrimp, bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms, and topped with queso dip. Served with white rice and steamed vegetables
- Cancun Fajita Quesadilla
Grilled quesadilla, with onions, bell peppers, and mozzarella cheese. Served with white rice, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
- Cocktail$18.99
Octopus, shrimp and oysters mixed in a homemade spicy and sweet sauce with cilantro, onions, and avocados
- Caldos De 7 Mares$22.99
- De Camarón O Pescado$15.99
- Filete Empapelado$17.99
Wrapped fish white fillet fish, shrimp, grilled onion, tomato served with white rice, black beans salad
- Molcajete Marino$26.99
A sizzling lava rock bowl filled with white rice, shrimp ,crab legs, clamps, mussels, fillet fish, scallops, octopus served with salad
Mexico city Salads
- Mexico City Salad$11.99
Mixed greens with spicy blackened chicken, topped with avocados, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, and a creamy balsamic vinaigrette on the side
- Tropical Salad$11.99
Romaine lettuce, fresh cheese, corn, tomato, avocado, olive trees, and golden tortilla whole with option of: chicken, steak, or shrimp
- Taco Salad*$10.99
Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, queso dip with lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell
- Cesar Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce with Parmesan cheese, croutons, and tomatoes
- Fajita Taco Salad$12.99
Crispy flour tortilla shell connection of steak or chicken, bell pepper, grilled onion, and cheese. Covered with lettuce pico de gallo guacamole and sour cream
- Chimichanga*$11.99
(Beef tips or shredded chicken) deep-fried flour tortilla topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Substitute protein for grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp
- Flautas$12.99
(4) flautas filled with your choice of beef tips or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, sour cream, fresco cheese and avocado slices. Served with refried beans
- House Quesadilla$13.99
Your choice char grilled, chicken, or steak quesadilla. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, mozzarella cheese and sour cream
- Nachos Supreme$10.99
Fresh tortilla chips topped with beans, mozzarella cheese, ground beef, chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeños, and cheese dip
- House Nachos$12.99
Of grilled chicken or steak, topped with grilled onions, peppers, shredded cheese, fried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeños and cheese dip
- Alambre Campechano$18.99
Al pastor-roast pork asada steak, chorizo Mexican sausage, tocino bacon, jamón ham, piña pineapple, grill onion, grill bell pepper, mozzarella chees,e and avocado, grilled peppers, and chile toreado
Taqueria and Tortas
- Chicken Pollo$2.50
- Steak Asada$2.50
- Roast Pork Al Pastor$2.50
- Mexican Style Fried Pork Carnitas$2.50
- Beef Tongue Lengua$3.00
- Tripa$3.00
- Vegetable's$2.50
- Ground Beef Molida$2.50
- Shredded Beef Deshebrada$2.50
- Mexican Sausage Chorizo$2.50
- BBQ Beef$2.50
- Cabeza$2.50
- Pork Stomach$2.50
- Quesa Birrias$15.99
3 quesadillas with mozzarella cheese and birria, cilantro, and onion. Served with rice and birria consomé birria broth
Vegetarian
- Vegetarian Quesadilla$12.99
Quesadilla filled with fresh spinach, mushrooms, zucchini, and yellow squash, green squash served with white rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- Combo Vegetariano$12.99
(1) cheese chile rellenó, a cheese enchilada, and a bean burrito. Served with white rice and black beans
- Green Healthy Burrito$11.99
Filled with white rice, black beans, spinach, broccoli, corn, green squash, yellow squash, mushrooms, carrots topped with dip cheese and salsa verde
- Soya Tacos$11.99
(3) protein soya tacos on lettuce shells topped with cilantro and onions. Served with pinto beans, and white rice
- Soya Burrito$11.99
Filled with white rice, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole topped with salsa verde