Mexico Lindo 3150 Navarre av
A LA CARTA
CHILE RELLENO A LA CARTA
A whole Poblano pepper topped with cheese dip
CHIMICHANGA A LA CARTA
Your choice of meat and cheese dip
ENCHILADA A LA CARTA
Your choice of meat. Topped with cheese dip and red sauce
FLAUTA A LA CARTA
Fried chicken rolled taco topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
QUESADILLA A LA CARTA
Your choice of meat and cheese
TAMALES A LA CARTA
Pork Tamale topped with cheese dip
TOSTADA A LA CARTA
Flat crispy tortilla with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream
APPETIZERS
BEAN DIP
House pinto beans, cheese dip
CEVICHE
Shrimp cooked in fresh lime juice, pico de gallo and oregano. served with lettuce, avocado, lime and 5 tostadas
CHICKEN WINGS
6 Breaded wings with your choice of sauce BBQ or HOT
CHORIQUEZO
Grilled Mexican pork sauce, melted cheese, served on a skillet
GUACAMOLE LG
GUACAMOLE SM
LINDO TRIO DIP
3 bowls of your favorite dips served with chips, 1 cheese dip - 1 bean dip - 1 guacamole dip
NACHOS MEXICANOS
Choice of filling topped with melted cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
QUESO DIP
White Mexican melted cheese
BREAKFAST
HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA
Scramble eggs mixed with onion and tomatoes, rice and beans
HUEVOS CON CHORIZO
Scramble eggs with chorizo, rice and beans
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
Fried eggs with red or green sauce, rice and beans
CHILAQUILES ROJOS/VERDES
Fried tortillas served with 2 eggs, queso fresco, cilantro, avocado, onions, rice and beans
BREAKFAST BURRITO
Burrito filled with eggs, cheese, rice and beans
MEXICAN OMELETTE
Eggs, tomatoes, onions, cheese and cilantro
CALDOS
CALDO DE RES
Mexican traditional beef soup with veggetable
CALDO DE POLLO
Mexican traditional chicken soup with veggetable
POZOLE
Mexican traditional pork soup with hominy
CALDO DE CAMARON
Shrimp soup with vegetables
CALDO 7 MARES (MARISCOS)
Shrimp, crab meat, clamps, fish, octopus with vegetables
MENUDO
Mexican authentic cow stomach soup
COMBOS
#1 ENCHIDALA, TACO, RICE AND BEANS
Enchilada, Taco, Rice and Beans
#2 TOSTADA, TACO AND ENCHILADA
Tostada, Taco and Enchilada
#3 TWO ENCHILADAS, RICE AND BEANS
Two Enchiladas, Rice and Beans
#4 ONE ENCHILADA, ONE TAMALE, RICEN AND BEANS
Enchilada, Tamal, Rice and Beans
#5 TWO TACOS, RICE AND BEANS
Two Tacos, Rice and Beans
#6 CHILE RELLENO, TAMALE AND RICE
Chile Relleno, Tamale and Rice
#7 BURRITO, TAMALE AND TOSTADA
Burrito, Tamal and Tostada
#8 TACO, TOSTADA AND BURRITO
Taco, Tostada and Burrito
#9 BURRITO, CHILE RELLENO AND ENCHILADA
Burrito, Chile Relleno and Enchilada
#10 TWO TAMALES, RICE AND BEANS
Two Tamales, Rice and Beans
#11 YOUR THREE FAVORITE COMBO CHOICES
DESSERTS
KIDS
KIDS TACO
Choice of filling , rice and beans or fries
KIDS ENCHILADA
Choice of filling, rice and beans or fries
KIDS BURRITO
Choice of filling, rice and beans or fries
KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA
Rice and Beans or Fries
CHICKEN TENDERS
Rice and Beans or Fries
MOZZARELLA STICKS 6 PCS
Your choice of dipping sauce, salsa or ranch
KIDS CHIMICHANGA
Beef Chimichanga, rice and beans or fries
KIDS CHESSE-BURGER
Meat, cheese, rice and beans or fries
JUNIOR OCTOPUS
3 Fried hot dogs octopus. served with fries
LUNCH
LINDO BURRITO
Served with your choice of filling, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cheese and sour cream
QUESADILLA DELUXE
Your choice of filling, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, sour cream, rice and beans
QUESADILLA CAMPECHANA
Mix of steak and Al pastor meat, cheese, pico de gallo, green sauce and avocado
TACO GRINGO
Your choice of filling, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, sour cream, rice and beans
TOSTADA DELUXE
Crispy corn tortilla, your choice of filling, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, avocado, sour cream, rice and beans
ENCHILADA LUNCH
Your choice of filling, enchilada sauce, cheese, rice and beans
MEXICO LINDO
CARNE ASADA
Tender slices of beef grilled, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, beans and tortillas.
MEXICO FLAUTAS
3 Chicken flautas, lettuce, sheered cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo guacamole, rice & beans.
CHIMICHANGA LA GRANDE
Your choice of filling topped with cheese dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice & beans.
ENCHILADAS VERDES
3 enchiladas, 1 steak- 1 chicken- 1 cheese topped with green sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sheered cheese, sour cream, guacamole, rice & beans.
CARNITAS DINNER
Cooked pork served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice & beans and tortillas.
CHILE RELLENO
Poblano pepper stuffed with sheered cheese topped with cheese dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice & beans and tortillas.
TACO SALAD
Your choice of filling, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
CHORIPOLLO
Grilled chicken breast and chorizo topped with chipotle sauce, cheese dip and tortillas.
EL PATRON BURRITO
12” Flour tortilla with your choice of filing, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, sheered cheese avocado, rice & beans topped with cheese dip.
FAJITAS MEXICO
Steak, chicken and shrimp mixed. Served sizzling, cooked with fresh vegetables lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice & beans and tortillas.
GEORGE'S SPECIAL FAJITAS
Fajitas de Carnitas (Pork) Served sizzling, cooked with fresh vegetables lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice & beans and tortillas.
ANGIE'S TROPICAL FAJITAS
Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, Chorizo, Mushrooms, Pineapple and cheese dip on top. Served sizzling, cooked with fresh vegetables lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice & beans and tortillas.
MOLCAJETE MIXTO
Steak, chicken breast, shrimp, chorizo, nopal (prickly pear) fresh vegetables. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice & beans and tortillas.
PIÑA LOCA
Pineapple grilled filled with steak, chicken & shrimp fajita. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice & beans and tortillas.
ISRAEL'S MEXICAN PIZZA
Two 12” flour tortilla made in pizza form. Filled with your choice of meat mix with cilantro, onions and shredded cheese.
PIZZABIRRIA
Two 12” flour tortilla. Stuffed with Birria (juicy shredded beef) cheese, cilantro and onions. Served with consome
MEXICO LINDO SEAFOOD
SHRIMP/OCTOPUS COCKTAIL
Fresh Shrimp / Octopus, pico de gallo, lime, avocado and tomato juice. Served with crackers
CAMARONES/PULPO A LA DIABLA
Shrimp, Octopus or Mix. Served in a hot and spicy sauce, rice & beans, salad and tortillas.
CAMARONES/PULPO GRILL
Grilled and seasoned Shrimp, Octopus or Mix. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.
CAMARONES AL AJILLO
CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO
Sautéed shrimp, garlic mojo sauce, onions, tomato and avocado. Served with rice and salad.
CAMARONES RANCHEROS
GRILL TILAPIA
Seasoned Grilled Tilapia. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.
MOJARRA FRITA
HUACHINANGO
Seasoned Red Snapper. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.
MEXICO LINDO SALMON
Salmon with shrimp skewer. Served with rice and salad.
TROPICAL SALMON
CHIPOTLE SALMON
Salmon topped with chipotle sauce. Served with rice and salad.
HOT BURGER
Shrimp and Steak burger with cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes onions, avocado. Served with french fries and salad
MOLCAJETE PACIFICO
Octopus, shrimp, tilapia, crab meat, scallops, green peppers, onions and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, shredded cheese, salad and tortillas.
SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA
SHRIMP TACO SALAD
Crispy tortilla bowl, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, guacamole and sour cream
SHRIMP NACHOS
Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
FAJITAS CANCUN.
Shrimp, Scallops and Octopus. Served with fresh vegetables, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole rice, beans and tortillas.
SIDE DISHES
STEAKS
TACOS
TRADITIONAL TACOS
Your choice of filling, onions and cilantro only.
SPECIAL / ESPECIALM TACOS
Your choice of filling, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, avocado and sour cream.
DELUXE TACO
Your choice of filling, onions, cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, avocado and sour cream.
QUESABIRRIA (3)
Three Corn tortillas dip in scarlet broth, crispy stuffed with juice shredded beef and melted with cheese Served with cilantro and onions.
TORTAS
TORTA DE MILANESA
Breaded chicken or steak. Mexican style bun sandwich with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onios, avocado, and sour crem
TORTA AHOGADA
Mexican Style Bun Sandwich stuffed with pork “drowned” in a spicy sauce, topped with onions.
"THE BIG" TORTA CUBANA
Mexican Style Bun Sandwich Tasted. Slices of ham, roasted pork, hot dogs, chorizo mix with eggs, milanesa de res. Mayo, tomatoes, chipotle sauce, onions, Oaxaca cheese and avocado.
PAMBAZO
Mexican Style Bun Sandwich fried with red sauce. Chicken or beef meat, chorizo, potatoes, lettuce, beans, cheese, and sour cream.
TORTA SPECIAL
Your choice of filling. Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado and sour cream.
VEGETARIAN
VEGGIE FAJITAS
Fresh vegetables, broccoli, carrots, green peppers, onions. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, beans and tortillas.
VEGGIE TACO SALAD
Crispy tortilla bowl with fresh vegetables, broccoli, green peppers, lettuce, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
VEGGIE TACOS
2 tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, avocado and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
TACOS POBLANOS
2 tacos filled with poblano peppers, chipotle sauce, cilantro, sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
VEGGIE QUESADILLA
Fresh vegetables, cheese. Served with rice and beans.