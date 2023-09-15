A LA CARTA

CHILE RELLENO A LA CARTA

$7.99

A whole Poblano pepper topped with cheese dip

CHIMICHANGA A LA CARTA

$7.99

Your choice of meat and cheese dip

ENCHILADA A LA CARTA

$3.99

Your choice of meat. Topped with cheese dip and red sauce

FLAUTA A LA CARTA

$3.75

Fried chicken rolled taco topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

QUESADILLA A LA CARTA

$5.99

Your choice of meat and cheese

TAMALES A LA CARTA

$3.99

Pork Tamale topped with cheese dip

TOSTADA A LA CARTA

$3.75

Flat crispy tortilla with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream

APPETIZERS

BEAN DIP

$4.99

House pinto beans, cheese dip

CEVICHE

$12.99

Shrimp cooked in fresh lime juice, pico de gallo and oregano. served with lettuce, avocado, lime and 5 tostadas

CHICKEN WINGS

$6.99

6 Breaded wings with your choice of sauce BBQ or HOT

CHORIQUEZO

$8.99

Grilled Mexican pork sauce, melted cheese, served on a skillet

GUACAMOLE LG

$10.99

GUACAMOLE SM

$5.99

LINDO TRIO DIP

$12.99

3 bowls of your favorite dips served with chips, 1 cheese dip - 1 bean dip - 1 guacamole dip

NACHOS MEXICANOS

$12.99

Choice of filling topped with melted cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

QUESO DIP

$5.99

White Mexican melted cheese

BREAKFAST

HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA

$9.99

Scramble eggs mixed with onion and tomatoes, rice and beans

HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$9.99

Scramble eggs with chorizo, rice and beans

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$9.99

Fried eggs with red or green sauce, rice and beans

CHILAQUILES ROJOS/VERDES

$9.99

Fried tortillas served with 2 eggs, queso fresco, cilantro, avocado, onions, rice and beans

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$9.99

Burrito filled with eggs, cheese, rice and beans

MEXICAN OMELETTE

$9.99

Eggs, tomatoes, onions, cheese and cilantro

CALDOS

CALDO DE RES

$12.99

Mexican traditional beef soup with veggetable

CALDO DE POLLO

$12.99

Mexican traditional chicken soup with veggetable

POZOLE

$12.99

Mexican traditional pork soup with hominy

CALDO DE CAMARON

$16.99

Shrimp soup with vegetables

CALDO 7 MARES (MARISCOS)

$19.99

Shrimp, crab meat, clamps, fish, octopus with vegetables

MENUDO

$12.99

Mexican authentic cow stomach soup

COMBOS

#1 ENCHIDALA, TACO, RICE AND BEANS

$12.99

Enchilada, Taco, Rice and Beans

#2 TOSTADA, TACO AND ENCHILADA

$12.99

Tostada, Taco and Enchilada

#3 TWO ENCHILADAS, RICE AND BEANS

$12.99

Two Enchiladas, Rice and Beans

#4 ONE ENCHILADA, ONE TAMALE, RICEN AND BEANS

$12.99

Enchilada, Tamal, Rice and Beans

#5 TWO TACOS, RICE AND BEANS

$12.99

Two Tacos, Rice and Beans

#6 CHILE RELLENO, TAMALE AND RICE

$12.99

Chile Relleno, Tamale and Rice

#7 BURRITO, TAMALE AND TOSTADA

$12.99

Burrito, Tamal and Tostada

#8 TACO, TOSTADA AND BURRITO

$12.99

Taco, Tostada and Burrito

#9 BURRITO, CHILE RELLENO AND ENCHILADA

$12.99

Burrito, Chile Relleno and Enchilada

#10 TWO TAMALES, RICE AND BEANS

$12.99

Two Tamales, Rice and Beans

#11 YOUR THREE FAVORITE COMBO CHOICES

$12.99

DESSERTS

CHEESECAKE

$4.50

FLAN

$5.00

FRESAS CON CREMA

$6.50

FRIED ICECREAM

$6.00

SOPAPILLA

$4.50

TRES LECHES CAKE

$6.00

KIDS

KIDS TACO

$6.99

Choice of filling , rice and beans or fries

KIDS ENCHILADA

$5.99

Choice of filling, rice and beans or fries

KIDS BURRITO

$6.99

Choice of filling, rice and beans or fries

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.99

Rice and Beans or Fries

CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.99

Rice and Beans or Fries

MOZZARELLA STICKS 6 PCS

$6.99

Your choice of dipping sauce, salsa or ranch

KIDS CHIMICHANGA

$7.99

Beef Chimichanga, rice and beans or fries

KIDS CHESSE-BURGER

$7.99

Meat, cheese, rice and beans or fries

JUNIOR OCTOPUS

$6.99

3 Fried hot dogs octopus. served with fries

LUNCH

LINDO BURRITO

$9.99

Served with your choice of filling, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cheese and sour cream

QUESADILLA DELUXE

$8.99

Your choice of filling, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, sour cream, rice and beans

QUESADILLA CAMPECHANA

$8.99

Mix of steak and Al pastor meat, cheese, pico de gallo, green sauce and avocado

TACO GRINGO

$8.99

Your choice of filling, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, sour cream, rice and beans

TOSTADA DELUXE

$7.99

Crispy corn tortilla, your choice of filling, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, avocado, sour cream, rice and beans

ENCHILADA LUNCH

$7.99

Your choice of filling, enchilada sauce, cheese, rice and beans

MEXICO LINDO

CARNE ASADA

$17.99

Tender slices of beef grilled, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, beans and tortillas.

MEXICO FLAUTAS

$14.99

3 Chicken flautas, lettuce, sheered cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo guacamole, rice & beans.

CHIMICHANGA LA GRANDE

$15.99

Your choice of filling topped with cheese dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice & beans.

ENCHILADAS VERDES

$15.99

3 enchiladas, 1 steak- 1 chicken- 1 cheese topped with green sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sheered cheese, sour cream, guacamole, rice & beans.

CARNITAS DINNER

$16.99

Cooked pork served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice & beans and tortillas.

CHILE RELLENO

$15.99

Poblano pepper stuffed with sheered cheese topped with cheese dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice & beans and tortillas.

TACO SALAD

$12.99

Your choice of filling, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

CHORIPOLLO

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast and chorizo topped with chipotle sauce, cheese dip and tortillas.

EL PATRON BURRITO

$16.99

12” Flour tortilla with your choice of filing, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, sheered cheese avocado, rice & beans topped with cheese dip.

FAJITAS MEXICO

$20.99

Steak, chicken and shrimp mixed. Served sizzling, cooked with fresh vegetables lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice & beans and tortillas.

GEORGE'S SPECIAL FAJITAS

$22.99

Fajitas de Carnitas (Pork) Served sizzling, cooked with fresh vegetables lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice & beans and tortillas.

ANGIE'S TROPICAL FAJITAS

$22.99

Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, Chorizo, Mushrooms, Pineapple and cheese dip on top. Served sizzling, cooked with fresh vegetables lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice & beans and tortillas.

MOLCAJETE MIXTO

$22.99

Steak, chicken breast, shrimp, chorizo, nopal (prickly pear) fresh vegetables. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice & beans and tortillas.

PIÑA LOCA

$22.99

Pineapple grilled filled with steak, chicken & shrimp fajita. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice & beans and tortillas.

ISRAEL'S MEXICAN PIZZA

$15.99

Two 12” flour tortilla made in pizza form. Filled with your choice of meat mix with cilantro, onions and shredded cheese.

PIZZABIRRIA

$24.99

Two 12” flour tortilla. Stuffed with Birria (juicy shredded beef) cheese, cilantro and onions. Served with consome

MEXICO LINDO SEAFOOD

SHRIMP/OCTOPUS COCKTAIL

$18.99

Fresh Shrimp / Octopus, pico de gallo, lime, avocado and tomato juice. Served with crackers

CAMARONES/PULPO A LA DIABLA

$18.99

Shrimp, Octopus or Mix. Served in a hot and spicy sauce, rice & beans, salad and tortillas.

CAMARONES/PULPO GRILL

$18.99

Grilled and seasoned Shrimp, Octopus or Mix. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.

CAMARONES AL AJILLO

$18.99

CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO

$18.99

Sautéed shrimp, garlic mojo sauce, onions, tomato and avocado. Served with rice and salad.

CAMARONES RANCHEROS

$18.99

GRILL TILAPIA

$17.99

Seasoned Grilled Tilapia. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.

MOJARRA FRITA

$22.99

HUACHINANGO

$22.99

Seasoned Red Snapper. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.

MEXICO LINDO SALMON

$20.99

Salmon with shrimp skewer. Served with rice and salad.

TROPICAL SALMON

$20.99

CHIPOTLE SALMON

$20.99

Salmon topped with chipotle sauce. Served with rice and salad.

HOT BURGER

$16.99

Shrimp and Steak burger with cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes onions, avocado. Served with french fries and salad

MOLCAJETE PACIFICO

$26.99

Octopus, shrimp, tilapia, crab meat, scallops, green peppers, onions and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, shredded cheese, salad and tortillas.

SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA

$17.99

SHRIMP TACO SALAD

$15.99

Crispy tortilla bowl, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, guacamole and sour cream

SHRIMP NACHOS

$15.99

Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

FAJITAS CANCUN.

$25.99

Shrimp, Scallops and Octopus. Served with fresh vegetables, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole rice, beans and tortillas.

SIDE DISHES

RICE & BEANS

$5.99

BEANS/FRIJOLES

$3.99

RICE/ARROZ

$3.99

TORTILLAS (6 CORN OR 4 FLOUR)

$2.99

SOUR CREAM / CREMA

$1.25

PICKLE JALAPEÑOS

$1.99

SHEERED CHEESE

$2.99

LETTUCE

$1.99

TOMATOES

$1.99

FRENCH FRIES

$3.99

PICO DE GALLO

$2.99

AVOCADO / AGUACATE

$2.99

GRILLED PEPPERS AND ONIOS

$3.99

CHIPS AND SALSA

$2.25

LIMONES

$2.25

STEAKS

MEXICO STEAK

$21.99

Spinach cream, mushrooms and banana pepper

STEAK RANCHERO

$21.99

Criolla Sauce, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, garlic and salt.

STEAK/SHRIMP AHOGADO

$24.99

Cheese dip on top and banana pepper.

LINDO STEAK

$21.99

Chimichurri sauce

OREGON STEAK

$21.99

Grilled mushrooms, mashed potatoes

TACOS

TRADITIONAL TACOS

$3.50

Your choice of filling, onions and cilantro only.

SPECIAL / ESPECIALM TACOS

$4.00

Your choice of filling, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, avocado and sour cream.

DELUXE TACO

$4.50

Your choice of filling, onions, cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, avocado and sour cream.

QUESABIRRIA (3)

$12.99

Three Corn tortillas dip in scarlet broth, crispy stuffed with juice shredded beef and melted with cheese Served with cilantro and onions.

TORTAS

TORTA DE MILANESA

$11.99

Breaded chicken or steak. Mexican style bun sandwich with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onios, avocado, and sour crem

TORTA AHOGADA

$11.99

Mexican Style Bun Sandwich stuffed with pork “drowned” in a spicy sauce, topped with onions.

"THE BIG" TORTA CUBANA

$14.99

Mexican Style Bun Sandwich Tasted. Slices of ham, roasted pork, hot dogs, chorizo mix with eggs, milanesa de res. Mayo, tomatoes, chipotle sauce, onions, Oaxaca cheese and avocado.

PAMBAZO

$12.99

Mexican Style Bun Sandwich fried with red sauce. Chicken or beef meat, chorizo, potatoes, lettuce, beans, cheese, and sour cream.

TORTA SPECIAL

$11.99

Your choice of filling. Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado and sour cream.

VEGETARIAN

VEGGIE FAJITAS

$16.99

Fresh vegetables, broccoli, carrots, green peppers, onions. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, beans and tortillas.

VEGGIE TACO SALAD

$9.99

Crispy tortilla bowl with fresh vegetables, broccoli, green peppers, lettuce, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

VEGGIE TACOS

$9.99

2 tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, avocado and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

TACOS POBLANOS

$9.99

2 tacos filled with poblano peppers, chipotle sauce, cilantro, sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$9.99

Fresh vegetables, cheese. Served with rice and beans.