Mexico Lindo Sandy Springs Sandy Springs
Food
Appetizers
- Queso Dip$7.00
Queso
- Guacamole$9.00
- Lindo Trio$10.00
- Fajita Dip$10.00
- Calamari$10.00
Breaded calamari with jalapeños fried to perfection. Served with our house signature Rooster sauce.
- Ceviche Tropical$14.00
Lobster, mahi, shrimp, pico de gallo, and chunks of avocado.
- Fried Shrimp (12)$14.00
- Loaded Fries Salchipapa$10.00
- Esquite$8.00
- Avocado Egg Rolls$10.00
- Crab Cakes$12.00
Two deliciously breaded crab cakes with a side of creamy cilantro lime aioli. Served with a mango vinaigrette side salad.
Fingerlicious
- Taquitos$10.00
Shredded chicken wrapped in flour tortillas fried and topped with chipotle aioli and black bean corn salsa.
- Chicken Tender Basket$12.00
Basket 10 Add $1 for buffalo style.
- Cali Wrap
Filled with your choice of meat with rice, black beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
- Mexican Burger$12.00
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pineapple, and jalapeños.
- Tostones
Fried green plantains topped with shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with our signature Lindo Tropical sauce.
Nachos
- Cheese Nachos$7.00
- Beans Nachos$7.00
- Chicken Nachos$10.00
- Beef Nachos$10.00
- Beef/Chicken Nachos$10.00
- Grill Chicken Nachos$14.00
- Steak Nachos$14.00
- Shrimp Nachos$14.00
- Texas Nachos$14.00
- Fajita Nachos$15.00
Grilled shrimp, steak, chicken, red and green bell peppers, grilled onions, lettuce, refried beans and melted queso.
Soups
Bowls
Salads
Steaks
Seafood
- Seafood Burrito$19.00
Filled with sautéed shrimp, scallops, calamari, and rice. Dressed with a creamy chipotle sauce and served with a balsamic vinaigrette side salad.
- Salmon a la Plancha$20.00
Salmon filet over a bed of Cali Veggies and sauteed spinach. Topped with our deliciously sweet Mango Chutney sauce.
- Tilapia/Mojarra$20.00
Fresh deep-fried whole tilapia with a side of lettuce, tomato, and onions. Served with rice and beans.
- Mexican Paella$22.00
18 Shrimp, calamari, scallops, and mussels sautéed with smoked sausage, chicken, and rice.
- Chipotle Shrimp$19.00
Chicken
- Pollo Asado$18.00
Char-grilled chicken breast fajita style topped with pineapples. Served with rice, beans, fajita salad, and your choice of tortillas.
- Chipotle Chicken$18.00
Smothered in a chile-queso, bacon and mushroom gravy. Served with a side of mashed potatoes and a Cali Veggie medley
- Arroz con Pollo$16.00
A heaping mound of rice and shredded or grilled chicken mixed with roasted red peppers. Served with a side of sweet plantains. Add bacon upon request.
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas$17.00
All fajitas are served on a bed of grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, fajita salad, and your choice of tortillas.
- Steak Fajitas$19.00
All fajitas are served on a bed of grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, fajita salad, and your choice of tortillas.
- Mixed (Steak & Chicken) Fajitas$19.00
All fajitas are served on a bed of grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, fajita salad, and your choice of tortillas.
- Shrimp Fajitas$20.00
All fajitas are served on a bed of grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, fajita salad, and your choice of tortillas.
- Mahi Mahi Fajitas$20.00
All fajitas are served on a bed of grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, fajita salad, and your choice of tortillas.
- Salmon Fajitas$20.00
All fajitas are served on a bed of grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, fajita salad, and your choice of tortillas.
- Texas (Steak, Chicken, & Shrimp) Fajitas$20.00
All fajitas are served on a bed of grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, fajita salad, and your choice of tortillas.
- Veggie Fajitas$15.00
All fajitas are served on a bed of grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, fajita salad, and your choice of tortillas.
Make Your Own Combo
A La Carta
- Burrito$5.00
Choice of filling in a flour tortilla topped with a melted shredded cheese and our in-house burrito sauce.
- Enchilada$4.00
Wrapped in a corn tortilla and topped with a melted shredded cheese, topped with green sauce or enchilada sauce.
- Chile Relleno$5.00
Bell pepper topped with your choice of filling with melted cheese.
- Tostada$5.00
Open faced hard taco topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and shredded cheese.
- Authentic Mexican Taco$3.00
- Supreme Taco$4.00
- Taco Regular (Lettuce And Cheese)$3.00
Specialties
- Crispy Enchiladas$16.00
Three deep fried enchiladas topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and parmesan cheese. Your choice of shredded chicken or mash potatoes.
- Hot Potato Fajita$12.00+
Lightly baked potato topped with steak and or grilled chicken served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Add Shrimp $2
- Enchiladas Mexico Lindo$16.00+
Three enchiladas with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, or cheese. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomato and served with rice and beans.
- Chimichanga$14.00+
Order Two
Taqueria
- Grilled Shrimp Taco$17.00
Topped with red cabbage, tomatoes, scallions, creamy jalapeños, and served with a side of rice.
- Al Carbon Taco$17.00
Choice of steak and or grilled chicken topped with cilantro and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans and our in-house tomatillo salsa.
- Korean BBQ Taco$15.00
Sweet and spicy BBQ pork topped with cucumber, cilantro, and red bell pepper. Served with rice.
- Al Pastor Taco$15.00
Pork meat with pineapple topped with cilantro and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans and our in-house tomatillo salsa.
- Carnitas Taco$15.00
Seasoned shredded pork with grilled onions and cilantro. Served with rice and beans
- Western Taco$17.00
Smoked brisket, chipotle aioli, black bean corn salsa, and onion straws. Served with side of rice
- Southern Taco$17.00
BBQ smoked brisket, jalapeño pineapple coleslaw, and onion straws. Served with side of rice
- Birria Tacos$17.00
Three Birria tacos feature tortillas filled with the stew's tender, juicy meat. The tortillas are dipped in the thin layer of fat that floats to the top of the birria Serve with Rice & Beans
- Crab Cake Taco$13.00
Wings
Quesadillas
- Birria Quesadilla$16.00
Birria Quesadilla feature tortillas filled with the stew's tender, juicy meat. The tortillas are dipped in the thin layer of fat that floats to the top of the birria Serve with Rice & Beans
- Cheese Quesadilla$8.00+
- Veggie Quesadilla$8.00+
- Beef Quesadilla$9.00+
- Shredded Chicken Quesadilla$10.00+
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$10.00+
- Steak Quesadilla$12.00+
- Shrimp Quesadilla$13.00+
- Texas Quesadilla$13.00+
Kids Menu
Vegan Lovers
Desserts
TOGO
Extras
- Breaded$2.00
- Extra Cheese Dip$2.00
2 Oz of Queso Dip
- Extra Cilantro$1.00
- Extra Dressing
- Extra Egg$2.00
- Extra Guaca$2.00
- Extra Jalapeno$1.00
- Extra Onions$1.00
- Extra Parmesan Cheese$1.00
- Extra Pico$1.00
- Extra Refried Beans$2.00
- Extra Sour Cream$1.00
- Extra Tomato$1.00
- Street Vendor$1.00
- Extra Chimichurri$1.50
- Extra Shredded Cheese$2.00
Popular Side Orders
- Rice$3.50
- Refried Beans$3.50
- Black Beans$3.50
- Rice N Beans$5.00
- Rice N Black Beans$5.50
- Chipotle Mash$4.00
- Fries$3.50
- Sweet Plantains$5.00
- Tostones$5.00
- Bread (Pan Bolillo)$3.00
- Side Shredded Cheese$2.50
- Side Cheese Dip$4.00
- Side Sour Cream$2.00
- Tortilla
- Fajita Style$4.00
- Supreme$2.50
- Side Salad$7.00
- Side jalapeno Coleslaw$5.00
- Ice Cream$3.00
- Side Texas Meat Chicken, Steak, 3 Shrimp$10.00
- Birria Dip$3.00
- Side Dressing$2.50