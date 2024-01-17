Mexiquila Somers Point
FOOD
Aperitivos
- Chilled Pineapple$9.00
chili spice + agave pairing: santa familia anejo cristalino tequila 12
- Elote Callejero$10.00
seasonal corn + queso fresco + chili lime mayonnaise + habanero sea salt + cilantro
- Sauce Flight$14.00
salsa verde + salsa roja + spicy habanero + corn tortilla chip
- Dip Flight$15.00
pico de gallo + guacamole + queso blanco + corn tortilla chip
- Birria Spring Roll$16.00
seasoned short rib + flaky pastry + oaxaca cheese + consommé
- Nachos Con Queso$16.00
oaxaca cheese + queso blanco + pico de gallo + guacamole + green onion + jalapeño + cilantro crema drizzle add: ground beef 2 chicken
- Street Fries Poutine$16.00
stewed short rib + queso blanco + pico de gallo + tajin + consommé
- Calamari Frito$15.00
flash fried squid + long hots + salt & pepper + chipotle aioli
- Baked Clams$15.00
local middleneck clams + pancetta + cotija cheese + jalapeño + cayenne panko + lime
- Ceviche Blanco$17.00
seasonal seafood + red onion + blanco tequila + sliced avocado + cilantro + citrus juice + corn & root chip
- Steamers$20.00
choice: middleneck clams or mussels choice: red or white long hots + lemon butter broth + lemon grass + scallion + chorizo + cilantro + cheese baguette
- Guacamole$15.00
avocado + onion + toasted sunflower seed + corn chips
- Street Corn Guacamole$16.00
seasonal corn + queso fresco + avocado + onion + toasted sunflower seed + corn chips
- Ceviche Guacamole$18.00
seasonal seafood + avocado + onion + toasted sunflower seed + corn & root chip
- Chips & Pico de Gallo$10.00
freshly made pico de gallo (onion + tomato + jalepano + lime juice + cilantro )+ cotija cheese + corn tortilla chips
- Basket of Fries (lg)$12.00
Ensaladas
- Ensalada Saludable$16.00
mixed greens + strawberries + toasted sunflower seed + shaved mango + cucumber + red onion + avocado + queso fresco add: ground beef 2 chicken tinga 3 carne asada 3 choice: cilantro lime vinaigrette mango vinaigrette crema avocado ranch
- Caesar Mexicano$15.00
chopped romaine + crispy tortilla strips + cotija cheese add: ground beef 2 <> chicken tinga 3 carne asada 3 <> fish of the day MP
- Ceviche Ensalada$18.00
seasonal lime seared seafood + mixed greens + avocado + red onion + cilantro + jalapeño
- Mexicano Street Bowl$15.00
Mexican rice + queso fresco + black beans + seasonal corn + lettuce + avocado + pico de gallo + crema drizzle add: ground beef 2 <> chicken tinga 3 <> carne asada 4
Signature Tacos
- Quesabirria$18.00
stewed short rib + onions + cilantro + Oaxaca & queso fresco + consommé
- Guajillo Al Pastor$16.00
guajillo rubbed pork tenderloin + pork belly + pineapple + onion + cilantro + salsa verde
- Grilled Squid$17.00
seasoned squid + mango slaw + pickled jalapeño + citrus vinaigrette
- Mezcal Steak$19.00
ancho rubbed steak + mezcal + red pepper + onion + fresh & pickled jalapeños + rice stir fry
- Jerk Chicken$14.00
jerk rubbed chicken + charred pineapple & mango salsa + cabbage slaw + jalapeños + cilantro
- Korean BBQ Short Rib$18.00
basted short rib + shredded cabbage + guava BBQ + pickled onion + queso fresco + guacamole
- Fish Taco ($mp)$16.00
chef’s fresh catch + chef’s choice ingredients: Market Price
- Grilled Mushroom$14.00
wild mushroom blend + chili spice + baby arugula + queso fresco
Americano
- Street Taco$5.00+
onion + radish + cilantro + corn tortilla uno 5 <> dos 10 choice: ground beef <> chicken tinga <> carne asada
- Gringo Taco$6.00+
ground beef + lettuce + tomato + 3 cheese blend + crèma + lime wedge in flour tortilla
- Pollo Frito$11.00
fried chicken plank + hand cut fries
- Hamburguesa$14.00
house made beef patty + queso blanco + pico de gallo + hand cut fries
- Grilled Pollo$12.00
marinated chicken + lettuce + tomato + hand cut fries
Mains
- Waygu Chef's Cut$80.00
PRIME wagyu steak CHOICE OF SALSA chimichurri <> avocado salsa <> smoked spice ancho butter <> mole casa guajillo chili salsa CHOOSE ONE SIDE: hand cut fries <> Mexican rice <>Mexican rice stir fry <> vegetable & wild mushroom medley
- Short Rib$32.00
basted short rib CHOICE OF SALSA chimichurri <> avocado salsa <> smoked spice ancho butter <> mole casa guajillo chili salsa CHOOSE ONE SIDE: hand cut fries <> Mexican rice <>Mexican rice stir fry <> vegetable & wild mushroom medley
- Jerk Chicken Kabob$28.00
spicy and sweet jerk chicken: CHOICE OF SALSA chimichurri <> avocado salsa <> smoked spice ancho butter <> mole casa guajillo chili salsa CHOOSE ONE SIDE: hand cut fries <> Mexican rice <>Mexican rice stir fry <> vegetable & wild mushroom medley
- Seasonal Fish (mp $34)$34.00
chef's fresh catch: CHOICE OF SALSA chimichurri <> avocado salsa <> smoked spice ancho butter <> mole casa guajillo chili salsa CHOOSE ONE SIDE: hand cut fries <> Mexican rice <>Mexican rice stir fry <> vegetable & wild mushroom medley
- Grilled Shrimp$32.00
charred grilled shrimp: CHOICE OF SALSA chimichurri <> avocado salsa <> smoked spice ancho butter <> mole casa guajillo chili salsa CHOOSE ONE SIDE: hand cut fries <> Mexican rice <>Mexican rice stir fry <> vegetable & wild mushroom medley
Dessert
Sides & Extra
- SIDE Mexican Rice$3.00
- SIDE Stirfry Rice$4.00
- SIDE Roasted Veggies$3.00
- SIDE Black Beans$3.00
- SIDE Fries (sm)$6.00
- SIDE Tortilla Chip (4oz)$4.00
- SIDE 2oz Guac$3.00
- SIDE 4oz Guac$6.00
- SIDE 2oz Pico$2.00
- SIDE 4oz Pico$4.00
- SIDE 4oz Queso Blanco$7.00
- SIDE Taco Flight$3.00
- SIDE 2oz Salsa Verde$1.50
- SIDE 2oz Roja$1.50
- SIDE 2oz Habanero Salsa$1.50
- SIDE 2oz Sour Cream$2.00