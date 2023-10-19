MexItaly Kitchen Farmers Market
Breakfast
Breakfast
2 egg breakfast
Sloppy Farmer
Tator tots topped with grilled peppers, onions, Mex blend cheese, 2 eggs your way and choice of meat
Egg Sandwich
Pancakes
fluffy buttermilk pancakes
French Toast
Pepper & Egg
Avocado Toast
Brunch Burger
Breakfast burrito
Chorizo, egg, whole black beans and Mex blend cheese
Omelettes
Morning munchies
Tacos and things
Tacos
Quesadillas
Build a Quesadilla
start with cheese, add meat, avocado, beans, veggies
Pepperoni
Pepperoni, mozzarella and side of house marinara.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, mozz and ranch drizzle
BBQ Pulled Pork
Shredded slow roasted pork, BBQ sauce and cheddar blend cheese
Shrimp and Bacon
Shrimp, bacon, mozz add peppers and onions
Avocado Caprese
Mozzarella, fresh basil, fresh tomatoes, and avocado
Burrito/Bowls
Nacho chips
Burgers and stuff
Sandwiches
BLT
Grilled Cheese
add tomato, bacon or avocado on your choice of bread
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine, shredded parm, Ceaser dressing and croutons
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken tenders, chopped romaine and cheddar cheese blend with ranch or honey mustard.
Chicken Parm
Crispy chicken, grilled mozz and house marinara
Cubano
Shredded roasted pork, sliced ham, swiss cheese, sliced pickles and mustard
Italiano
Grilled chicken breast, sliced mozz, topped with tomato, fresh basil and balsamic glaze