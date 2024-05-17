Meyers Old Dutch - Poughkeepsie
FOOD MENU
Burgers
- Build Your Own Sandwich$8.00
Start with any of our house made main items and then build on to that anything you want from our list of tasty toppings
- NY State Special Burger$8.50
1/4 lb Local beef patty topped with muenster cheese and garlic aioli.
- Double Dutch Burger$16.00
2 - 1/4 lb beef patties stacked with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our house fry sauce
- Single Dutch$11.00
1/4 lb beef patty topped with cheddar, bacon,lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and house fry sauce
- Chili Burger$12.50
1/4 lb beef patty topped with our house made sweet and spicy beef chili and coleslaw.
- Veggie Dutch$12.00
Our take on the classic veggie burger. Made from scratch with mushrooms, onions, black beans and tofu. Comes topped with melted cheddar, fry sauce, lettuce tomato, onion, and pickle.
- Pork & Bacon$12.50
Get your pig on two ways. Berkishire ground pork and bacon patty topped with cheddar, grilled onions, and our house smokey-sweet BBQ sauce.
- Hot Dog$6.00
NYS National Hot Dog. 9 inches long and griddled to perfection.
Chicken
Specials
- Crispy Tofu Sandwich$14.00
Crispy Tofu glazed in a mildly spicy honey habanero glazed and topped with a pineapple and cabbage slaw Vegetarian and DF Can be made Vegan Available GF
- Grilled Chicken Special$14.00
Garlic marinated grilled chicken, goat cheese, tomato jam, Arugula, shaved fennel
- Mac & Cheese Balls$7.00
Special Cheese Blend, Macaroni, House Marinara Dip.
- Quinoa Salad$13.00
garlic quinoa, feta, dried cherries, hazelnuts, oranges, ginger vinaigrette, mixed greens
- Crispy Eggplant$13.00
Breaded and Fried Eggplant, sweet and spicy tomato jam, arugula, pickled onions, lemon dill yogurt
- Spicy Crispy Chicken$13.00
Crispy chicken cutlet dipped in a Szechuan style chili crisp sauce, lemon aioli, cabbage, tomato
- Beet Slaw$4.00
Roasted and shredded beets, mixed with tahini and lemon dressing, topped with toasted seeds
Sides
- Fries$3.50
Hand cut. Fried twice. Hot and Crispy. All fries come with a side of fry sauce and ketchup. Extra available upon request.
- Dirty Fries$9.50
Our house cut fries smothered in chili, pimento cheese and coleslaw
- Meyers Salad$10.00
Shredded red leaf lettuce, grape tomatoes, pickled onions, crumbled blue cheese, bacon, topped with our house-made blue cheese dressing.
- Simple Salad$6.00
Red leaf lettuce, shredded carrots, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, and house-made black olive balsamic vinaigrette.
- House Coleslaw$3.00+
Shredded cabbage and carrots in a house made classic creamy coleslaw dressing
- Side Of Chili$6.00
- Sweet Potato Wedges$6.00
Spiced sweet potato wedges that are roasted and fried. Served with house chipotle Dip. GF
- Sabich Bowl$16.00Out of stock
Israeli style salad with greens, tomato, cucumbers, pickled onions , feta, marinated chickpea salad (garlic and herbs), hard boiled eggs , crispy eggplant, tahini (side)
DRINK MENU
Sodas & Such
Beer And Cider
Wine
Fall Cocktails
- The Red Queen$14.00
Queen Margarita and Dirty Shirly got together and had a love child. Tequila, Lime and Grenadine.
- Lychee Spritz$14.00
Light, Fruity and fun, vodka, lychee and more!
- The Cable Car$14.00
The serious drink you want to sip on vacation, rum, spices and a hint of sophistication
- Mezcal Olde Fashioned$14.00
The Modern Classic, smokey but balanced
- Sangria$14.00
You Know The Drill, But Done Right
- Last Word$14.00
Franks classic, Gin + Lime and a dash of magic, MOD style on the rocks.
- Cherry Manhattan$14.00
How Jay started Drinking Whiskey, The Classic With Rye But with a Hint of cherry
- Penicillin$14.00
Curing New Yorkers Of what ails them since 2005, 2 types of scotch, maple, lemon and a hint of ginger
- Dirty Martini$14.00
Choice of Spirit, Olive Juice and vermouth.
- Phoney Negroni$9.00