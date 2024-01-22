Meyer's Olde Dutch
Featured Items
- Fries$3.50
Hand cut. Fried twice. Hot and Crispy. All fries come with a side of fry sauce and ketchup. Extra available upon request.
- Chicken Tenders$7.00+
Hand breaded all natural chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce
- Single Dutch$11.00
1/4 lb beef patty topped with cheddar, bacon,lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and house fry sauce
FOOD MENU
Burgers
- Build Your Own Sandwich$8.00
Start with any of our house made main items and then build on to that anything you want from our list of tasty toppings
- NY State Special Burger$8.50
1/4 lb Local beef patty topped with muenster cheese and garlic aioli.
- Double Dutch Burger$16.00
2 - 1/4 lb beef patties stacked with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our house fry sauce
- Chili Burger$12.50
1/4 lb beef patty topped with our house made sweet and spicy beef chili and coleslaw.
- Veggie Dutch$12.00
Our take on the classic veggie burger. Made from scratch with mushrooms, onions, black beans and tofu. Comes topped with melted cheddar, fry sauce, lettuce tomato, onion, and pickle.
- Pork & Bacon$12.50Out of stock
Get your pig on two ways. Berkishire ground pork and bacon patty topped with cheddar, grilled onions, and our house smokey-sweet BBQ sauce.
- Hot Dog$6.00
NYS National Hot Dog. 9 inches long and griddled to perfection.
Chicken
Specials
- Mac Balls$7.00
Rolled, stuffed, roasted and seared pork belly. Apple Butter and orange fennel slaw.
- Chicken "Shawarma" Special$14.00
Grilled chicken with a shawarma style spice rub, herby yogurt sauce, tahini and chickpea spread, mixed pickles
- Crispy Eggplant$13.00
Fried eggplant, chickpea tahini spread, garlicky tomatoes, greens, pickled onion, feta
- Brussels Salad$13.00
Roasted brussel sprouts, shallots, bacon, dried cherries, feta, pecans, baby greens, orange vinaigrette
- Soup of the Day$7.00
Pasta e fagioli Tomato, Garbanzo Beans, Onions, Celery, Carrot, Parmasean, Pasta Can be made vegan if served without parmesan Can be made gluten free if served without pasta
- Jerk Fish$14.00
Grilled Caribbean fish marinated in a classic jerk season. Served with house jerk bbq sauce, lettuce, pickles, and pineapple slaw.
- Pork Schnitzel$14.00
Crispy Pork Schnitzel, Apple Butter with Mustard, Pickled Onion & Red Cabbage NO GF option NO DF Option
Sides
- Dirty Fries$9.50
Our house cut fries smothered in chili, pimento cheese and coleslaw
- Meyers Salad$10.00
Shredded red leaf lettuce, grape tomatoes, pickled onions, crumbled blue cheese, bacon, topped with our house-made blue cheese dressing.
- Simple Salad$6.00
Red leaf lettuce, shredded carrots, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, and house-made black olive balsamic vinaigrette.
- House Coleslaw$3.00+
Shredded cabbage and carrots in a house made classic creamy coleslaw dressing
- Side Of Chili$6.00
- Crispy Arancini$7.00Out of stock
Crispy Rice Ball Sweet Potato Cheddar, Parm Served w/ Pesto Aioli Dipping Sauce (Not GF, Not DF, Not Vegan)
DRINK MENU
Sodas & Such
Beer And Cider
- Jacks Abbey House Lager$8.00
- KCBC Superhero Sidekick IPA$8.00
- Singlecut Gold Ale$8.00
- Wild East Standard Deviation Stout$8.00
- Industrial Arts Wrench IPA$6.00
- Industrial Arts Metric Pilsner$6.00
- Industrial Arts Safety Glasses NA IPA$6.00
- peroni$5.00Out of stock
- Ghostfish Vanishing Point GF Pale Ale$8.00
- Grimm Candlepower Spiced Saison Ale$9.00Out of stock
- Coors Light$5.00Out of stock
- Graft Farm Flor Table Cider$7.00
- Hudson North Cider Hoppy Harvest$9.00Out of stock
- Naked Flock Draft Semi-Sweet Cider$7.00Out of stock
- Naked Flock Smashed Cherry Mead$7.00
- Hudson North$7.00
- Berry - Hudson North$7.00
Wine
Fall Cocktails
- The Red Queen$14.00
Queen Margarita and Dirty Shirly got together and had a love child. Tequila, Lime and Grenadine.
- Lychee Spritz$14.00
Light, Fruity and fun, vodka, lychee and more!
- The Cable Car$14.00
The serious drink you want to sip on vacation, rum, spices and a hint of sophistication
- Mezcal Olde Fashioned$14.00
The Modern Classic, smokey but balanced
- Sangria$14.00
You Know The Drill, But Done Right
- Last Word$14.00
Franks classic, Gin + Lime and a dash of magic, MOD style on the rocks.
- Cherry Manhattan$14.00
How Jay started Drinking Whiskey, The Classic With Rye But with a Hint of cherry
- Penicillin$14.00
Curing New Yorkers Of what ails them since 2005, 2 types of scotch, maple, lemon and a hint of ginger
- Dirty Martini$14.00
Choice of Spirit, Olive Juice and vermouth.