Cold Vegetarian Meze
Atom
Homemade strained yogurt with spicy pepper and pepper oil
Girit
Sheep's milk "Ezine cheese" from Dardanelle with roasted ground pistachios, oregano and olive oil
Semizotu
Köpoğlu
Oven roasted eggplant and peppers with tomato sauce in the bed of garlic yogurt
Eggplant Salad
Mesquite fire grilled smokey eggplant and labneh
Yaprak Sarma
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, onion, pine nuts and spices (Istanbul Armenian)
Silkme
Gambilya Fava
Bodrum gambilya spread, scallions, dill, sprinkled cumin, and lemon juice
Ezme
Cold Meat/Sea Meze
Lakerda
3 weeks salt cured Atlantic bonito
Ciroz
Salt cured and smoked mackerel dill-shallot mignonette
Mussels Al Sikbaj
Marinated mussels, paprika, and garlic
Karidesli Enginar
Artichoke bottoms braised in olive oil, shrimp, and fresh herb dressing
Levrek Marin
Turkish Tartar
Smoked Beef Tongue
Thin sliced smoked beef tongue
Tarama
Tahini Bakla
Seafood Salad
Hot Meze
Hamsi
Turkmen Manti
Turkish beef dumplings, yogurt, and paprika mint butter sauce
Trio Borek
Fener Kavurma
Sautéed monk fish with spices, tomatoes and pepper
Octopus
Mesquite fir grilled Galician octopus over gambilya fava and paprika-butter
Pastırmalı Hummus
Warm humus topped with butter poached house cured spiced beef pastirma
Vegetarian Hummus
Yaprak Ciger
Butter poached thinly sliced lamb liver and red onion
Lahana Dolma
Vegetarian Manti
Salata
MAIN COURSE
Lamb Chops
Bone-in 3 pieces
Ribeye
22 oz, 21 days in-house dry aged, and USDA prime cut
Lokum
Levrek
Mediterranean seabass (branzino)
Cipura
Gilthead seabrean (dorade)