Mezcal Denver
Food
Los snacks
- Chips and Salsa$6.00
- Flight Of Chips and Salsas$10.00
Sampling of our house made Roasted Rojo, tomatillo Salsa Verde, and habanero Super picante
- Queso Fundido$11.00
Hot melted mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, and your choice of chorizo, rajas, or portobello mushrooms served with flour tortillas.
- Shishito Peppers$9.00
Blistered and tossed in tamari sauce with lime zest and spices
- Shrimp Ceviche$15.00
- Queso Dip w/ Chips$9.00
8 oz Chile con queso. Served with house fried tortilla chips.
Los Platos Fuertes
- Carne a la Tampiquena$24.00
Grilled marinated steak, cheese enchilada, served with rice, beans, jalapeño and flour tortillas
- Fajitas$24.00
Seasoned and Sauteed peppers and onions with your choice of Grilled Steak, Chicken or Shrimp. Served with Mexican rice, black or duck fat refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, queso, guacamole and tortillas.
- Fajitas Combination$29.00
Seasoned and sauteed peppers and onions, with up to 3 choices of Grilled Steak, Chicken, Portobello Mushrooms or Shrimp. Served with mexican rice, black or refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, shredded cheese, guacamole and tortillas.
- Enchiladas$16.00
3 Enchiladas of your choice, Carne Asada, Chicken Tinga, Carnitas, Veggie or Cheese enchiladas. Smothered in your choice of salsa, served with Mexican rice and black or refried beans.
- Chile Relleno Plate$17.00
2 Roasted in house poblano peppers, stuffed with cheese and smothered in savory Ranchero sauce, served with mexican rice and black or refried beans.
- Mezcal Burrito$15.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with black mexican rice and black or duck fat refried beans and your choice of carne asada, chicken tinga, carnitas or veggie. Finished with cheese, pico de gallo and crema. Smothered with your choice of chile.
- Santa Fe Salad$15.00
Romaine lettuce, roasted corn, and black medley, queso fresco, avocado slices, and fried tortilla strips. With your choice of Vinagrette.
- Combinacion Uno$17.00
Chicken tinga burrito, carne asada tostada and cheese enchilada
- Combinacion Dos$17.00
Chile Relleno, chicken tinga tostada and cheese enchilada
- Combinacion Tres$17.00
Veggie burrito, veggie taco and guacamole tostada
- Molcajete Combo$36.00
Hearty traditional dish featuring marinated steak, chicken, and shrimp with spicy tomate sauce, green onions, nopales, and queso fresco. With your choice of corn or flour tortillas, black or refried beans. Big enough to share!
- Pozole Rojo$13.00
16 oz Pork and hominy in a mildly spicy guajillo and ancho chile broth, garnished with shredded cabbage, diced onions, sliced radish, sliced jalapenos and corn tortillas
Los Street Tacos
Los Extras
- A La Carte Enchilada$6.00
Your choice of carne asada, chicken tinga, carnitas or Veggie enchilada, served with your choice of Salsa
- A la Carte Relleno$6.00
Roasted in house poblano pepper, stuffed with cheese and smothered in savory ranchero sauce.
- A La Carte Tostada$6.00
Your choice of guacamole or bean tostada, served with lettuce, queso fresco, pico de gallo and crema
- Side Avocado Slices$2.00
- Side Beans (8 oz)$3.00
Side of black or duck fat refried beans
- Side Cebolla (Onions)$1.50
- Side Chicken Grilled$6.00
- Side Chile (16 oz)$8.00
16 oz of your choice of pork green chile, pork red chile, vegan chile, enchilada sauce or mole.
- Side Crema Mexicana (2 oz)$1.00
Side of Sour Cream
- Side Fries$7.00
- Side Green Chile (8 oz)$4.00
- Side Guacamole (4 oz no chips)$5.00
- Side Jalapeños Fried (3)$3.00
- Side Jalapeños Raw$1.50
- Side Nopales$5.00
- Side Pico de Gallo$1.00
- Side Rice (8 oz)$3.00
- Side Rice and Beans$6.00
Side of mexican rice and your choice of black or duck fat refried beans.
- Side Salsa (2 oz)$1.50
4 oz of your choice of salsa.
- Side Salsa (4 oz)$2.50
8 oz of your choice of salsa.
- Side Salsa (8 oz)$5.00
16 oz of your choice of salsa.
- Side Tortillas$1.75
Side of your choice of Corn or Flour tortillas
- Side of shrimp$8.00
Family Meals
- Fajitas Family Meal$90.00
Serves four, seasoned and sauteed peppers and onions with your choice of grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, portobello mushroom or combination. Served with Mexican rice, black or duck fat refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, queso, guacamole, tortillas, chips and salsa.
- Enchiladas Family Meal$63.00
Dozen enchiladas your choice, mexican rice, your choice of beans, chips and salsa.
- Chile Relleno Family Meal$63.00
8 Stuffed chile rellenos, your choice of beans, rice, chips and salsa.
- Dozen Tacos Family Meal$54.00
A dozen tacos your choice, rice, your choice of beans, chips and salsa.
Kids Menu
- Kid's Breakfast Tacos$6.00
- Kids Bowl$7.00
Rice and your choice of beans, served with your choice of protein.
- Kids Burrito$7.00
Bean Burrito and your choice of protein, cheese and rice on side.
- Kids Quesadilla$7.00
Flour tortilla filled with cheese, includes rice and your choice of beans.
- Kids Tacos$7.00
Two soft tacos with your choice of protein, served with rice and your choice of beans.
Drinks
Halloween
Drink Menu
- House Margarita$12.00
- Mezcal Margarita$12.00
- Pineapple Coconut Margarita$11.00
- Colfax Paloma$11.00
- House Coin Margarita$13.00Out of stock
- Mojito$12.00
- Ancho Margarita$13.00
- Margarita del mes$12.00
- REPOSADO MARGARITA NATIONAL MARGARITA DAY$10.00
- MEZCAL PALOMA NATIONAL MARGARITA DAY$10.00
- RANCH WATER NATIONAL MARGARITA DAY$8.00
- MYSTERY SHOT$7.00
- REPOSADO FLIGHT$14.00
- ANEJO FLIGHT$20.00
- MEZCAL FLIGHT$24.00
- SOTOL FLIGHT$14.00
- RAICILLA FLIGHT$23.00
- 1800 flight$30.00
- Beer&shoot$8.00
NA Bev
- Water
- Pepsi$4.00
- Fanta$3.00
- Sierra Mist$4.00
- Dr. Pepper$4.00
- Diet Pepsi$4.00
- Ginger Ale$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Coffee$4.50
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Orange Juice$6.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Soda Water$3.00
- Tonic Water$4.00
- Tomato Juice$4.00
- Virgin Margarita$6.00
- Virgin Mojito$6.00
- Mocktail$6.00
- Jarritos Grapefruit$5.00
- Grapefruit Juice$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Milk Leche$4.00