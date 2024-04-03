Mezcal Mexican Restaurant & Bar - Lutherville 6 West Ridgely Road
FOOD
Appetizers
- Nachos$11.99
A heaping pile of crisp, homemade tortilla chips topped with your choice of extras. All smothered with our special cheese sauce, pico salad, sour cream, and grated cheese
- Quesadilla$11.99
An extra large flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with your choice of favorite ingredients. Served with pico salad, sour cream & grated cheese
- Holy Guacamole$13.99
Made fresh to order at your table with avocados, jalapeños, cilantro, red onion, fresh lime juice, and signature spices
- Chupacabra Fries$13.99
A mountain of seasoned fries loaded with grilled chicken, and chorizo. Topped with charro beans, cheese sauce, sour cream, chipotle- garlic aioli, pico de gallo, and scallions
- Queso Fundido$13.99
Distinctly flavored chorizo sausage blended with melted cheese, tomatillo sauce, and onion. Served piping hot and prepared for you at your table!
- Queso Con Carne$10.99
A tasty combination of our special cheese dip and ground beef
- Queso Con Chorizo$12.99
A tasty combination of our special cheese dip and Mexican chorizo sausage
- Dip Trio$13.99
Homemade cheese sauce, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Cheese Dip$4.75
- Cheese Dip Pint$12.99
Soup & Salad
- Cup Chicken Rice Soup$4.99
Chicken and rice with vegetables, avocado and cilantro in a savory broth
- Bowl Chicken Rice Soup$7.99
Chicken and rice with vegetables, avocado and cilantro in a savory broth
- Baja Chicken Salad$17.99
Premium chicken breast on top of a bed of seasonal greens tossed in sweet poppy seed dressing. Sprinkled with dried cranberries and feta cheese
- Steak Ensalada$17.99
Grilled marinated steak on top of mixed greens with garden fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, dried cranberries, onions and feta cheese
- Avocado Salad$14.99
Mixed greens salad tossed in a lime- cilantro dressing and topped with freshly sliced avocado
- Fajita Salad$16.99
Mixed seasonal greens topped with sautéed bell peppers, tomatoes, onions and your choice of meat and sprinkled with shredded cheese
- Taco Salad$12.99
A crisp flour tortilla filled with ground beef or chicken and beans. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and grated cheese
Vegetarian
- Veggie Fajitas$17.99
A sizzling skillet of grilled zucchini, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers served with rice, beans, pico de gallo salad, guacamole, sour cream and flour tortillas
- Veggie Burrito$17.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled zucchini, squash, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers, topped with our special cheese sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo salad and sour cream
- Potato Flautas$15.99
Four rolled, fried corn tortillas filled with seasoned potatoes and served with rice, guacamole salad, pico de gallo and sour cream
- Veggie Quesadilla$17.99
Grilled onions, tomatoes, peppers, mushroom, zucchini and squash folded into a flour tortilla and served with a side of rice, pico de gallo, guacamole salad and sour cream
- Vegetarian Rellenos$14.99
Two anaheim peppers filled with seasoned potatoes and topped with cheese. Served with a side of rice and beans
Taco Stand
- Birria Tacos$19.99
Three grilled corn tortillas filled with birria beef and shredded cheese. Served with homemade hot salsa, cilantro-onion, and a cup of birria broth for dipping. A true mexican experience!
- Carne Asada Tacos$17.99
Grilled steak
- Carnitas Tacos$17.99
Slowly fried pork
- Diabla Tacos$17.99
Muy picante grilled steak and chorizo
- Fish Tacos$17.99
Three corn or flour tortillas filled with grilled or fried tilapia, pico de gallo and accompanied with ancho-chipotle sauce
- Grill Chicken Tacos$17.99
- Grilled Veggie Tacos$17.99
Grilled zucchini, squash, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers
- Spicy Shrimp Tacos$19.99
Grilled shrimp cooked in a medium-hot chipotle pepper sauce
- Tacos Al Pastor$17.99
Pineapple seasoned pork
- Tacos de Choripollo$17.99
Grilled chicken and chorizo topped with shredded cheese
- Tacos Pollo Loco$17.99
Marinated grilled chicken
- One Grill Taco$5.99
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Supreme$17.99
Combination of corn tortilla enchiladas; one chicken, one beef, one cheese and one bean, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Shrimp Enchiladas$20.99
Four corn tortillas filled with a medley of seasoned shrimp and mushrooms. Topped with our delicious mole ranchero sauce and sour cream
- Enchiladas Suizas$17.99
Four corn tortillas, filled with chicken and topped with cheese sauce, green tomatillo sauce, sour cream and cotija cheese
House Specials
- Flautas$16.99
Four rolled, fried corn tortillas, two filled with beef tips and two with chicken, served with a side of rice, guacamole salad, and pico de gallo. Topped with sour cream and cotija cheese
- El Favorito$22.99
Marinated shrimp, chicken strips and sautéed vegetables over rice. Topped with cheese dip, ranchero sauce and sour cream
- Jalisco Special$19.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast and carne asada steak topped with mushrooms and our special cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico salad, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas
- Fajita Nachos$17.99
A heaping pile of homemade tortilla chips topped with your choice of meat, sautéed vegetables, our special cheese sauce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Arroz Con Pollo$19.99
Marinated chicken strips grilled with sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Served over a bed of rice and topped with our special cheese sauce and sour cream
- Molcajete Cabo$22.99
Marinated shrimp grilled with peppers, onions and tomatoes topped with pineapple-ranchero sauce and grated cheese
- Mezcal Sampler$22.99
Perfect for those who like to sample some of everything! One chicken enchilada suiza, one beef tip burrito, one chicken enchilada, one Chile relleno, and one ground beef taco. Served with rice and beans
- Mojarra Frita$21.99
Whole tilapia fish seasoned and fried. Served with rice, pico de gallo salad, sliced avocados and tortillas
- Fajita Quesadilla$19.99
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with fajita-style chicken or beef and veggies. Served with rice, pico salad, sour cream and guacamole
Steak
- Guadalajara Steak$23.99
A marinated steak grilled and topped with sautéed mushrooms and cheese sauce, served over a bed of rice on a sizzling skillet
- Mar Y Tierra$26.99
A juicy steak grilled to perfection. Paired with grilled shrimp and topped with your choice of ranchero or tomatillo sauce
- Matador Steak$23.99
A grilled and marinated steak topped with onions, mushrooms, and ranchero sauce, served over a bed of rice on a sizzling skillet
- Carne Asada$19.99
A true Mexican tradition! Thinly sliced steak specially seasoned and grilled to perfection
Shrimp
- Camarones Al Mojo$19.99
Grilled shrimp marinated in our homemade garlic sauce and garnished with grilled onions. Served with rice, guacamole, pico de gallo salad, sour cream and tortillas
- Coctel De Camarones$20.99
Cooked shrimp in a sweet and spicy tomato sauce with avocado, red onion and cilantro
- Arroz Con Camarones$20.99
Shrimp marinated and grilled to perfection with sautéed vegetables. Served on a bed of rice topped with cheese sauce and sour cream
- Cabo Quesadilla$20.99
An extra large grilled flour tortilla filled with marinated shrimp, sautéed vegetables, and cheese. Served with a guacamole salad, pico de gallo, sour cream and side of rice
- Camarones a La Mexicana$19.99
Grilled shrimp covered in a delicious medium-hot chipotle pepper sauce. Served with rice, guacamole, pico de gallo salad, sour cream and tortillas
Pork
- Carnitas Enchiladas$19.99
Four corn tortillas, filled with slowly- fried pork and topped with cheese sauce, green tomatillo sauce, sour cream, and cotija cheese
- Carnitas$20.99
Tender cuts of pork marinated in a special jalisco recipe, lightly fried and topped with your choice of spicy red, mild ranchero or green tomatillo sauce. Served with choice of refried or charro beans, rice, pico salad, guacamole and tortillas
- Carnitas Chimichanga$19.99
Extra large flour tortilla filled with slowly fried-to-perfection pork. Topped with our special cheese sauce, served with rice, pico salad, sour cream, and guacamole
Chicken
- Pollo Mexicano$18.99
Tender sliced chicken marinated in a delicious medium-hot chipotle pepper sauce
- Pollo Loco$18.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast with a hint of sweetness
- Choripollo$21.99
Marinated chicken strips grilled with Mexican chorizo and topped with our special cheese sauce. Served over a bed of rice on a sizzling hot skillet. Delicioso!
Fajitas
- Fajitas Cancun$25.99
Grilled shrimp with sautéed veggies
- Chicken Fajitas$19.99
A sizzling skillet full of grilled chicken and sautéed veggies
- Steak Fajitas$19.99
A sizzling skillet full of grilled steak and sautéed veggies
- Fajitas Texanas$23.99
A combination of grilled shrimp, chicken and steak with sautéed veggies
- Mezcal Fajitas$23.99
Marinated chicken breast topped with sliced of pepper jack cheese, homemade savory bacon crumbles, and scallion
- Chicken and Steak Fajitas$19.99
A sizzling skillet served with sautéed veggies and a combination of grilled chicken and steak
Burritos/Chimis/Combo
- The Gordito Burrito$19.99
An extra large flour tortilla stuffed mexican rice, charro beans, french fries, chipotle-garlic aioli and you choice of grilled meat. Topped with our special cheese sauce and more chipotle garlic-aioli
- California Burritos$18.99
Large flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, sour cream, cheese and your choice of one filling. Served with a house salad
- Burrito Ranchero$18.99
Extra large flour tortilla filled with carnitas and beans, topped with cheese and mole ranchero
- Super Burrito$18.99
Extra large flour tortilla filled with beans, grilled vegetables and your choice of steak or chicken. Topped with salsa roja
- Burrito Cancun$20.99
Extra large flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, beans and sautéed veggies, topped with our homemade cheese sauce
- Chimichanga$18.99
Fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of beef tips or chicken. Topped with our homemade cheese sauce
- Shrimp Chimichanga$20.99
Fried flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp and vegetables. Topped with our homemade cheese sauce
- Combo$17.99
3 items + 2 sides
Desserts
- Churros$10.99
Fried dough sticks rolled in cinnamon sugar with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
- Fried Ice Cream$9.99
Vanilla ice cream in a crispy tortilla topped with whipped cream, cinnamon sugar, caramel and chocolate sauce
- Flan$6.99
Sweet Mexican custard topped with a light caramel sauce
- Tres Leches Cake$8.99
Famous mexican traditional sweet vanilla cake with three creams
- Sopapillas$6.99
Crispy dough wedges smothered with caramel, cinnamon sugar and whipped cream
BEVERAGES
Soft Drinks
Aguas Frescas/Mexican Sodas
- Horchata$4.99
May contain nut products. Creamy and sweet with delicious accents of cinnamon
- Hibiscus Jamaica$4.99
Tangy and sweet, made with real hibiscus leaves
- Jarritos Mandarin$2.99
- Jarritos Pineapple$2.99
- Sangria Soda$2.99
- Jarritos Lime$2.99
- Jarritos Mango$2.99
- Jarritos Grapefruit$2.99
- Jarritos Tamarind$2.99
- Mexican Coca-Cola$2.99
Daiquiris
WEDNESDAY SPECIAL
WEDNESDAY SPECIAL (Copy)
SIDES
- Add Meat$5.00
- Add Shrimp$7.99
- Bag of Chips$2.99
- Chiles Toreados$3.25
- Fries$3.99
- Guaca Dip$4.75
- House Salsa$0.99
- Large Chips+Salsa$9.99
- Pint Salsa Picosa$7.99
- Side Beans$3.25
- Side Burrito$3.25
- Side Cheese Quesadilla$2.99
- Side Chile Con Queso$3.50
- Side Chile Relleno$3.99
- Side Grilled Veggies$2.99
- Side Dressing$0.99
- Side Enchilada$3.25
- Side Guac Salad$2.99
- Side Jalapeños$1.25
- Side of Tortillas$1.25
- Side Pico Salad$2.99
- Side Rice$2.99
- Side Salsa Picosa$1.25
- Side Salsa Verde$1.25
- Side Shredded Cheese$1.25
- Side Shredded Cheese$1.25
- Side Sour Cream$1.25
- Side Taco$2.99
- Small Chips+Salsa$3.99